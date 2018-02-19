टि्वटर पर भिड़े रविचंद्रन अश्विन-हर्शल गिब्स, भारतीय स्पिनर ने कह दी यह बड़ी बात...

Hey Guys! Just got my hands on the new NIKE React. It’s got a stunning design and the foam technology used makes it light and comfortable to use. Undoubtedly, the best running shoes I’ve stepped into, can’t wait to flaunt them.— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018
#NikeReact#InstantGo#teamNikepic.twitter.com/SmspLkw2dA
Hopefully you will be able to run a bit faster now ashwin— Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) February 19, 2018
I totally believed my reply was a joke too, but look how people and yourself perceived it. I am totally game for this sort of fun mate, we shall dine over this sometime. https://t.co/Z7YdXQnxeD— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 19, 2018
