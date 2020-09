IPL 2020 में लगेगा ग्लैमर का तड़का, ऑस्ट्रेलियाई महिला एंकर को होस्ट करने के लिए बुलाया गया..देखें Pics

Congrats girls That was one of the great days of my career. This was something else! Over 15 years of covering cricket, it's not rare to be the only woman in the room. Not this time. 86000 people packed the G to celebrate strong, successful women play cricket. It was joyous. All day I just felt an overwhelming sense of pride - and peace. It was awesome. Let's do it all again!!!!!

