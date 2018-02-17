IND VS SA 6TH ODI: ये 6 'विराट रिकॉर्ड' निकले कोहली के बल्ले से सेंचुरियन में

खास बातें विराट रिकॉर्ड कोहली बोलिए साहब! ये रिकॉर्ड कुछ कहते हैं! एक विराट, कई रिकॉर्ड

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ सेंचुरियन में छठे वनडे में भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली ने बहुत ही धमाकेदार अंदाज में वनडे सीरीज का समापन किया. वनडे करियर के 35वे शतक के साथ ही कोहली के बल्ले से मानों रिकॉर्डों की बारिश सी ही हो गई. कुछ बड़े, तो कुछ छोटे रिकॉर्ड. कुछ पिछलों पर पानी फेरने वाले, तो कुछ नई इबारत लिखने वाले रिकॉर्ड. चलिए हम आपको बारी-बारी से बताते हैं कि विराट कोहली ने सेंचुरियन के सुपरस्पोर्ट पार्क में कौन-कौन से रिकॉर्ड बनाए.हम बात कर रहे हैं बतौर कप्तान सबसे ज्यादा शतक जड़ने की. सिर्फ ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व कप्तान रिकी पोंटिंग की विराट कोहली से आगे है. जाहिर है कि कोहली को पोंटिंग से आगे जाने के लिए अच्छा-खासा सफर तय करना है. लेकिन उनकी फॉर्म को देखते हुए तय है कि कोहली यह रिकॉर्ड भी अपने नाम कर लेंगे. चलिए जान लीजिए किस-किस ने बतौर कप्तान कितने शतक बनाए22 रिकी पोंटिंग (220 पारी)13 एबी डि विलियर्स (98)/विराट कोहली (46)11 सौरव गांगुली (143)10 सनथ जयसूर्या (118)

India captain @imVkohli is the Player of the Series - the first player ever to score over 500 runs in a bilateral ODI series! #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/UCIoL6gF39 — ICC (@ICC) February 16, 2018

558* विराट कोहली दक्षिण अफ्रीका, 2018 (6 पारी)454 केविन पीटरसन दक्षिण अफ्रीका, 2005 (6 पारी)413 हाशिम अमला विंडीज, 2015 (6 पारी)410 फैफ डु प्लेसिस श्रीलंका, 2017 (5 पारी)558* विराट कोहली दक्षिण अफ्रीका, 2018 (6 पारी)491 जॉर्ज बैली भारत, 2013 (6 पारी)467 मसाकाद्जा केन्या, 2009 (5 पारी)सौरव गांगुली दक्षिण अफ्रीका (विश्व कप, 2003)वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ऑस्ट्रेलिया (वीबी सीरीज 2004)विराट कोहली दक्षिण अफ्रीका (2018, द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में कारनामा करने वाले इकलौत बल्लेबाज)यह मामला है कि सबसे कम दिनों के भीतर 500 रन पूरे करने काविराट कोहली 47सचिन तेंदुलकर 69 (2003, 10 मैच)इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट में सबसे तेज 15,000 और 16,000 रन बनाने वाले कोहली ने यहां भी बाजी मार ली. और पीछे छोड़ा दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हाशिम अमला कोविराट कोहली 361हाशिम अमला 381वास्तव में कोहली को अगर विराट रिकॉर्ड कोहली कह दिया जाए, तो एक बार को गलत नहीं ही होगा. और यह यहीं ही खत्म होने नहीं जा रहा. आपको आगे भी कोहली के बल्ले से 'विराट रिकॉर्डों' की बारिश लगातार देखने को मिलती रहेगी.