Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020: तेंदुलकर से लेकर गंभीर ने यूं सेलिबेट किया रक्षाबंधन का त्योहार..देखें Photo

Walking down memory lane, remembering some wonderful times spent with my amazing siblings. We may not get to see each other as often as we did during our younger days, but the bond we share has only strengthened over time! Wishing all my lovely sisters a very Happy Rakshabandhan ???? Let's also spare a moment to thank our sisters who are working in hospitals and healthcare units, protecting all of us by risking their own lives ???????? #HappyRakshabandhan

