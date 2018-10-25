NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

'किंग कोहली' को वीरेंद्र सहवाग, टाॅम मूडी और सचिन तेंदुलकर ने इस अंदाज में दी बधाई..

विराट को बधाई देते हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर ने लिखा, 'जिस तीव्रता और प्रदर्शन में स्थिरता बनाए रखते हुए आप बल्‍लेबाजी करते हैं, वह शानदार है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
'किंग कोहली' को वीरेंद्र सहवाग, टाॅम मूडी और सचिन तेंदुलकर ने इस अंदाज में दी बधाई..

विशाखापट्टनम वनडे में विराट कोहली ने नाबाद 157 रन की पारी खेली (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. दूसरे वनडे में विराट ने बनाए नाबाद 157 रन
  2. इस दौरान उन्‍होंने कई रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर डाले
  3. दुनियाभर के क्रिकेटरों ने उन्‍हें बताया बेहद 'खास'
नई दिल्‍ली: वेस्‍टइंडीज के खिलाफ बुधवार को विशाखापट्टनम में खेले गए वनडे मैच (India vs West Indies) में विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने ऐसी पारी खेली कि रिकॉर्ड धड़ाधड़ उनके पर दर्ज होने लगे. नाबाद 157 रन की इस पारी के दौरान विराट ने एक साथ कई छोटे-बड़े रिकॉर्ड  अपने नाम कर डाले. वनडे क्रिकेट में यह उनका 37वां शतक रहा. समग्र रूप से देखें तो विराट के इस समय 61 इंटरनेशनल शतक हैं जिसमें टेस्‍ट क्रिकेट में जमाए गए 24 शतक शामिल हैं. दूसरे वनडे के दौरान 81 रन पर पहुंचते ही विराट ने वनडे में अपने 10 हजार रन पूरे किए. विराट की इस पारी/उपलब्धि को लेकर दुनियाभर के पूर्व और वर्तमान क्रिकेटरों ने उनकी जी-भरकर सराहना की है. विराट को बधाई देने वालों में सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) और वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) सहित भारत के कई वर्तमान और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों के अलावा पाकिस्‍तान के मोहम्‍मद हफीज, श्रीलंका के थिलान समरवीरा, इंग्‍लैंड के माइकल वॉन और इयान बेल और ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के टॉम मूडी शामिल हैं.
 








विराट को बधाई देते हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर ने लिखा, 'जिस तीव्रता और प्रदर्शन में स्थिरता  बनाए रखते हुए आप बल्‍लेबाजी करते हैं, वह शानदार है. 10 हजार वनडे रन तक पहुंचने के लिए बधाई, इसी तरह से रन बनाते रहिए.' वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने अपने चुटील अंदाज मं लिखा, 'यह सॉफ्टवेयर हमेशा अपडेट होता रहता है, विराट ने कंसिस्‍टेंसी की परिभाषा नए सिरे से गढ़ दी है. 9 हजार से 10 हजार रन तक पहुंचने के लिए उन्‍होंने केवल 11 पारियां लीं.' वीवीएस लक्ष्‍मण ने ट्वीट किया-किंग कोहली को 10 हजार वनडे रन और 37वें शतक के लिए बधाई.  रन बनाने के लिए आपकी भूख गजब की है. रविचंद्रन अश्विन, जसप्रीत बुमराह, करुण नायर, हरभजन सिंह और सुरेश रैना ने भी विराट कोहली को इस बड़ी उपलब्धि पर बधाई दी है.

पाकिस्‍तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) और वहां के क्रिकेट मोहम्‍मद हफीज ने भी इस उपलब्धि के लिए कोहली को बधाई दी है. हफीज ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'वनडे क्रिकेट में 10 हजार रन के लैंडमार्क तक पहुंचने के लिए विराट कोहली को बधाई. महान खिलाड़ी और विनम्र इंसान. आप अपने क्रिकेट कौशल ने सभी प्रशंसकों का मनोरंजन करते हैं.' इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन ने एक ट्वीट के जवाब में लिखा-विराट ने बताय दिया कि वे क्‍यों GOAT (ग्रेटेस्‍ट ऑफ ऑल टाइम) हैं. ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के पूर्व हरफनमौला टॉम मूडी ने भी विराट कोहली को 10 हजार रन पूरे करने पर बधाई दी है. उन्‍होंने ट्वीट किया, 'विराट कोहली अकेले खड़े हैं. उनके जैसा जीनियस न कोई फिलहाल है और शायद कभी भी नहीं होगा.'


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अयोध्या मामले की सुनवाई टलने के बाद योगी आदित्यनाथ का बड़ा बयान, कही यह बात....
India vs West IndiesVirat KohliSachin TendulkarMohammad HafeezVirender SehwagTom Moody

Advertisement

 
 
 