होम | क्रिकेट |

IND VS SA 1st T-20: इस वजह से दक्षिण अफ्रीका सीरीज में नहीं है गंभीर, इन दोनों भारतीयों को मिलेगा मौका

वास्तव में दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए यह टी-20 सीरीज कहीं पर निगाहें और कहीं पर निशाना होने जैसी ही बात है

,
IND VS SA 1st T-20: इस वजह से दक्षिण अफ्रीका सीरीज में नहीं है गंभीर, इन दोनों भारतीयों को मिलेगा मौका

नेट अभ्यास के दौरान सुरेश रैना कोच संजय बांगड़ के साथ

खास बातें

  1. सुरेश रैना होंगे टीम का हिस्सा
  2. दिनेश कार्तिक को बैठना पड़ेगा बाहर
  3. दक्षिण अफ्रीका का प्लान रेस्ट!
नई दिल्ली: भारतीय पूर्व कप्तान सौरव गांगुली ने हाल ही में दक्षिण अफ्रीका की खत्म हुई वनडे सीरीज में अंतिम एकादश के अटपटे चयन को लेकर आलोचना की है. गांगुली को लगता है कि मेजबान क्रिकेट मैनेजमेंट गंभीर नहीं है. वैसे सौरव अगर ऐसा सोच रहे हैं, तो वह ठीक हैं, लेकिन यह बात सिर्फ और सिर्फ भारत के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज पर ही लागू होती है क्योंकि दक्षिण अफ्रीका का बड़ा लक्ष्य कुछ और ही है.  वहीं आज टीम इंडिया पहले टी-20 मुकाबले में दो खिलाड़ियों को पहली बार इस दौरे में इलेवन में शामिल कर सकता है. 
  सौरव गांगुली ने रबाडा को टी-20 टीम से बाहर रखने का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम में बदलाव समझ में नहीं आते. पिछले मैच में डेविड मिलकर को बाहर बैठना समझ से परे रहा, जबकि टी-20 टीम की कप्तानी कर रहे जेपी डुमिनी आखिरी वनडे में नहीं थे. 
 
यह भी पढ़ें : IND VS SA 1st T-20: सीरीज बन गई बहुत ही खास...तो पाकिस्तान को पटक इतिहास रच देगी टीम इंडिया

वैसे भारत के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के लिए दक्षिण अफ्रीका गंभीर दिखाई नहीं पड़ रहा. उसने एबी डि विलियर्स को छोड़कर सभी खिलाड़ियों को आराम दिया है. वजह यह है कि भारत के खिलाफ आखिरी टी-20 मैच के बाद उसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ 4 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है. और मेजबान इस टी-20 सीरीज की कीमत पर बड़ी सीरीज की तैयारी से जोखिम नहीं लेना चाहती.

VIDEO : सेंचुरियन में शतक बनाने के बाद विराट कोहली
वहीं सूत्रों के अनुसार पहले टी-20 मुकाबले में भारतीय इलेवन में सुरेश रैना और मनीष पांडे दोनों को जगह मिलना करीब-करीब पक्का है. इसका मतलब है कि दिनेश कार्तिक को वनडे के बाद पहले टी-20 मैच में भी बाहर ही बैठना होगा.






 


लोकप्रिय

India vs South Africa

