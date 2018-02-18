IND VS SA 1st T-20: इस वजह से दक्षिण अफ्रीका सीरीज में नहीं है गंभीर, इन दोनों भारतीयों को मिलेगा मौका

सौरव गांगुली ने रबाडा को टी-20 टीम से बाहर रखने का उदाहरण देते हुए कहा कि दक्षिण अफ्रीकी टीम में बदलाव समझ में नहीं आते. पिछले मैच में डेविड मिलकर को बाहर बैठना समझ से परे रहा, जबकि टी-20 टीम की कप्तानी कर रहे जेपी डुमिनी आखिरी वनडे में नहीं थे.
Can’t wait to get back on the field: @ImRaina tells @28anand— BCCI (@BCCI) February 18, 2018
Making a comeback into the Indian side, Suresh Raina spoke about the year gone by, the rigours he went through & the burning desire he has to don the bluehttps://t.co/GMN9trgJ8W#SAvINDpic.twitter.com/2FCzMj8fpA
How's that for a @ImRaina flourish! #TeamIndia#SAvINDpic.twitter.com/O0KJR4ldww— BCCI (@BCCI) February 17, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement