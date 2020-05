करियर में पहली बार सौरव गांगुली लेंगे 30 मई को यह क्लास

Looking forward to my first Live Class on Unacademy! Be it a cover drive or a square cut, the best shot at success is played when you put all your heart and mind into it! Join me at 4 PM, 30th May, as I share the never heard before parts of my journey ! https://unacademy.onelink.me/M2BR/6296f2fc @unacademy #legendsonunacademy

A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on May 28, 2020 at 2:47am PDT