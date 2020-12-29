Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: कप्तान विराट सहित दिग्गजों ने एमसीजी की जीत और रहाणे को जमकर सराहा

Aus vs Ind 2nd Test, Day 4: वास्तव में, चाहे पूर्व क्रिकेटर हों, या ऑस्ट्रेलिया के क्रिकेट, मीडिया हो या आम क्रिकेटप्रेमी, इस जीत की मिसाल भारतीय क्रिकेट में हमेशा दी जाएगी. एडिलेड में दूसरी पारी में 36 रन पर सिमटने का कलंक और हार झेलने के बाद नियमित कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat kohli) के बाकी तीन मैचों से हटने और मोहम्मद शमी के चोटिल होने के बाद यह टीम बिखरी हुई दिखायी पड़ रही थी.

नई दिल्ली:

मेलबर्न में टीम रहाणे की आठ विकेट से जीत के बाद टीम भारत ने सीरीज में जबर्दस्त वापसी की है और अगर यह कहा जाए कि दूसरे टेस्ट की जीत सीरीज का टर्निंग प्वाइंट हो सकती है, तो यह गलत नहीं होगा. इस जीत ने पूर्व क्रिकेटरों के दिल को भी एकदम बाग-बाग कर दिया है, तो नियमित कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की खुशी भी चरम पर है. मैच खत्म होने के बाद विराट ने टीम की जमकर तारीफ करते हुए खासतौर पर अंजिक्य रहाणे की प्रशंसा की, तो भारत के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने भी इस जीत को बहुत ही ऐतिहासिक करार दिया.  वास्तव में, चाहे पूर्व क्रिकेटर हों, या ऑस्ट्रेलिया के क्रिकेट, मीडिया हो या आम क्रिकेटप्रेमी, इस जीत की मिसाल भारतीय क्रिकेट में हमेशा दी जाएगी. एडिलेड में दूसरी पारी में 36 रन पर सिमटने का कलंक और हार झेलने के बाद नियमित कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat kohli) के बाकी तीन मैचों से हटने और मोहम्मद शमी के चोटिल होने के बाद यह टीम बिखरी हुई दिखायी पड़ रही थी, लेकिन जिस रवैये और अंदाज से बेहतरीन खेल दिखाने के बाद जैसी जीत भारत ने हासिल की, वह आने वाली  पीढ़ियों के लिए मिसाल के रूप में इतिहास के सुनहरे पन्नों में दर्ज हो गयी. 
 

