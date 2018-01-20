NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
BLIND CRICKET WORLD CUP: पाकिस्तान को पटक भारतीय दृष्टिहीन टीम बनी विश्व चैंपियन, यह रही 'खास बातें'

भारत ने यूएई में खेले गए दृष्टिहीन विश्व कप में पाकिस्तान को हराकर खिताब अपनी झोली में डाल लिया.

,
भारतीय टीम विश्व कप जीतने के बाद

खास बातें

  1. दो विकेट बाकी रहते खिताब जीता भारत ने
  2. दूसरी बार दृष्टिहीन विश्व चैंपियन बना भारत
  3. टूर्नामेंट में एक भी मैच नहीं हारा भारत
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय दृष्टिहीन टीम ने चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वी पाकिस्तान को फाइनल में हराकर शारजाह में खेले गए विश्व कप का खिताब अपनी झोली में डाल लिया. पाकिस्तान ने भारत के सामने निर्धारित 40 ओवरों में 309 रन का लक्ष्य रखा था. जवाब में भारत ने दो विकेट बाकी रहते खिताबी जीत हासिल कर ली.भारत की जीत में कप्तान अजय रेड्डी 62 और सुनील रमेश ने 93 रन बनाए. 
 
 भारत की यह जीत दो और खास वजहों से यादगार रही. भारत ने दूसरी बार यह विश्व कप जीता है. इससे पहले उसने साल 2014 में दक्षिण अफ्रीका (केपटाउन) में खेला गया विश्व कप जीता था. भारत की इस जीत पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी ट्वीट कर बधाई दी है. 
  पाकिस्तान ने पहले बैटिंग करते हुए बादर मुनीर के शानदार अर्धशतक से दृष्टिहीन विश्व कप के पांचवें संस्करण के फाइनल में भारत के खिलाफ मजबूत स्कोर खड़ा किया.

  मुनीर के अलावा रियासत खान ने 48 और कप्तान नासिर अली ने 47 रन की पारी खेली. 
 
VIDEO : सेंचुरियन में शतक बनाने के बाद विराट कोहली.  


भारत की खिताबी जीत में अहम बात यह रही कि एक तो उसने फाइनल के अलावा ग्रुप मैच में भी पाकिस्तान को 13 जनवरी को 7 विकेट से मात दी थी. तो वहीं पूरे टूर्नामेंट में भारत एक भी मुकाबला नहीं हारा.इसके अलावा भारत दूसरी बार विश्व कप जीतकर इस रिकॉर्ड में पाकिस्तान की बराबरी कर ली. दोनों ही देशों ने दो-दो बार दृष्टिहीन विश्व कप जीत चुके हैं. 


