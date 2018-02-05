ICC UNDER-19 World Cup: घर वापस लौटे चैंपियन, कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने कही 'ये पांच बड़ी बातें'

I know the impact a coach can have on the team, but real credit goes to the players. They are the ones who stand up in such pressure games, they are the ones who stood up & showed maturity. They are the ones who made sacrifices. Credit is entirely their's: Rahul Dravid #U19WCpic.twitter.com/nREXziBySy— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018
द्रविड़ का यह बहुत बड़ा सवाल कुछ कहता है
I would like to take a moment to thank all of you for your continuous support towards team INDIA and the infinite love and blessings that you sent across. I really feel honored to have captained a miraculous team like this which is more of a family to me and without them this-1/2 pic.twitter.com/FAHEaVrA69— Prithvi Shaw (@Shaw_Prithvi) February 5, 2018
पाकिस्तानी ड्रेसिंग रूम में नहीं गया
World cup winning Indian U-19 Cricket team with Coach Rahul Dravid and other coaching staff in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/2vHShYzMmj— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement