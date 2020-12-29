Ind vs Aus 2nd Test: कप्तान विराट सहित दिग्गजों ने एमसीजी की जीत और रहाणे को जमकर सराहा

मेलबर्न में टीम रहाणे की आठ विकेट से जीत के बाद टीम भारत ने सीरीज में जबर्दस्त वापसी की है और अगर यह कहा जाए कि दूसरे टेस्ट की जीत सीरीज का टर्निंग प्वाइंट हो सकती है, तो यह गलत नहीं होगा. इस जीत ने पूर्व क्रिकेटरों के दिल को भी एकदम बाग-बाग कर दिया है, तो नियमित कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की खुशी भी चरम पर है. मैच खत्म होने के बाद विराट ने टीम की जमकर तारीफ करते हुए खासतौर पर अंजिक्य रहाणे की प्रशंसा की, तो भारत के पूर्व दिग्गजों ने भी इस जीत को बहुत ही ऐतिहासिक करार दिया. वास्तव में, चाहे पूर्व क्रिकेटर हों, या ऑस्ट्रेलिया के क्रिकेट, मीडिया हो या आम क्रिकेटप्रेमी, इस जीत की मिसाल भारतीय क्रिकेट में हमेशा दी जाएगी. एडिलेड में दूसरी पारी में 36 रन पर सिमटने का कलंक और हार झेलने के बाद नियमित कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat kohli) के बाकी तीन मैचों से हटने और मोहम्मद शमी के चोटिल होने के बाद यह टीम बिखरी हुई दिखायी पड़ रही थी, लेकिन जिस रवैये और अंदाज से बेहतरीन खेल दिखाने के बाद जैसी जीत भारत ने हासिल की, वह आने वाली पीढ़ियों के लिए मिसाल के रूप में इतिहास के सुनहरे पन्नों में दर्ज हो गयी.



What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here

सचिन ने लिखा कि बिना मुख्य चार खिलाड़ियों के बिना यह जीत बहुत ही शानदार है

To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement.



Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series.



Brilliant win.

Well done TEAM INDIA! #AUSvINDpic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020

एमसीजी पर बेहतरीन पारी खेल चुके सहवाग ने भी सराहा है.

A really special win at the MCG.

Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

लक्ष्मण ने पहला टेस्ट खेलने वाले शुबमन गिल और सिराज को जीत का सबसे पड़ा पॉजिटिव बताया

Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2020

बीसीसीआई सचिन ने भी टीम को जीत के लिए बधाई दी

Congratulations #TeamIndia! What a victory at Melbourne to level the series. Historic in every sense. Well played @ajinkyarahane88@imjadeja@ashwinravi99@RealShubmanGill@Jaspritbumrah93 Siraj and everyone in that dressing room for showing such resilience #AUSvIND ???????? — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 29, 2020

