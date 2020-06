डैरेन सैमी ने 'कालू' कहे जाने पर IPL के खिलाड़ियों को दी चेतावनी, VIDEO शेयर कर बोले, "माफी मांगो वरना मैं..'

So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word and when I was being called it,it was all in love. #blackandproud #blackandconfident #clarasboy #saynotoracism #stopracism #cricketer #stlucia

A post shared by daren (@darensammy88) on Jun 8, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT