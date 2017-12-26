NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोचुनाव ताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

इस बार ऐसा क्या कर दिया मोहम्मद कैफ ने जो ट्विटरबाजों के निशाने पर आ गए...  

पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ पहले भी ट्विटरबाजों के ट्रोल का शिकार हो चुके हैं.

,
306 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
इस बार ऐसा क्या कर दिया मोहम्मद कैफ ने जो ट्विटरबाजों के निशाने पर आ गए...  

मोहम्मद कैफ ने यह तस्वीर ट्विटर पर साझा की थी.

खास बातें

  1. मोहम्मद कैफ ने पोस्ट की क्रिसमस की तस्वीर
  2. ट्विटरबाजों ने कैफ को पढ़ाया इस्लाम का पाठ
  3. कहा-मुसलमान होकर क्रिसमस क्यों मना रहे हो
नई दिल्ली: पूर्व भारतीय क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ एक बार फिर ट्विटरबाजों के निशाने पर आ गए हैं. मोहम्मद कैफ पहले भी ट्विटरबाजों के ट्रोल का शिकार हो चुके हैं. इस बार वह फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर परिवार के साथ क्रिसमस मनाते हुए फोटो साझा करने के कारण ट्रोल हुए हैं. 
 

कई लोग उनकी फोटो को इस्लाम के खिलाफ बताकर आलोचना कर रहे हैं. फोटो में मोहम्मद कैफ अपनी पत्नी और दोनों बच्चों के साथ नजर आ रहे हैं. फोटो का कैप्शन उन्होंने 'मैरी क्रिसमस' दिया है. कैफ ने जैसे ही फोटो पोस्ट की ट्विटरबाजों ने उनकी आलोचना शुरू कर दी. 
 
mohammad kaif

इससे पहले मोहम्म्द कैफ शतरंज खेलने को लेकर टि्वटरबाजों के निशाने पर आ गए थे. तब उन्होंने अपने बेटे के साथ शतरंज खेलते हुए एक तस्वीर सोशल मीडिया पर साझा की थी. इस पर कई लोगों ने उन्हें इस्लाम का पाठ पढ़ा दिया और कहा कि इस्लाम में शतरंज खेलना हराम है. यह खेल इस्लाम धर्म के खिलाफ है.  
 


एक यूजर ने लिखा, शर्म आनी चाहिए आपको.
 
वहीं, एक अन्य यूजर ने लिखा, हमारा देश धर्मनिरपेक्ष हैं, यहां के लोग धर्मनिरपेक्ष हैं, लेकिन ऐसी फोटो पोस्ट करने से पहले आपको अपने धर्म का ध्यान रखना चाहिए. 
 
एक यूजर ने लिखा, भाईजान अगर यह नए साल का पोस्ट होता तो फिर कोई बात नहीं थी, लेकिन ये त्योहार हम मुसलमानों का नहीं है. कृपया इस डिलीट कर दीजिए. अल्लाह से तौबा करो.

इसके अलावा उनके इस फोटों पर कई ट्वीट आए हैं. 
VIDEO :  सोशल मीडिया पर ट्रोल हुए शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा


पिछली बार जब वह ट्रोल हुए थे तब उन्होंने टि्वटरबाजों को करारा जवाब दिया था. पूर्व क्रिकेटर ने ट्वीट किया था, 'क्या...ठेकेदारजी से पूछिए, सांस लेना हराम है या नहीं... कमाल है यार'...इसके बाद तो कैफ के फेवर में ढेर सारे मैसेज आने लगे थे. हालांकि इस बार अब तक कैफ ने कोई जवाब नहीं दिया है.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

306 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... विराट कोहली के रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे अनिल कुंबले, लोगों ने कुछ ऐसे किए कमेंट
Mohammad Kaif

Advertisement

 
 
 