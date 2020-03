कोरोना वायरस का खौफ, PSL को बीच में छोड़कर स्वदेश लौटे क्रिस लिन

Thoroughly enjoyed my time at the @thepsl unfortunately in these circumstances I've chosen to head home, I've always said there is more to life than cricket and this is certainly one of these cases. I have full faith in the @lahoreqalandars to go all the way but more importantly have fun lads! Thank you to everyone involved, Pakistan you have been a blast

