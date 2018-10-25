'किंग कोहली' को वीरेंद्र सहवाग, टाॅम मूडी और सचिन तेंदुलकर ने इस अंदाज में दी बधाई..

खास बातें दूसरे वनडे में विराट ने बनाए नाबाद 157 रन इस दौरान उन्‍होंने कई रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर डाले दुनियाभर के क्रिकेटरों ने उन्‍हें बताया बेहद 'खास'

10,000 ODI RUNS! @imvKohli reaches the milestone in his 205th ODI innings - 54 innings quicker than @sachin_rt. Simply outstanding!



The greatest ODI batsman of all time? #INDvWIpic.twitter.com/Px7L3EIoLa — ICC (@ICC) October 24, 2018

The intensity and consistency with which you bat is just amazing. @imVkohli, congratulations on achieving 10,000 runs in ODIs. Keep the runs flowing. pic.twitter.com/tQUhY8bHna — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 24, 2018

Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000 th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohlipic.twitter.com/OPhvIsBRDJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018

Congratulations #KingKohli on becoming the fastest to 10000 ODI runs. What a player ! pic.twitter.com/fUkMgldTEx — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 24, 2018

Congratulations to @imVkohli to achieve milestone of 10000 runs in ODI cricket , Great player & Humble human , u entertaining all fans of cricket with ur Skills , Passion & determination , stay blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) October 24, 2018

Virat Kohli stands alone, no one now or ever is close to his genius! #ODI#INDvWI — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 24, 2018

वेस्‍टइंडीज के खिलाफ बुधवार को विशाखापट्टनम में खेले गए वनडे मैच (India vs West Indies) में विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने ऐसी पारी खेली कि रिकॉर्ड धड़ाधड़ उनके पर दर्ज होने लगे. नाबाद 157 रन की इस पारी के दौरान विराट ने एक साथ कई छोटे-बड़े रिकॉर्ड अपने नाम कर डाले. वनडे क्रिकेट में यह उनका 37वां शतक रहा. समग्र रूप से देखें तो विराट के इस समय 61 इंटरनेशनल शतक हैं जिसमें टेस्‍ट क्रिकेट में जमाए गए 24 शतक शामिल हैं. दूसरे वनडे के दौरान 81 रन पर पहुंचते ही विराट ने वनडे में अपने 10 हजार रन पूरे किए. विराट की इस पारी/उपलब्धि को लेकर दुनियाभर के पूर्व और वर्तमान क्रिकेटरों ने उनकी जी-भरकर सराहना की है. विराट को बधाई देने वालों में सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) और वीरेंद्र सहवाग (Virender Sehwag) सहित भारत के कई वर्तमान और पूर्व क्रिकेटरों के अलावा पाकिस्‍तान के मोहम्‍मद हफीज, श्रीलंका के थिलान समरवीरा, इंग्‍लैंड के माइकल वॉन और इयान बेल और ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के टॉम मूडी शामिल हैं.विराट को बधाई देते हुए सचिन तेंदुलकर ने लिखा, 'जिस तीव्रता और प्रदर्शन में स्थिरता बनाए रखते हुए आप बल्‍लेबाजी करते हैं, वह शानदार है. 10 हजार वनडे रन तक पहुंचने के लिए बधाई, इसी तरह से रन बनाते रहिए.' वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने अपने चुटील अंदाज मं लिखा, 'यह सॉफ्टवेयर हमेशा अपडेट होता रहता है, विराट ने कंसिस्‍टेंसी की परिभाषा नए सिरे से गढ़ दी है. 9 हजार से 10 हजार रन तक पहुंचने के लिए उन्‍होंने केवल 11 पारियां लीं.' वीवीएस लक्ष्‍मण ने ट्वीट किया-किंग कोहली को 10 हजार वनडे रन और 37वें शतक के लिए बधाई. रन बनाने के लिए आपकी भूख गजब की है. रविचंद्रन अश्विन, जसप्रीत बुमराह, करुण नायर, हरभजन सिंह और सुरेश रैना ने भी विराट कोहली को इस बड़ी उपलब्धि पर बधाई दी है.पाकिस्‍तान क्रिकेट बोर्ड (पीसीबी) और वहां के क्रिकेट मोहम्‍मद हफीज ने भी इस उपलब्धि के लिए कोहली को बधाई दी है. हफीज ने अपने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'वनडे क्रिकेट में 10 हजार रन के लैंडमार्क तक पहुंचने के लिए विराट कोहली को बधाई. महान खिलाड़ी और विनम्र इंसान. आप अपने क्रिकेट कौशल ने सभी प्रशंसकों का मनोरंजन करते हैं.' इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन ने एक ट्वीट के जवाब में लिखा-विराट ने बताय दिया कि वे क्‍यों GOAT (ग्रेटेस्‍ट ऑफ ऑल टाइम) हैं. ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के पूर्व हरफनमौला टॉम मूडी ने भी विराट कोहली को 10 हजार रन पूरे करने पर बधाई दी है. उन्‍होंने ट्वीट किया, 'विराट कोहली अकेले खड़े हैं. उनके जैसा जीनियस न कोई फिलहाल है और शायद कभी भी नहीं होगा.'