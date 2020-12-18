Aus vs Ind 1st Test: पृथ्वी की नाकामी के बाद प्रशंसकों ने की बाकी मैचों के लिए केएल राहुल की जोरदार वकालत

Aus vs Ind 1st Test: वैसे पृथ्वी के एक ही टेस्ट में नाकामी के बाद प्रशंसक अगर नाराज हैं, तो उसकी वजह इस युवा बल्लेबाज का पिछले दिनों आईपीएल में फ्लॉप होना तो है ही, बल्कि दूसरे विकल्पों केएल राहुल और शुबमन गिल का बेहतर करना भी है.

Aus vs Ind 1st Test: पृथ्वी की नाकामी के बाद प्रशंसकों ने की बाकी मैचों के लिए केएल राहुल की जोरदार वकालत

Aus vs Ind: केएल राहुल की याद आना स्वाभाविक है

एडिलेड में मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जारी पहले टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन भी जब ओपनर पृथ्वी शॉ (Prithvi Shaw) सस्ते में निपट गए, तो फैंस का सोशल मीडिय पर गुस्सा फूट पड़ा. प्रशंसकों ने अपने तरीके से युवा पृथ्वी और कोच रवि शास्त्री को इस नाकामी के बाद जमकर आडे़ हाथ लिया है. पहली पारी में पृथ्वी खाता भी नहीं खोल सके थे, तो दूसरी पारी में वह सिर्फ चार रन ही बना सके. निराशाजनक बात यह रही कि पृथ्वी दोनों ही पारियों में एक ही तकनीकी खामी के चलते आउट हुए. हालांकि, मैच का परिणाम आना अभी बाकी है, लेकिन ओपनिंग को लेकर अब भारतीय प्रशंसकों का मूड बदलने लगा है. और ऐसे आडे़ समय इन प्रशंसकों को टी20 और वनडे में ठीक-ठाक प्रदर्शन करने वाले और पिछले दिनों आईपीएल के सर्वश्रेष्ठ स्कोरर केएल राहुल (KL Rahul) की याद आयी है. चलिए देखिए कि प्रशंसकों ने किन प्रतिक्रियाओं के साथ राहुल का समर्थन किया है. 

फैन खुलकर केएल राहुल को खिलाने की बात कर रहे हैं

फैन ने कहना शुरू कर दिया है कि राहुल से दूसरे टेस्ट में पारी की शुरुआत करायी जाए

पृथ्वी फेल हुए, तो बात बहुत दूर तक जा रही है. .करुण नैय्यर तक

यह फैन राहुल के एस साल पहले के प्रदर्शन को याद दिला रहा है.

ये देखिए केएल राहुल का समर्थन

यहां मनोरंजन करने वाले मीम भी बन रहे हैं

VIDEO: कुछ दिन पहले विराट ने करियर को लेकर बड़ा ऐलान किया था. 

