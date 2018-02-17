NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IND VS SA 6TH ODI: ये 6 'विराट रिकॉर्ड' निकले कोहली के बल्ले से सेंचुरियन में

वास्तव में कभी किसी द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में भारत के किसी कप्तान ने ऐसा 'विराट प्रदर्शन' नहीं ही किया

,
विराट कोहली (भारतीय कप्तान, फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. विराट रिकॉर्ड कोहली बोलिए साहब!
  2. ये रिकॉर्ड कुछ कहते हैं!
  3. एक विराट, कई रिकॉर्ड
नई दिल्ली: दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सेंचुरियन में छठे वनडे में भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने बहुत ही धमाकेदार अंदाज में वनडे सीरीज का समापन किया. वनडे करियर के 35वे शतक के साथ ही कोहली के बल्ले से मानों रिकॉर्डों की बारिश सी ही हो गई. कुछ बड़े, तो कुछ छोटे रिकॉर्ड. कुछ पिछलों पर पानी फेरने वाले, तो कुछ नई इबारत लिखने वाले रिकॉर्ड. चलिए हम आपको बारी-बारी से बताते हैं कि विराट कोहली ने सेंचुरियन के सुपरस्पोर्ट पार्क में कौन-कौन से रिकॉर्ड बनाए. 
 
यहां बन गए कोहली नंबर-2
हम बात कर रहे हैं बतौर कप्तान सबसे ज्यादा शतक जड़ने की. सिर्फ ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग की विराट कोहली से आगे है. जाहिर है कि कोहली को पोंटिंग से आगे जाने के लिए अच्छा-खासा सफर तय करना है. लेकिन उनकी फॉर्म को देखते हुए तय है कि कोहली यह रिकॉर्ड भी अपने नाम कर लेंगे. चलिए जान लीजिए किस-किस ने बतौर कप्तान कितने शतक बनाए

शतक                    नाम
22                   रिकी पोंटिंग (220 पारी)
13                  एबी डि विलियर्स (98)/विराट कोहली (46)
11                   सौरव गांगुली (143)
10                   सनथ जयसूर्या (118)
 
यह भी पढ़ें : IND VS SA 6TH ODI: कोहली ने सेंचुरियन में कर डाला विराट 'डबल धमाका'

दक्षिण अफ्रीका में द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में सबसे ज्यादा रन

रन                            नाम                                  बनाम
558*                    विराट कोहली                 दक्षिण अफ्रीका, 2018 (6 पारी)
454                    केविन पीटरसन               दक्षिण अफ्रीका, 2005 (6 पारी)
413                    हाशिम अमला                   विंडीज, 2015 (6 पारी)
410                    फैफ डु प्लेसिस                श्रीलंका, 2017 (5 पारी)
   किसी द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने वाले बल्लेबाज

रन                             नाम                                     बनाम
558*                      विराट कोहली                  दक्षिण अफ्रीका, 2018 (6 पारी)
491                          जॉर्ज बैली                      भारत, 2013 (6 पारी)
467                          मसाकाद्जा                  केन्या, 2009 (5 पारी)
 
भारत के लिए सीरीज में 3 शतक

नाम                                         जगह
सौरव गांगुली                        दक्षिण अफ्रीका (विश्व कप, 2003)
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण                    ऑस्ट्रेलिया (वीबी सीरीज 2004)
विराट कोहली                     दक्षिण अफ्रीका (2018, द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में कारनामा करने वाले इकलौत बल्लेबाज)
सचिन तेंदुलकर को पीछे छोड़ा
यह मामला है कि सबसे कम दिनों के भीतर 500 रन पूरे करने का

नाम                            दिन
विराट कोहली                47
सचिन तेंदुलकर          69 (2003, 10 मैच)


सबसे तेज 17,000 हजारी 

इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में सबसे तेज 15,000 और 16,000 रन बनाने वाले कोहली ने यहां भी बाजी मार ली. और पीछे छोड़ा दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हाशिम अमला को 

नाम                                   पारी

विराट कोहली                       361 
हाशिम अमला                       381


VIDEO : जब विराट कोहली ने सेंचुरियन में टेस्ट में शतक जड़ा था
वास्तव में कोहली को अगर विराट रिकॉर्ड कोहली कह दिया जाए, तो एक बार को गलत नहीं ही होगा. और यह यहीं ही खत्म होने नहीं जा रहा. आपको आगे भी कोहली के बल्ले से 'विराट रिकॉर्डों' की बारिश लगातार देखने को मिलती रहेगी.


 


