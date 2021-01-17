Aus vs Ind 4th Test: कुछ ऐसे दिग्गजों और फैंस ने शार्दूल और सुंदर को सराहा सोशल मीडिया पर

ब्रिस्बेन में मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेले जा रहे चौथे और आखिरी टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन के खेल के बाद हर मंच पर शार्दूल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर (Washington Sundar) के चर्चे हैं. और हों भी आखिर क्यों न! दोनों ने वह काम कर दिखाया, जिसकी चर्चा आने वाले कुछ दिनों तक ही नहीं, बल्कि हमेशा ही एक मिसाल के रूप में दी जाएगी. अगर यह कहा जाए कि वॉशिंगटन और शार्दूल ने सातवें विकेट के लिए 123 रन जोड़कर काफी हद तक भारत के लिए मैच और सीरीज बचा दी, तो एक बार को गलत नहीं ही होगा. ऐसा बेहतरीन प्रयास जिसका उदाहरण आने वाले समय में तब-तब दिया जाएगा, जब-जब भारतीय टीम संकट में होगी. और यही वजह रही कि दोनों ही खिलाड़ी तीसरे दिन सोशल मीडिया पर छा गए. तमाम दिग्गजों से लेकर प्रशंसकों ने सभी ने एक ही सुर में दोनों की कोशिशों को सराहा. चलिए जान लीजिए किसने क्या-क्या कहा शार्दूल और सुंदर के बारे में.

सहवाग का तारीफ करने का अंदाज चिर-परिचित और मजाकिया रहा है

Gabba the Dhaba for these two guys.



Brilliant from Sundar and Thakur. pic.twitter.com/NouAYYFyN4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2021

लक्ष्मण ने दोनों की तकनीक और मनोदशा को सराहा है

Congrats @Sundarwashi5 & @imShard on ur maiden Test 50's. Loved the fight, technique and will power you both exhibited. Also a good example for young bowlers to work on their batting as you never know when your contribution with the bat will help the team. #AUSvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 17, 2021

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कोच टॉम मूडी ने भी दोनों को सराहा

First Thakur now Sundar reaching 50, what a spirited partnership from these two. Australia have spent too long waiting for it to happen! #AUSvIND — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) January 17, 2021

इयान बिशप ने भी जमकर तारीफ की

Sundar and Shardul have epitomized India's never say die spirit on this fascinating series. Next man up mentality should inspire many other teams never to give in or up. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 17, 2021

टीम इंडिया में वापसी की कोशिश कर रहे विजय शंकर ने भी जमकर सराहना की

George Orwell famously said - Sport is War Minus the Shooting - if ever you needed to see the warrior spirit on a cricket field - it was all there at the Gabba today! Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur - played unbelievably well under extraordinarily challenging circumstances. — Vijay Shankar (@vijayshankar260) January 17, 2021

