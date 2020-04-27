Board Exams: स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स का मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री को सुझाव, कहा- "कैंसिल करें बोर्ड परीक्षाएं"

मीटिंग की घोषणा करने के साथ मंत्री ने स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स से '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'. का इस्तेमाल करके ट्विटर पर उनकी समस्याओं से संबंधित सवाल पूछने और सुझाव देने के लिए भी कहा था. बता दें कि ये ऑनलाइन मीटिंग आज दोपहर 1 बजे शुरू होगी.

मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री की इस घोषणा के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पेरेंट्स और स्टूडेंट्स के सुझाव की ट्विटर पर बाढ़ आ गई है. स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स एग्जाम को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी चिंताएं व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. वहीं, कुछ पेरेंट्स ऐसे भी हैं, जो लॉकडाउन के बाद अपने बच्चों को एग्जाम के लिए बाहर भेजने की बात से काफी डर रहे हैं और वे अपने बच्चों को कोरोनावायरस से उत्पन्न हुए गंभीर हालातों में परीक्षा केंद्र नहीं जाने देना चाहते हैं.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive@DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry@cbseindia29@niostwit@ArwindKejrivall@PMOIndia

Can we afford to lose our youth in the battle of covid-19. no exam parent would want their child to appear at the exam center knowing that it can take a toll on their health. pic.twitter.com/InCrBv2yzz — mannuaimfit@gmail (@mannuaimfit) April 26, 2020

एक पेरेंट ने लिखा, "कोई भी अभिभावक यह नहीं चाहेगा कि उसका बच्चा परीक्षा केंद्र में आए, यह जानते हुए कि यह उसके स्वास्थ्य के लिए ये खतरनाक हो सकता है,"

Sir please cancel all the exams because students are not in the condition of giving exams.. In this critical situation we all already very depressed. — Aditi Varshney (@AditiVarshney20) April 26, 2020

वहीं, कुछ लोगों ने मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री से पेंडिंग एग्जाम को कैंसिल करने का अनुरोध किया है. एक स्टूडेंट ने लिखा, "इन हालातों में हम सभी पहले से काफी परेशान हैं."

#EducationMinisterGoesLive@HRDMinistry@DrRPNishank

Sir please do lenient checking

Do grace marking

Pass all students if possible

Give good checking

Give good marks

Do quick checking And make result quickly as soon as possible

So that next session will Start quickly — Shubhansh Vishnoi (@ShubhanshVishn1) April 26, 2020

छात्रों ने यह भी सुझाव दिया है कि इस बार बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए इवैल्यूएशन की प्रक्रिया में नरमी बरतनी चाहिए.

#EducationMinisterGoesLive@DrRPNishank

@HRDMinistry

Respected Sir,

Cancel NIOS Board Exams Class 10 / 12th

Promote all students Of 10th and 12th

Pass all Students this year its humble request. Life is more imp. than anything else. We cant bring back someone's life. — sarwajeet singh (@sarwajeetsingh8) April 26, 2020

NIOS के सेकेंडरी (10वीं) और सीनियर सेकेंडरी (12वीं) की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों ने मंत्री से अनुरोध किया है कि वे या तो NIOS 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट जारी करें या परीक्षाओं को पूरी तरह से रद्द करें और सभी छात्रों को पास करें.

Sir kindly start nios secondary and senior secondary exams as soon as possible or pass all the students of the basis of TMA marks...because I am not able to continue my further studies because of this @DrRPNishank@HRDMinistry#EducationMinisterGoesLive — Sonal (@Sonal16299885) April 27, 2020

वहीं, एक यूजर ने लिखा है कि ऑनलाइन क्लासेस सभी स्टूडेंट्स के लिए संभव नहीं हैं, खासकर प्राइमरी क्लास में पढ़ रहे स्टूडेंट्स के लिए.

Respected sir what about our CA exams which are going to be held in the month of June.

As public gatherings are banned in many places how our institute conduct examination as mostly a red zone areas have centres for examination.#icai#EducationMinisterGoesLive@DrRPNishankpic.twitter.com/3Hz5vGKnLv — Ankit Jain (@nkitjainca) April 27, 2020

इस दौरान सीए स्टूडेंट्स ने भी मंत्री के सामने अपनी समस्याओं को रखा. उम्मीदवार ने लिखा, अगर पब्लिक गैदरिंग बैन हैं तो ICAI परीक्षाओं का आयोजन कैसे करेगा.