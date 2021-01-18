Aus vs Ind 4Th Test: सोशल मीडिया पर छाए मोहम्मद सिराज, दिग्गजों के साथ फैंस ने भी सराहा

Aus vs Ind 4Th Test: अब यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि जब भारत के सभी खिलाड़ी पूरी तरह से फिट होंगे, तो मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj) इलेवन से बाहर बैठाना नामुमकिन सरीखा होगा. सिराज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की दूसरी पारी में फंके 19.5 ओवरों में 5 विकेट चटकाए. और इस प्रदर्शन के बाद एक बार फिर सो मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammaed Siraj) सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं

Aus vs Ind: Mohammed siraj भारत के लिए लंबी रेस के घोड़े हैं

नई दिल्ली:

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ गाबा में खेले जा रहे चौथे टेस्ट के चौथे दिन भारतीय सीमर मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj) ने बहुत ही शानदार अंदाज में दिखाया कि मैच दर मैच कैसे उनके प्रदर्शन में निखार आ रहा है. और अब यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि जब भारत के सभी खिलाड़ी पूरी तरह से फिट होंगे, तो उन्हें इलेवन से बाहर बैठाना नामुमकिन सरीखा होगा. सिराज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की दूसरी पारी में फंके 19.5 ओवरों में 5 विकेट चटकाए. और इस प्रदर्शन के बाद एक बार फिर सो मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammaed Siraj) सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं और खेल के दिग्गजों ने मोहम्मद सिराज की जमकर सराहना की, जिसके वह पूरी तरह से हकदार हैं. आप जानते ही हैं कि मोहम्मद सिराज किन हालात में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रुके और फिर कैसे उन्होंने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया, वहीं फैंस भी जमकर उनकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं, उन्हें दुआ दे रहे हैं.  मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj) ने गजब की परिपक्वता दिखाते हुए बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी का प्रदर्शन किया. और हर किसी ने सिराज को जमकार सराहा. 

यह भी पढ़ें:  सिराज ने 5 विकेट लेकर बनाए कई दिलचस्प रिकॉर्ड, ऐसा करने वाले दूसरे भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज बने

सिराज के ड्रेसिंग रूम में लौटने पर सभी खिलाड़ियों ने उनका अभिवादन किया

सचिन ने सिराज और ठाकुर की पीठ थपथपायी है

लक्ष्मण ने सिराज के हालात को बयां करते हुए उन्हें बधायी दी है.

यह भी पढ़ें:  मोहम्मद आमिर संन्यास से वापसी को तैयार, लेकिन पीसीबी के सामने रख दी यह शर्त

इरफान पठान ने सिराज के साथ ठाकुर को भी सराहा

सिराज के पांच विकेट देखिए

इस प्रशंसक ने सिराज की जुझारू क्षमता को सराहा है

