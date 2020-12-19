Aus vs Ind 1st Test: भारत की हार पर भड़के फैंस, सोशल मीडिया पर द्रविड़ को कोच बनाने की मांग

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ एडिलेड में करीब ढाई दिन के भीतर ही मिली 8 विकेट से करारी हार के बाद करोड़ों भारतीय क्रिकेटप्रेमी बहुत ही ज्यादा गुस्से में हैं. कोई अपना गुस्सा किसी बात पर निकाल रहा है, तो कोई वर्ग अलग ही मांग कर रहा है. वास्तव में शुक्रवार का खेल खत्म होने के समय किसी ने भी यह कल्पना नहीं की होगी कि हाल इतना बुरा होगा. वास्तव में, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान टिम पेन (Tim Paine) ने भी पुरस्कार वितरण समारोह में कहा कि जो कुछ भी हुआ, उसकी कल्पना तो उन्होंने भी नहीं की थी. और अब जब इस हार के बाद फैंस इतने भड़के हुए हैं, तो उनकी नाराजगी को समझा जा सकता है. यह वर्ग सोशल मीडिया पर रचनात्मक मीम्स के जरिए अपने गुस्से का इजहार कर रहा है. एक वर्ग ऐसा भी है, जो कोच रवि शास्त्री के पीछे पड़ा हुआ और राहुल द्रविड़ को कोच बनाने की मांग कर रहा है. चलिए देखिए फैंस क्या-क्या कह रहे हैं.

#INDvsAUSTest My advice : Remove Ravi Shastri. Bring Rahul Dravid as team India coach. Select the Indian test cricket team on the basis of First class cricket and stop selecting team on IPL basis. Agree ? pic.twitter.com/vyaHq4XKbb

वैसे द्रविड़ के चर्चे सीरीज की शुरुआत से ही शुरू हो गए थे

*Remove Ravi Shastri and make Rahul Dravid as Coach!

*Will India win?#INDvAUS Bumrah & Kohli pic.twitter.com/YgEWJzgfjh — stairwaytoyourheaven (@styhmemes) December 19, 2020

वैसे द्रविड़ की याद आ रही है, तो चौंकाने वाली बात नही है.

Bring Rahul Dravid as the coach of ICT.

But the fear is may be the senior players will not give him any kinda respect.

We've seen what happened with kumble #INDvsAUSTestpic.twitter.com/awlojJGAeC — Raees Happu (@TheBoy_WhoIived) December 19, 2020

फैंस बता रहे है कि द्रविड़ कोचिंग स्टॉफ का हिस्सा होते, तो क्या असर होता

Look at this defence and just remember what these clowns did this morning.



I mean imagine having Rahul Dravid as part of a coaching setup but not offering him a job for the senior team



Head is hot af. Absolutely fuming at that Vikram Rathour or whatever his name is #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/Noz2YXuTQs — United Fan (@SolskjaerTime) December 19, 2020

इस फैन की भी चाहत द्रविड़ ही हैं.

VIDEO: कुछ दिन पहले विराट ने अपने करियर को लेकर बड़ी बात कही थी.