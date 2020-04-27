Board Exams: स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स का मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री को सुझाव, कहा- "कैंसिल करें बोर्ड परीक्षाएं"

मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक" आज लाइव आकर अभिभावकों से स्टूडेंट्स की समस्याओं के बारे में बात-चीत करेंगे.

नई दिल्ली:

कोरोनावायरस (Coronavirus) और लॉकडाउन (Lockdown) के चलते हालात गंभीर बने हुए हैं. स्टूडेंट्स की बोर्ड परीक्षाएं (Board Exams) भी स्थगित हो गई हैं. इसके अलावा भी लॉकडाउन दौरान स्टूडेंट्स को कई परेशानियों का सामना करना पढ़ रहा है. मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री रमेश पोखरियाल 'निशंक" आज लाइव अभिभावकों से स्टूडेंट्स की समस्याओं के बारे में बात-चीत करेंगे. दरअसल, 25 अप्रैल को जारी एक वीडियो में मंत्री ने बताया था कि पेरेंट्स संग वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग में वे स्टूडेंट्स की पढ़ाई और मानसिक स्थिति और समस्याओं के बारे में बात करेंगे.

मीटिंग की घोषणा करने के साथ मंत्री ने स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स से '#EducationMinisterGoesLive'. का इस्तेमाल करके ट्विटर पर उनकी समस्याओं से संबंधित सवाल पूछने और सुझाव देने के लिए भी कहा था. बता दें कि ये ऑनलाइन मीटिंग आज दोपहर 1 बजे शुरू होगी. 

मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री की इस घोषणा के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर पेरेंट्स और स्टूडेंट्स के सुझाव की ट्विटर पर बाढ़ आ गई है. स्टूडेंट्स और पेरेंट्स एग्जाम को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी चिंताएं व्यक्त कर रहे हैं. वहीं, कुछ पेरेंट्स ऐसे भी हैं, जो लॉकडाउन के बाद अपने बच्चों को एग्जाम के लिए बाहर भेजने की बात से काफी डर रहे हैं और वे अपने बच्चों को कोरोनावायरस से उत्पन्न हुए गंभीर हालातों में परीक्षा केंद्र नहीं जाने देना चाहते हैं.

एक पेरेंट ने लिखा, "कोई भी अभिभावक यह नहीं चाहेगा कि उसका बच्चा परीक्षा केंद्र में आए, यह जानते हुए कि यह उसके स्वास्थ्य के लिए ये खतरनाक हो सकता है,"

वहीं, कुछ लोगों ने मानव संसाधन विकास मंत्री से पेंडिंग एग्जाम को कैंसिल करने का अनुरोध किया है. एक स्टूडेंट ने लिखा, "इन हालातों में हम सभी पहले से काफी परेशान हैं."

छात्रों ने यह भी सुझाव दिया है कि इस बार बोर्ड परीक्षा के लिए इवैल्यूएशन की प्रक्रिया में नरमी बरतनी चाहिए.

NIOS के सेकेंडरी (10वीं) और सीनियर सेकेंडरी (12वीं) की परीक्षा देने वाले छात्रों ने मंत्री से अनुरोध किया है कि वे या तो NIOS 10वीं और 12वीं की परीक्षाओं की डेट शीट जारी करें या परीक्षाओं को पूरी तरह से रद्द करें और सभी छात्रों को पास करें.

वहीं, एक यूजर ने लिखा है कि ऑनलाइन क्लासेस सभी स्टूडेंट्स के लिए संभव नहीं हैं, खासकर प्राइमरी क्लास में पढ़ रहे स्टूडेंट्स के लिए.

इस दौरान सीए स्टूडेंट्स ने भी मंत्री के सामने अपनी समस्याओं को रखा. उम्मीदवार ने लिखा, अगर पब्लिक गैदरिंग बैन हैं तो ICAI परीक्षाओं का आयोजन कैसे करेगा.

