ICC UNDER-19 World Cup: घर वापस लौटे चैंपियन, कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने कही 'ये पांच बड़ी बातें'

दक्षिण अफ्रीका में टीम को चैंपियन बनाकर लौटे राहुल द्रविड़ ने कई अहम बातें की हैं. सवाल यह है कि क्या बीसीसीआई पर इन बातों का असर होगा.

खास बातें

  1. इन खिलाड़ियों का असल चैलेंज शुरू होता है अब- द्रविड़
  2. पृथ्वी शॉ ने कोच, बीसीसीआई सहित सभी का शुक्रिया अदा किया
  3. द्रविड़ के पांच मंत्र और खुलासे !
नई दिल्ली: ऑस्ट्रेलिया को हराकर अंडर-19 विश्व कप जीतने वाली भारतीय युवा टीम कोच राहुल द्रविड़ और सहयोगी स्टॉफ के साथ वापस भारत लौट आए हैं. अब से कुछ ही देर पहले मुंबई के जे मैरियट होटल में आयोजित प्रेस कॉन्फ्रैंस में कोच राहुल द्रविड़ ने भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिहाज से कई बड़ी अहम बातें कीं, तो कोच पृथ्वी शॉ ने भी अपने कोच, सहयोगी स्टॉफ और बीसीसीआई का शुक्रिया अदा किया. चलिए हम आपको राहुल द्रविड़ द्वारा कही गई पांच सबसे अहम बातों पर रोशनी डालते हैं. 
पिछले 15-16 महीने से चल रही थी तैयारी
द्रविड़ बोले कि पिछले 15-16 महीनों के दौरान हमने और पूरी टीम ने एक प्रक्रिया का तहे दिल और जी-जान के साथ पालन किया. हमारी योजना और खिलाड़ियों को विकसित करने की तैयारी के लिए हमने अच्छी प्रक्रिया इजाद की है. और इसका पालन भी किया. हमें इस प्रक्रिया को लगातार तराशते रहने और विकसित करने की जरुरत है. 

ये खिलाड़ी मेरे दौर से बेहतर
भारतीय कोच बोले कि जब मैं भारतीय अंडर-19 टीम के लिए खेला था, तो उसके मुकाबले आज की टीम के लड़कों को मैदान और मैदान के बाहर बहुत ज्यादा संसाधन और सुविधाएं उपलब्ध हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि आज की टीम के सदस्य कहीं ज्यादा आत्मविश्वास से भरपूर हैं और वैश्विक लिहाज से सोचते हैं. यह उनके प्रदर्शन में साफ झलकता है.
  द्रविड़ का यह बहुत बड़ा सवाल कुछ कहता है 
भारतीय जूनियर टीम के कोच ने कहा कि इतना शानदार प्रसारण, भीड़ के सामने खेलना और मीडिया का सामना करना उन्हें भविष्य के लिए मजबूत बनाएगा. लेकिन उनकी असली चुनौती अब शुरू होगी. और मैंने इस बारे में लड़कों से बात की है. राहुल बोले कि साल 2012 में विश्व कप जीतने वाली टीम का केवल एक सदस्य ने भारत के लिए कुछ मैच खेले, जबकि फाइनल हारने वाली ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम के पांच सदस्य देश के लिए खेले और ज्यादा प्रथण श्रेणी क्रिकेट खेले. ऐसे में सवाल यह है कि किस टीम ने विश्व कप जीता. ऐसे में इस टीम के  लड़कों को सीनियर टीम तक पहुंचने के लिए लगातार अच्छा करना बहुत ही जरूरी है. 

यह भी पढ़ें : ...इसीलिए भारतीय जूनियर कप्तान पृथ्वी शॉ पहनते हैं 100 नंबर की जर्सी

इसलिए 'ऐसे खिलाड़ियों' को नहीं चुना
राहुल द्रविड़ ने खुलासा करते हुए बताया कि हम चाहते, तो सीनियर टीम के लिए करियर की शुरुआत कर चुके वॉशिंगटन सुंदर को टीम में चुन सकते थे, लेकिन ऐसे खिलाड़ियों को न चुनना एक सोच-विचार कर लिया गया निर्णय था. हम चाहते थे कि ऐसे खिलाड़ी शीर्ष  की क्रिकेट खेलें और वहां मुकाबला करें. हमने एक शुरुआत की है. यह मेरा निजी विचार है. इस नीति पर आगे कोई फैसला बीसीसीआई ही लेगा.  पाकिस्तानी ड्रेसिंग रूम में नहीं गया
इस सवाल पर राहुल द्रविड़ ने कहा कि मैं पाकिस्तान के ड्रेसिंग रूम में उन्हें सांत्वना या बधाई देने नहीं गया. मैंने पाकिस्तानी बयंहत्था तेज गेंदबाज से मुलाकात की, जिसने मुझे प्रभावित किया. मेरा मानना है कि बतौर कोच अपने इर्द-गिर्द किसी प्रतिभा को देखना आपको खुशी देता है. पाकिस्तानी कोचों ने भी हमारे लड़कों की तारीफ की. उन्होंने कहा कि जिस स्तर पर भारतीय जूनियर खिलाड़ी खेल रहे हैं, वह प्रत्येक शख्स के लिए एक मानदंड है. 

VIDEO : अंडर-19 विश्व कप खिताबी जीत के बाद जश्न का अंदाज देखिए.
कुल मिलाकर राहुल द्रविड़ ने कई अहम बातें की. और अंडर-19 टीम से जुड़े कई राजभरी बातों को सार्वजनिक किया. महत्वपूर्ण सलाह भी द्रविड़ ने बतौर कोच दी. कहा जा सकता है कि अगर राहुल द्रविड़ साथ हैं, तो भारतीय क्रिकेट को कोई चिंता करने की बात नहीं है. 
 


