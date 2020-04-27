Board Exams: स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स का मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री को सुझाव, कहा- "कैंसिल करें बोर्ड परीक्षाएं"

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) और लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) के चलते हालात गंभीर बने हुए हैं. स्टूडेंट्स की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं (Board Exams) भी स्थगित हो गई हैं. इसके अलावा भी लॉकडाउन दौरान स्टूडेंट्स को कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पढ़ रहा है. मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक" आज लाइव अभिभावकों से स्टूडेंट्स की समस्याओं के बारे में बात-चीत करेंगे. दरअसल, 25 अप्रैल को जारी एक वीडियो में मंत्री ने बताया था कि पेरेंट्स संग वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में वे स्टूडेंट्स की पढ़ाई और मानसिक स्थिति और समस्याओं के बारे में बात करेंगे.
मीटिंग की घोषणा करने के साथ मंत्री ने स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स से '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'. का इस्तेमाल करके ट्विटर पर उनकी समस्याओं से संबंधित सवाल पूछने और सुझाव देने के लिए भी कहा था. बता दें कि ये ऑनलाइन मीटिंग आज दोपहर 1 बजे शुरू होगी.
मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री की इस घोषणा के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पेरेंट्स और स्टूडेंट्स के सुझाव की ट्विटर पर बाढ़ आ गई है. स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स एग्जाम को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी चिंताएं व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. वहीं, कुछ पेरेंट्स ऐसे भी हैं, जो लॉकडाउन के बाद अपने बच्चों को एग्जाम के लिए बाहर भेजने की बात से काफी डर रहे हैं और वे अपने बच्चों को कोरोनावायरस से उत्पन्न हुए गंभीर हालातों में परीक्षा केंद्र नहीं जाने देना चाहते हैं.
#EducationMinisterGoesLive
Can we afford to lose our youth in the battle of covid-19. no exam parent would want their child to appear at the exam center knowing that it can take a toll on their health.
एक पेरेंट ने लिखा, "कोई भी अभिभावक यह नहीं चाहेगा कि उसका बच्चा परीक्षा केंद्र में आए, यह जानते हुए कि यह उसके स्वास्थ्य के लिए ये खतरनाक हो सकता है,"
Sir please cancel all the exams because students are not in the condition of giving exams.. In this critical situation we all already very depressed.
वहीं, कुछ लोगों ने मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री से पेंडिंग एग्जाम को कैंसिल करने का अनुरोध किया है. एक स्टूडेंट ने लिखा, "इन हालातों में हम सभी पहले से काफी परेशान हैं."
#EducationMinisterGoesLive
Sir please do lenient checking
Do grace marking
Pass all students if possible
Give good checking
Give good marks
Do quick checking And make result quickly as soon as possible
So that next session will Start quickly
छात्रों ने यह भी सुझाव दिया है कि इस बार बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए इवैल्यूएशन की प्रक्रिया में नरमी बरतनी चाहिए.
#EducationMinisterGoesLive@DrRPNishank— sarwajeet singh (@sarwajeetsingh8) April 26, 2020
@HRDMinistry
Respected Sir,
Cancel NIOS Board Exams Class 10 / 12th
Promote all students Of 10th and 12th
Pass all Students this year its humble request. Life is more imp. than anything else. We cant bring back someone's life.
NIOS के सेकेंडरी (10वीं) और सीनियर सेकेंडरी (12वीं) की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों ने मंत्री से अनुरोध किया है कि वे या तो NIOS 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट जारी करें या परीक्षाओं को पूरी तरह से रद्द करें और सभी छात्रों को पास करें.
Sir kindly start nios secondary and senior secondary exams as soon as possible or pass all the students of the basis of TMA marks...because I am not able to continue my further studies because of this
वहीं, एक यूजर ने लिखा है कि ऑनलाइन क्लासेस सभी स्टूडेंट्स के लिए संभव नहीं हैं, खासकर प्राइमरी क्लास में पढ़ रहे स्टूडेंट्स के लिए.
Respected sir what about our CA exams which are going to be held in the month of June.
As public gatherings are banned in many places how our institute conduct examination as mostly a red zone areas have centres for examination.
इस दौरान सीए स्टूडेंट्स ने भी मंत्री के सामने अपनी समस्याओं को रखा. उम्मीदवार ने लिखा, अगर पब्लिक गैदरिंग बैन हैं तो ICAI परीक्षाओं का आयोजन कैसे करेगा.