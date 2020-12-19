Aus vs Ind 1st Test: भारत की हार पर भड़के फैंस, सोशल मीडिया पर द्रविड़ को कोच बनाने की मांग

Aus vs Ind 1st Test: एडिलेड में पहले टेस्ट में मिली हार के बाद प्रशंसकों का गुस्सा समझा जा सकता है. शुक्रवार को बहुत ही ज्यादा उम्मीदों के साथ फैंस बिस्तर पर सोने गए थे, लेकिन जब वे शनिवार को मैच देखने उठे, तो महज अस्सी मिनट के भीतर ही फैंस के सपने चूर हो गए.

नई दिल्ली:

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ एडिलेड में करीब ढाई दिन के भीतर ही मिली 8 विकेट से करारी हार के बाद करोड़ों भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमी बहुत ही ज्यादा गुस्से में हैं. कोई अपना गुस्सा किसी बात पर निकाल रहा है, तो कोई वर्ग अलग ही मांग कर रहा है. वास्तव में शुक्रवार का खेल खत्म होने के समय किसी ने भी यह कल्पना नहीं की होगी कि हाल इतना बुरा होगा. वास्तव में, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान टिम पेन (Tim Paine) ने भी पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में कहा कि जो कुछ भी हुआ, उसकी कल्पना तो उन्होंने भी नहीं की थी. और अब जब इस हार के बाद फैंस इतने भड़के हुए हैं, तो उनकी नाराजगी को समझा जा सकता है. यह  वर्ग सोशल मीडिया पर रचनात्मक मीम्स के जरिए अपने गुस्से का इजहार कर रहा है. एक वर्ग ऐसा भी है, जो कोच रवि शास्त्री के पीछे पड़ा हुआ और राहुल द्रविड़ को कोच बनाने की मांग कर रहा है. चलिए देखिए फैंस क्या-क्या कह रहे हैं. 

वैसे द्रविड़ के चर्चे सीरीज की शुरुआत से ही शुरू हो गए थे

वैसे द्रविड़ की याद आ रही है, तो चौंकाने वाली बात नही है.

फैंस बता रहे है कि द्रविड़ कोचिंग स्टॉफ का हिस्सा होते, तो क्या असर होता

इस फैन की भी चाहत द्रविड़ ही हैं.

VIDEO: कुछ दिन पहले विराट ने अपने करियर को लेकर बड़ी बात कही थी. 

