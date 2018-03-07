जब महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के फैन्स ने जमकर उड़ाई ऋषभ पंत की खिल्ली...

खास बातें मैच में पंत ने 23 गेंदों पर इतने ही रन बनाए पंत को श्रीलंकाई बॉलरों को खेलना भारी पड़ा मैच में भारतीय टीम 5 विकेट से हार गई थी

Also, it’s incredible to see how many people are happy with Rishabh Pant not having a great game. Imagine if the world wanted you to fail when you were 20. #SLvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 6, 2018

23 runs of 23 balls in a T20 with a strike rate of 100. Dhoni should retire.

Arre sorry ye to Rishabh Pant hai.

Long way to go for this young lad.#SLvIND — Neelkanth (@neelkanthh9) March 6, 2018

#NidahasTrophy Rishabh Pant - Ye Hain Dhoni Ke Replacement Bhai This Is Not IPl . #SLvIND — Prakash Singh (@Im_Prakash06) March 6, 2018

God Forbid but if Dhoni would have played this kind of run a ball innings, people would have termed it as Test Innings in a T20. But now since it is Rishabh Pant, we can all chill. #INDvSL#NidahasTrophy — Abbas Haider (@abbas_haiderr) March 6, 2018

Imagine Dhoni playing a Rishabh Pant like innings, and we would have had ‘legends’ like Agarkar and Manjrekar asking for his retirement! Well, that’s also because, people notice such experts only with such comments. Not that Pant is not good. #IndvSL — Nikhil Kharoo (@nkharoo) March 6, 2018

So how many will blame Rishabh Pant for today's loss ?

Like they do always with MS Dhoni .

This guy need to work on his fitness . #SLvIND — Bhupesh Dave (@Bhupesh_live) March 6, 2018

निधास ट्रॉफी ट्वेन्टी-20 इंटरनेशनल त्रिकोणीय शृंखला के कोलम्बो में खेले गए उद्घाटन मैच में असर छोड़ने में नाकाम रहे. पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी का रीप्लेसमेंट कहे जा रहे ऋषभ को बल्ले के साथ संघर्ष करना पड़ा और वह कुल 23 रन ही बना पाए, जिनके लिए इतनी ही गेंदों का सामना भी उन्होंने किया. भारतीय टीम पहले बल्लबाज़ी करते हुए निर्धारित 20 ओवरों में जब पांच विकेट के नुकसान पर 174 रन ही बना पाई, तो जाने-माने क्रिकेट कमेन्टेटर हर्षा भोगले ने माइक्रो-ब्लॉगिंग वेबसाइट ट्विटर पर लिखा, "युवा ऋषभ पंत के लिए अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट में सीखने का दिन रहा..." अपने विस्फोटक स्ट्रोक प्ले के लिए मशहूर ऋषभ को श्रीलंकाई गेंदबाज़ों के सामने खेलना भारी पड़ रहा था. 20-वर्षीय ऋषभ पांचवें नंबर पर मैदान में आए, और आउट होने से पहले अपनी संघर्षपूर्ण पारी में एक छक्का और एक ही चौका जड़ पाए. टीम इंडिया के पूर्व क्रिकेटर आकाश चोपड़ा का ख्याल था कि ऋषभ पंत के साधारण प्रदर्शन के चलते श्रीलंकाई दर्शकों में खुशी का माहौल था.दिलचस्प बात यह है कि आकाश चोपड़ा का अंदाज़ा गलत नहीं था, क्योंकि बहुत-से हिन्दुस्तानी क्रिकेट प्रशंसकों ने भी 'धीमी' पारी के लिए ऋषभ पंत की जमकर खिल्ली उड़ाई. महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के चाहने वालों ने तो पंत का खासतौर से मज़ाक बनाया.विराट कोहली की गैरमौजूदगी में रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी में खेल रही टीम इंडिया ने शिखर धवन के तूफानी 90 रनों (49 गेंद, 6 चौके, 6 छक्के) की मदद के बावजूद पांच विकेट खोकर 174 रन बनाए, जिनमें मनीष पांडे के 35 गेंदों में बनाए 37 रनों की भी अहम भूमिका रही. लेकिन मंगलवार के मैच में भारतीय गेंदबाज़ कतई प्रभावित नहीं कर पाए, और मेज़बान बल्लेबाज़ों ने मैदान पर चारों ओर जमकर शॉट लगाए. कुसल परेरा के शानदार 66 रन (37 गेंद, 6 चौके, 4 छक्के) और मध्यक्रम की धुआंधार पारियों की बदौलत मेज़बान टीम ने पांच विकेट से भारतीय टीम को पीट दिया. अगर स्पिन गेंदबाज़ों युजवेंद्र चहल और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर ने बीच-बीच में अहम मौकों पर विकेट न चटकाए होते, तो शायद यह मैच टीम इंडिया काफी पहले ही हार गई होती.