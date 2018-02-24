दिल्ली मैराथन में हिस्सा लेंगे 15 हजार धावक, सचिन तेंदुलकर हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे

इस साल आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस नई दिल्ली मैराथन में देश के कई दिग्गज हिस्सा लेते दिखेंगे. इनमें खेता राम, मौजूदा चैम्पियन टी. गोपी, जीतेंद्र सिंह रावत, महिला वर्ग की चैंपियन मोनिका आठारे और ज्योति सिंह गावते शामिल हैं.
Sachin Tendulkar to flag off New Delhi Marathon in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. more than 15,000 runners are expected to compete at the IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon on Sunday. #NewDelhi#IDBIMarathaonpic.twitter.com/CCyJbrQcLu— CrickeTendulkar (@CrickeTendulkar) February 21, 2018
इसके अलावा देश के पहले ब्लेड रनर मेजर डी.पी. सिंह इस साल एक इनक्यूसिव रन में हिस्सा लेंगे. इस आयोजन में इस वर्ष 25 व्हीलचेयर धावकों के अलावा कई पैरा-एथलीट भी होंगे. मैराथन के विभिन्न वर्गों के विजेताओं के बीच आठ लाख रुपये की पुरस्कार राशि वितरित की जाएगी. मैराथन के आयोजन के दौरान खाना बर्बाद न हो, इसके लिए आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस नई दिल्ली मैराथन ने रॉबिन हुड आर्मी के साथ करार किया है. यह एक ऐसा संगठन है, जो रेस्टोरेंट्स में छोड़े गए भोजन को गरीबों में वितरित करता है.
All the best to our TRIO for— ABCRun - AnyBody Can Run (@ABC_R_U_N) February 24, 2018
IDBI Federal Life Insurance New Delhi Marathon
Put Delhi roads on fire
From,
ABCRun - Anybody can run Team@ABC_R_U_N@NDelhiMarathon#marathonrunners#championspic.twitter.com/Xyya1lNGV0
#Nashik Athlete 'Monica Athare' will be among the 65 elite athletes of the country who will be seen in action in the IDBI Federal 'New Delhi Marathon' on 25 February...
All The Best Monica!!https://t.co/uU5Xqz3cwZ#DikhaDoDilli#NewDelhiMarathon#NashikWomen#NashikTalentpic.twitter.com/dHykLQGkZk — Nashik News™ (@NashikNews) February 23, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement