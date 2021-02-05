IND vs ENG, 1st Test: कुलदीप यादव को नहीं चुना गया, तो दिग्गजों और फैंस ने कुछ ऐसे दी प्रतिक्रिया

India vs England 1st Test: चेन्नई में टीम मैनेजमेंट तीन स्पिनरों के साथ मैदान पर उतरा है. और ती स्पिनरों में भी कुलदीप यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) को जगह न मिलना निश्चित ही वह बात है, जिसका जवाब टीम मैनेजमेंट को देखना होगा. और यह भी साफ करना होगा कि कुलदीप के प्रति उनका नजरिया क्या है.

India vs England 1st Test: कुलदीप यादव को लेकर मैनेजमेंट को नजरिया साफ करना होगा

नई दिल्ली:

India vs England 1st Test: चेन्नई में इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पहला टेस्ट  (Ind vs Eng) शुरू हुआ, तो एक बार को क्रिकेटप्रेमी और पूर्व क्रिकेटर हैरान रह गए. टेस्ट मैच की पूर्व संध्या पर सभी यह मानकर चल रहे थे कि लंबे समय से इलेवन से बाहर चल रहे लेफ्ट-आर्म चाइनामैन कुलदीप यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) को मैनेजमेंट इलेवन में जरूर जगह देगा. वजह यह थी कि चेन्नई के एम. चिन्नास्वामी मैदान की पिच का इतिहास स्पिनरों को मदद पहुंचाने का रहा है. और अब जबकि कुलदीप यादव (Kuldeep Yadav) गेंद को खासा टर्न कराते हैं और उनके पास चाइनामैन भी है, तो वह यहां की पिच पर खासे खतरनाक साबित हो सकते थे.भारतीय टीम पहले टेस्ट में तीन स्पिनरों (वॉशिंगटन, अश्विन और शाहबाज नदीम) के साथ मैदान पर उतरी है, लेकिन इसमें टर्नर कुलदीप यादव का न होना चौंकाता है. यही वजह रही कि जैसे ही भारतीय इलेवन सामने आयी, तो दिग्गज पूर्व क्रिकेटरों और प्रशंसकों के सोशल मीडिया पर कमेंट आने शुरू हो गए. कमेंट के साथ-साथ कुलदीप लेकर फैंस ने मीम्स भी बनाए.  

पूर्व क्रिकेटर मोहम्मद कैफ ने कुलदीप को संबल प्रदान करने की कोशिश की है

हर्षा भोगले टीम मैनेजमेंट की सोच बता रहे हैं कुलदीप यादव के बारे में

आकाश चोपड़ा सवाल कर रहे हैं कि आखिर कुलदीप कब खेलेंगे

गंभीर फैंस भी कुलदीप को लेकर राय दे रहे हैं

अब फैंस का रचनात्मक अंदाज देखिए

वास्तव में कुलदीप यादव की मनोदशा कुछ ऐसी ही होगी

