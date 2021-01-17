Aus vs Ind 4th Test: कुछ ऐसे दिग्गजों और फैंस ने शार्दूल और सुंदर को सराहा सोशल मीडिया पर

Australia vs India 4Th Test: शार्दूल ठाकुर और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर ने सातवें विकेट के लिए 123 रन की साझेदारी करके टीम इंडिया का साथ एक ऐसे समय में दिया है, जब मैच और सीरीज का परिमाम सामने खड़ा है. इस प्रयास की हमेशा मिसाल दी जाएगी.

Aus vs Ind 4th Test: कुछ ऐसे दिग्गजों और फैंस ने शार्दूल और सुंदर को सराहा सोशल मीडिया पर

Aus vs Ind 4th Test: हर मंच पर ठाकुर और सुंदर की सराहना हो रही है

नई दिल्ली:

ब्रिस्बेन में मेजबान ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ खेले जा रहे चौथे और आखिरी टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन के खेल के बाद हर मंच पर शार्दूल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर (Washington Sundar) के चर्चे हैं. और हों भी आखिर क्यों न! दोनों ने वह काम कर दिखाया, जिसकी चर्चा आने वाले कुछ दिनों तक ही नहीं, बल्कि हमेशा ही एक मिसाल के रूप में दी जाएगी. अगर यह कहा जाए कि वॉशिंगटन और शार्दूल ने सातवें विकेट के लिए 123 रन जोड़कर काफी हद तक भारत के लिए मैच और सीरीज बचा दी, तो एक बार को गलत नहीं ही होगा. ऐसा बेहतरीन प्रयास जिसका उदाहरण आने वाले समय में तब-तब दिया जाएगा, जब-जब भारतीय टीम संकट में होगी. और यही वजह रही कि दोनों ही खिलाड़ी तीसरे दिन सोशल मीडिया पर छा गए. तमाम दिग्गजों से लेकर प्रशंसकों ने सभी ने एक ही सुर में दोनों की कोशिशों को सराहा. चलिए जान लीजिए किसने क्या-क्या कहा शार्दूल और सुंदर के बारे में. 

सहवाग का तारीफ करने का अंदाज चिर-परिचित और मजाकिया रहा है

लक्ष्मण ने दोनों की तकनीक और मनोदशा को सराहा है

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कोच टॉम मूडी ने भी दोनों को सराहा

इयान बिशप ने भी जमकर तारीफ की

टीम इंडिया में वापसी की कोशिश कर रहे विजय शंकर ने भी जमकर सराहना की

