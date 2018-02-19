टि्वटर पर भिड़े रविचंद्रन अश्विन-हर्शल गिब्स, भारतीय स्पिनर ने कह दी यह बड़ी बात...

खास बातें रविचंद्रन अश्विन ने हर्शल गिब्स पर निकाला गुस्सा अश्विन ने गिब्स को याद दिलाई फिक्सिंग की बात भारतीय स्पिनर ने बाद में डिलीट कर दी ट्वीट

Hey Guys! Just got my hands on the new NIKE React. It’s got a stunning design and the foam technology used makes it light and comfortable to use. Undoubtedly, the best running shoes I’ve stepped into, can’t wait to flaunt them.

#NikeReact#InstantGo#teamNikepic.twitter.com/SmspLkw2dA — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018

Hopefully you will be able to run a bit faster now ashwin — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 19, 2018



क्रिकेट दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने 2001 में मैच फिक्सिंग के आरोप में गिब्स पर जुर्माना लगाने के साथ उन्हें निलंबित भी किया था. इस असहज स्थिति से बचने के लिए गिब्स ने इस बातचीत को आगे बढ़ाना सही नहीं समझा. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'ऐसे मजाक नहीं ले सकता, यहां से हट रहा हूं.'

I totally believed my reply was a joke too, but look how people and yourself perceived it. I am totally game for this sort of fun mate, we shall dine over this sometime. https://t.co/Z7YdXQnxeD — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018

रविचंद्रन अश्विन बेहद शांत और गंभीर स्वभाव के माने जाते हैं. आपने उन्हें मैदान में शायद ही अग्रेशन दिखाते देखा होगा. हालांकि ट्विटर पर उन्होंने पूर्व दक्षिण अफ्रीकी क्रिकेटर हर्शल गिब्स पर जमकर गुस्सा निकाला. दरअसल, अश्विन ने एक जूते के ब्रांड को प्रमोट करने के लिए ट्वीट किया था. इस दौरान अश्विन ने वीडियो के साथ लिखा था कि 'कैसे ये जूते पहनने के बाद दौड़ने में आसानी होती है, मैं इसे पहनने का और इंतजार नहीं कर सकता'. अश्विन को मौजूदा भारतीय टीम में तेज दौड़ने वाले खिलाड़ियों में शामिल नहीं किया जाता है.अश्विन के इस ट्वीट पर दक्षिण अफ्रीकी क्रिकेटर हर्शल गिब्स ने मजाक करते हुए लिखा, 'अश्विन उम्मीद है अब आप थोड़ा तेज दौड़ेंगे.' जाहिर तौर पर यह दक्षिण अफ्रीकी क्रिकेटर द्वारा किया गया एक छोटा सा मजाक था.दक्षिण अफ्रीकी खिलाड़ी से मिली ऐसी प्रतिक्रिया पर अश्विन ने पलटवार करते हुए लिखा, 'मित्र, निश्चित तौर पर आपके जितना तेज नहीं, दुर्भाग्य से इस मामले में मैं आपके जितना तेज नहीं हूं. लेकिन मेरे पास शानदार नैतिक मूल्य हैं, जिससे मैं मैच फिक्सिंग नहीं करता हूं.' हालांकि अश्विन को जब अपने इस मजाक का एहसास हुआ तो उन्होंने इस ट्वीट को डिलीट कर दिया.स्थिति को बिगड़ता देख बचाव की मुद्रा में आए अश्विन ने कहा कि उनका जवाब सिर्फ एक मजाक था. उन्होंने लिखा, 'मैं पूरी तरह से यह मानता हूं कि मेरा जवाब एक मजाक था, लेकिन देखिए कैसे लोगों और खुद आप इसे किस तरह ले रहे हैं. मैं सिर्फ मजे लेना चाहता था, हम कभी साथ खाने पर इसकी चर्चा करेंगे.'