इस बार ऐसा क्या कर दिया मोहम्मद कैफ ने जो ट्विटरबाजों के निशाने पर आ गए...  

खास बातें मोहम्मद कैफ ने पोस्ट की क्रिसमस की तस्वीर ट्विटरबाजों ने कैफ को पढ़ाया इस्लाम का पाठ कहा-मुसलमान होकर क्रिसमस क्यों मना रहे हो

erry Christmas ! May there be love and peace. pic.twitter.com/DnZ2g7VTno — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) December 25, 2017

इससे पहले मोहम्म्द कैफ शतरंज खेलने को लेकर टि्वटरबाजों के निशाने पर आ गए थे. तब उन्होंने अपने बेटे के साथ शतरंज खेलते हुए एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की थी. इस पर कई लोगों ने उन्हें इस्लाम का पाठ पढ़ा दिया और कहा कि इस्लाम में शतरंज खेलना हराम है. यह खेल इस्लाम धर्म के खिलाफ है.



Shame on you — sagir ahmed (@rockstar3817) December 25, 2017

secular country... Secular people...But think about your religion first.. Before doing this kind of activity. — Md Younus Khan (@Younus21) December 25, 2017

Bhaijaan I don't like this post ye new year hota to theek tha but ye tyohaar hum musalmaanon ka nahi hai I hate this post please delete and (Allah) se tauba karo — MOHAMMAD Aftab Alam (@AftabAl79667292) December 25, 2017

Kaif sir aap musalman hokar merry christmas bol rahe ho sharam aani chahiye aapko iska matlab hota he ki allah ke yanha beta huwa he astaghfirullllah — Ajmal Yunus (@YunusAjmal) December 25, 2017

Apni Duniyan keliye Islam ku sharminda na karo.tum jo wish kiye ho uska matlab pehle samjho.Mohammed naam rakhne se Musalman nahi banjata hai koi.. — Mohammed Anees (@aneesm986) December 26, 2017

ikk musalman ho k chrismas manatee huwe sharamm nhi ati apko????? thodaa too khuda se khauff khao kaif bhaiii — Rahim Sheikh (@SheikhRahim_) December 25, 2017

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ एक बार फिर ट्विटरबाजों के निशाने पर आ गए हैं. मोहम्मद कैफ पहले भी ट्विटरबाजों के ट्रोल का शिकार हो चुके हैं. इस बार वह फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर परिवार के साथ क्रिसमस मनाते हुए फोटो साझा करने के कारण ट्रोल हुए हैं.कई लोग उनकी फोटो को इस्लाम के खिलाफ बताकर आलोचना कर रहे हैं. फोटो में मोहम्मद कैफ अपनी पत्नी और दोनों बच्चों के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं. फोटो का कैप्शन उन्होंने 'मैरी क्रिसमस' दिया है. कैफ ने जैसे ही फोटो पोस्ट की ट्विटरबाजों ने उनकी आलोचना शुरू कर दी.एक यूजर ने लिखा, शर्म आनी चाहिए आपको.वहीं, एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, हमारा देश धर्मनिरपेक्ष हैं, यहां के लोग धर्मनिरपेक्ष हैं, लेकिन ऐसी फोटो पोस्ट करने से पहले आपको अपने धर्म का ध्यान रखना चाहिए.एक यूजर ने लिखा, भाईजान अगर यह नए साल का पोस्ट होता तो फिर कोई बात नहीं थी, लेकिन ये त्योहार हम मुसलमानों का नहीं है. कृपया इस डिलीट कर दीजिए. अल्लाह से तौबा करो.इसके अलावा उनके इस फोटों पर कई ट्वीट आए हैं.पिछली बार जब वह ट्रोल हुए थे तब उन्होंने टि्वटरबाजों को करारा जवाब दिया था. पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने ट्वीट किया था, 'क्या...ठेकेदारजी से पूछिए, सांस लेना हराम है या नहीं... कमाल है यार'...इसके बाद तो कैफ के फेवर में ढेर सारे मैसेज आने लगे थे. हालांकि इस बार अब तक कैफ ने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया है.