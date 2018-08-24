NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
यात्री ने किया ट्वीट तो दिल्ली के इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट पर किया जा रहा यह बदलाव...

डीआईएएल ने लिया फैसला, इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे के टर्मिनल-3 पर नरम की जगह सख्त कालीन बिछाया जाएगा

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो.

खास बातें

  1. यात्री सुयश गुप्ता के ट्वीट के बाद लिया गया फैसला
  2. नरम कालीन की वजह से ट्रॉली बैग खींचने में होती है परेशानी
  3. कालीन बदलने के लिए डिजाइन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी गई
नई दिल्ली:
इंदिरा गांधी अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डे के फर्श पर बिछे नरम कालीन की जगह यात्रियों की सुविधा को देखते हुए सख्त कालीन बिछाया जाएगा. दिल्ली अंतरराष्ट्रीय हवाईअड्डा लिमिटेड (डीआईएएल) का यह फैसला एक यात्री सुयश गुप्ता के ट्वीट के बाद आया है.

गुप्ता ने 18 अगस्त को ट्वीट किया था कि नरम कालीन की वजह से उन्हें ट्रॉली बैग खींचने में परेशानी हुई. उन्होंने इस ट्वीट में डीआईएएल और नागरिक उड्डयन राज्यमंत्री जयंत सिन्हा को टैग किया था. इसके बाद सिन्हा ने डीआईएएल से मामले को देखने को कहा था.
  कल डीआईएएल ने एक ट्वीट में कहा, '' फीडबैक के लिए धन्यवाद. हमने कालीन बदलने के लिए डिजाइन की प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है.''
  सूत्रों के मुताबिक नरम कालीन हटाने पर पिछले कुछ समय से पहले ही विचार चल रहा था.
(इनपुट भाषा से)


