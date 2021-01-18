Aus vs Ind 4Th Test: सोशल मीडिया पर छाए मोहम्मद सिराज, दिग्गजों के साथ फैंस ने भी सराहा

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ गाबा में खेले जा रहे चौथे टेस्ट के चौथे दिन भारतीय सीमर मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj) ने बहुत ही शानदार अंदाज में दिखाया कि मैच दर मैच कैसे उनके प्रदर्शन में निखार आ रहा है. और अब यह कहना गलत नहीं होगा कि जब भारत के सभी खिलाड़ी पूरी तरह से फिट होंगे, तो उन्हें इलेवन से बाहर बैठाना नामुमकिन सरीखा होगा. सिराज ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया की दूसरी पारी में फंके 19.5 ओवरों में 5 विकेट चटकाए. और इस प्रदर्शन के बाद एक बार फिर सो मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammaed Siraj) सोशल मीडिया पर छाए हुए हैं और खेल के दिग्गजों ने मोहम्मद सिराज की जमकर सराहना की, जिसके वह पूरी तरह से हकदार हैं. आप जानते ही हैं कि मोहम्मद सिराज किन हालात में ऑस्ट्रेलिया में रुके और फिर कैसे उन्होंने बेहतर प्रदर्शन किया, वहीं फैंस भी जमकर उनकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं, उन्हें दुआ दे रहे हैं. मोहम्मद सिराज (Mohammed Siraj) ने गजब की परिपक्वता दिखाते हुए बेहतरीन गेंदबाजी का प्रदर्शन किया. और हर किसी ने सिराज को जमकार सराहा.

सिराज के ड्रेसिंग रूम में लौटने पर सभी खिलाड़ियों ने उनका अभिवादन किया

A standing ovation as Mohammed Siraj picks up his maiden 5-wicket haul.#AUSvIND#TeamIndiapic.twitter.com/e0IaVJ3uA8 — BCCI (@BCCI) January 18, 2021

सचिन ने सिराज और ठाकुर की पीठ थपथपायी है

Well done Mohd. Siraj on your 1st fifer and @imShard on your important all round performance which has kept the Test rather interesting so far and more importantly, the Test series alive. #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/tXmLP2c9FN — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 18, 2021

लक्ष्मण ने सिराज के हालात को बयां करते हुए उन्हें बधायी दी है.

Very proud of you, Siraj! Not easy to stay on in Australia after losing your father but I am sure your commitment and passion for the game would make him very proud. Congrats on your maiden 5-wkt haul. Many more to come. Keep it up. #AusvIndpic.twitter.com/9DIuhU91Zj — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 18, 2021

इरफान पठान ने सिराज के साथ ठाकुर को भी सराहा

Having to toil in first class cricket is so important. It shows in both, #siraj and #Shardulthakur performance. You could bowl spells after spells in test matches if you have done that regularly in domestic cricket. Well done to both of them! — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 18, 2021

सिराज के पांच विकेट देखिए

Lost his father during the tour..

Got racially abused by some idiotic Australian fans...

Was not even considered in the playing 11 at the start of the series...

Fighting against all these, he picked up 5 wickets at Gabba.

Mohammed Siraj, take a bow #mohammedsiraj#AUSvsINDpic.twitter.com/mtoMmj4duE — ComradeFromKerala (@ComradeMallu) January 18, 2021

इस प्रशंसक ने सिराज की जुझारू क्षमता को सराहा है

There are few debutants in world cricket who possess the charismatic and resilient character shown by the very likeably dangerous #mohammedsiraj well done champ!#INDvsAUS#INDvsAUSTest@BCCI#cricketaustraliapic.twitter.com/Ces3U7eVuw — Charulata (@ZizouJ1) January 18, 2021

