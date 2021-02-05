IND vs ENG, 1st Test: कुलदीप यादव को नहीं चुना गया, तो दिग्गजों और फैंस ने कुछ ऐसे दी प्रतिक्रिया

India vs England 1st Test: चेन्नई में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पहला टेस्ट (Ind vs Eng) शुरू हुआ, तो एक बार को क्रिकेटप्रेमी और पूर्व क्रिकेटर हैरान रह गए. टेस्ट मैच की पूर्व संध्या पर सभी यह मानकर चल रहे थे कि लंबे समय से इलेवन से बाहर चल रहे लेफ्ट-आर्म चाइनामैन कुलदीप यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) को मैनेजमेंट इलेवन में जरूर जगह देगा. वजह यह थी कि चेन्नई के एम. चिन्नास्वामी मैदान की पिच का इतिहास स्पिनरों को मदद पहुंचाने का रहा है. और अब जबकि कुलदीप यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) गेंद को खासा टर्न कराते हैं और उनके पास चाइनामैन भी है, तो वह यहां की पिच पर खासे खतरनाक साबित हो सकते थे.भारतीय टीम पहले टेस्ट में तीन स्पिनरों (वॉशिंगटन, अश्विन और शाहबाज नदीम) के साथ मैदान पर उतरी है, लेकिन इसमें टर्नर कुलदीप यादव का न होना चौंकाता है. यही वजह रही कि जैसे ही भारतीय इलेवन सामने आयी, तो दिग्गज पूर्व क्रिकेटरों और प्रशंसकों के सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट आने शुरू हो गए. कमेंट के साथ-साथ कुलदीप लेकर फैंस ने मीम्स भी बनाए.

पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ ने कुलदीप को संबल प्रदान करने की कोशिश की है

Just two years ago, Kuldeep Yadav was touted as India's first choice spinner in Tests. Now, he's battling to stay afloat. But he needn't look too far for inspiration. Ashwin & Pant too fought back from periods of self doubt. Stay strong Kuldeep! — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 5, 2021

हर्षा भोगले टीम मैनेजमेंट की सोच बता रहे हैं कुलदीप यादव के बारे में

Clearly, England's struggle against Embuldeniya has prompted the selection of Shahbaz Nadeem, a fine, vastly experienced finger spinner. But I wonder what this means for Kuldeep. Clearly the team management doesn't rate him too high at thr moment — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 5, 2021

आकाश चोपड़ा सवाल कर रहे हैं कि आखिर कुलदीप कब खेलेंगे

India's most successful new ball bowler is introduced. Let's get going. Also...on the playing XI....What is Kuldeep supposed to do?? Can't play when Ash-Jadeja are there. Won't play even when Jadeja isn't there and India's playing at home. When does he play? #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 5, 2021

गंभीर फैंस भी कुलदीप को लेकर राय दे रहे हैं

Gabba - Net bowler gets added to squad & plays ahead of Kuldeep.



Chepauk - Stand-by bowler gets into the squad & plays ahead of Kuldeep.



Looks like the think tank doesn't have confidence in Kuldeep. If so, at least he shd be released so that he can play domestic crkt #INDvENG — ದೊಡ್ಡ ಗಣೇಶ್ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) February 5, 2021

अब फैंस का रचनात्मक अंदाज देखिए

#INDvENG

India go in with three spinners but no place for Kuldeep Yadav



Kuldeep : pic.twitter.com/rIpN8rLBP2 — Muskurahat (@__Muskurahat__) February 5, 2021

वास्तव में कुलदीप यादव की मनोदशा कुछ ऐसी ही होगी

#INDvENG

*Kuldeep Yadav fails to make it to playing 11 in Chennai Test*



Kuldeep:- pic.twitter.com/kitLr0p6l8 — Sudhanshu Ranjan Singh (@memegineers_) February 5, 2021

VIDEO: कुछ दिन पहले विराट ने अपने करियर को लेकर बड़ा ऐलान किया था.