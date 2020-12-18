Aus vs Ind 1st Test: पृथ्वी की नाकामी के बाद प्रशंसकों ने की बाकी मैचों के लिए केएल राहुल की जोरदार वकालत

एडिलेड में मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जारी पहले टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन भी जब ओपनर पृथ्वी शॉ (Prithvi Shaw) सस्ते में निपट गए, तो फैंस का सोशल मीडिय पर गुस्सा फूट पड़ा. प्रशंसकों ने अपने तरीके से युवा पृथ्वी और कोच रवि शास्त्री को इस नाकामी के बाद जमकर आडे़ हाथ लिया है. पहली पारी में पृथ्वी खाता भी नहीं खोल सके थे, तो दूसरी पारी में वह सिर्फ चार रन ही बना सके. निराशाजनक बात यह रही कि पृथ्वी दोनों ही पारियों में एक ही तकनीकी खामी के चलते आउट हुए. हालांकि, मैच का परिणाम आना अभी बाकी है, लेकिन ओपनिंग को लेकर अब भारतीय प्रशंसकों का मूड बदलने लगा है. और ऐसे आडे़ समय इन प्रशंसकों को टी20 और वनडे में ठीक-ठाक प्रदर्शन करने वाले और पिछले दिनों आईपीएल के सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोरर केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) की याद आयी है. चलिए देखिए कि प्रशंसकों ने किन प्रतिक्रियाओं के साथ राहुल का समर्थन किया है.

फैन खुलकर केएल राहुल को खिलाने की बात कर रहे हैं

Kl rahul is the proper opener, just frustrating to see shaw being preferred over him. Gill touring with team for more than a year now has a better technique & temperament any day. @bhogleharsha your thoughts #INDvsAUSTest — KAUSHAL KISHORE (@04kaushal) December 18, 2020

फैन ने कहना शुरू कर दिया है कि राहुल से दूसरे टेस्ट में पारी की शुरुआत करायी जाए

I think kl Rahul should open with mayank agarwal in 2nd test. #TestofChampions@SonySportsIndia — Parv Garg (@ParvGarg18) December 18, 2020

पृथ्वी फेल हुए, तो बात बहुत दूर तक जा रही है. .करुण नैय्यर तक

#PrithviShaw@imVkohli@RaviShastriOfc are responsible for the mess... Karun Nayar was not given half the chances that Shaw got after scoring a 300. @BCCI@SGanguly99 what is this Mumbai fixation? KL Rahul ignored and a flat track bully like Shaw preferred? — Prachanda Kumar (@KumarPrachanda) December 18, 2020

यह फैन राहुल के एस साल पहले के प्रदर्शन को याद दिला रहा है.

1 year to this mind blowing match in Vizag. 100 from KL Rahul,159 from Rohit Sharma, 31 runs from single over by Iyer and Rishabh and also a Hat-trick by Kuldeep. Such a memorable one????????.#RohithSharma#klrahul#kuldeep#indvswipic.twitter.com/iArIkPyxtn — Dhruv (@Dhruv301203) December 18, 2020

ये देखिए केएल राहुल का समर्थन

Bad feeling for KL Rahul pic.twitter.com/SjM9KRw5Ev — Abhishek Singh (@Abhishe25540665) December 17, 2020

यहां मनोरंजन करने वाले मीम भी बन रहे हैं

KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Shubhman Gill fighting for the opening spot. #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/WKxEDlsKXF — Rohit (@backpack_nomad) December 18, 2020

