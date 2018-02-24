NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
दिल्ली मैराथन में हिस्सा लेंगे 15 हजार धावक, सचिन तेंदुलकर हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे

रविवार को होने वाली इस मैराथन को लेकर लोगों में बहुत ही ज्यादा उत्साह है

,
दिल्ली मैराथन में हिस्सा लेंगे 15 हजार धावक, सचिन तेंदुलकर हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे

दिल्ली हाफ मैराथन का लोगो

खास बातें

  1. देश के कई दिग्गज हिस्सा लेते दिखेंगे
  2. पहले ब्लेड रनर मेजर डी.पी. सिंह इनक्यूसिव रन में हिस्सा लेंगे
  3. आठ लाख रुपये की पुरस्कार राशि वितरित की जाएगी
नई दिल्ली: राष्ट्रीय राजधानी में रविवार को आयोजित होने वाले आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस मैराथन के तीसरे संस्करण के विभिन्न वर्गों में 15 हजार से अधिक धावक हिस्सा लेंगे और क्रिकेट स्टार सचिन तेंदुलकर इसे हरी झंडी दिखाएंगे. इस मैराथन को भारतीय एथलेटिक्स महासंघ (एएफआई) की मान्यता प्राप्त है और इसे नेशनल मैराथन चैंपियनशिप का भी दर्जा प्राप्त है. इस साल आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस नई दिल्ली मैराथन में देश के कई दिग्गज हिस्सा लेते दिखेंगे. इनमें खेता राम, मौजूदा चैम्पियन टी. गोपी, जीतेंद्र सिंह रावत, महिला वर्ग की चैंपियन मोनिका आठारे और ज्योति सिंह गावते शामिल हैं.
  इसके अलावा देश के पहले ब्लेड रनर मेजर डी.पी. सिंह इस साल एक इनक्यूसिव रन में हिस्सा लेंगे. इस आयोजन में इस वर्ष 25 व्हीलचेयर धावकों के अलावा कई पैरा-एथलीट भी होंगे. मैराथन के विभिन्न वर्गों के विजेताओं के बीच आठ लाख रुपये की पुरस्कार राशि वितरित की जाएगी. मैराथन के आयोजन के दौरान खाना बर्बाद न हो, इसके लिए आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस नई दिल्ली मैराथन ने रॉबिन हुड आर्मी के साथ करार किया है. यह एक ऐसा संगठन है, जो रेस्टोरेंट्स में छोड़े गए भोजन को गरीबों में वितरित करता है.
 
यह भी पढ़े: Milind Soman Push-ups: 53 की उम्र में भी ये एक्टर अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड को पीठ पर बैठाकर कर रहा ये काम, देखें Video

आईडीबीआई फेडरल लाइफ इंश्योरेंस के सीएमओ कार्तिक रमन ने कहा कि हम इस मैराथन को लेकर बढ़ रहे उत्साह और समर्थन से काफी रोमांचित हैं. 15000 से अधिक पंजीकरण इस बात का सबूत है कि हमारा देश स्वस्थ होने की दिशा में है. मैं इसमें हिस्सा लेने वालों को शुभकामनाएं देना चाहता हूं.

VIDEO: यह दो साल पहले मुंबई मैराथन का नजारा है. मानो पूरा मुंबई ही दौड़ने उमड़ पड़ता है
इस मैराथन में महिला आयोग की सदस्य भी बच्चों से दुष्कर्म करने वालों को सख्त सजा देने के संदेश के साथ दौड़ेंगी.
 


