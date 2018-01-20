BLIND CRICKET WORLD CUP: पाकिस्तान को पटक भारतीय दृष्टिहीन टीम बनी विश्व चैंपियन, यह रही 'खास बातें'

Congratulations to our cricket team for winning the 2018 Blind Cricket World Cup! They make the nation proud and inspire every Indian with their game as well as phenomenal attitude. True champions!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 20, 2018
पाकिस्तान ने पहले बैटिंग करते हुए बादर मुनीर के शानदार अर्धशतक से दृष्टिहीन विश्व कप के पांचवें संस्करण के फाइनल में भारत के खिलाफ मजबूत स्कोर खड़ा किया.
India beat Pakistan to win Blind #Cricket World Cup | Sports #LatestNews#worldcup2018#AUSvENG#U19CWC#PakvsNz#LAKings World Cup News| Qualifiers | Fixtures | Schedule | Venue in 2018 - https://t.co/onp4gkGvFHpic.twitter.com/FjwhWp7bqS— WORLD CUP News (@Worldcupnews777) January 20, 2018
मुनीर के अलावा रियासत खान ने 48 और कप्तान नासिर अली ने 47 रन की पारी खेली.
#INDvsPAK : India clinch #BlindCricketWorldCup title after beating #Pakistan in final. pic.twitter.com/UPHFErvHPl— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) January 20, 2018
Hip Hip Hurray!!! India wins #BlindCricketWorldCup 2018 by defeating Pakistan in the final. pic.twitter.com/ic11IQQBv2— Stacy Pereira (@LineraP) January 20, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement