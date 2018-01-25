IND VS SA: भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने 'इस दिग्गज' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, रामचंद्र गुहा ने फिर उठाया अहम सवाल

खास बातें सेंचुरियन में भुवी और जोहांसबर्ग में अश्विन बाहर क्यों : गुहा भारत के 35वें सबसे सफल गेंदबाज बने भुवनेश्वर दत्तू फडकर के रिकॉर्ड को किया बराबर

A good bowling display from #TeamIndia in the second session. South Africa 143/6 at Tea on Day 2. B Kumar 3/34, J Bumrah 2/37, H Amla 54* #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/fv7oEoLXip — BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2018

Why was Bhuvi not picked for the last Test? And why was Ashwin not picked for this Test? — Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 25, 2018

I love Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Has to be one of the most likeable cricketers. Superb skills and keeps on building the pressure. India need to capitalize now. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 25, 2018

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ खेले गए दूसरे टेस्ट मैच से ड्रॉप कर दिए गए भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने विराट कोहली सहित टीम मैनेजमेंट को जोहांसबर्ग में तीसरे टेस्ट में अपने प्रदर्शन से करारा जवाब दिया है. भुवनेश्वर कुमार अभी तक तीन विकेट ले चुके हैं. और एबी डि विलियर्स का उनका विकेट लंबे समय तक याद किया जाएगा. और इसी विकेट के साथ ही भुवनेश्वर कुमार भारतीय क्रिकेट इतिहास में सबसे ज्यादा विकेट चटकाने वाले 35वें गेंदबाज बन गए.अब यह तो आप जानते ही हैं कि सेंचुरियन में भुवनेश्वर कुमार को न खिलाने के लिए टीम मैनेजमेंट की तीखी आलोचना हुई थी और आने वाले कई सालों तक भुवनेश्वर कुमार से जुड़ा यह फैसला विराट कोहली और रवि शास्त्री का पीछा नहीं छोड़ेगा. कुछ दिन पहले ही विराट कोहली और बीसीसीआई की तीखी आलोचना करने वाले प्रसिद्ध इतिहासकार और लेखक रामचंद्र गुहा ने अब सेंचुरियन में भुवनेश्वर कुमार को न खिलाने के लिए सवाल उठाया है. अपने ट्वीट में गुहा ने कहा, 'पिछले टेस्ट में भुवनेश्वर कुमार और अब जोहांसबर्ग में अश्विन को क्यों नहीं खिलाया गया'?रामचंद्र गुहा से मिले समर्थन के बीच भुवनेश्वर ने पूर्व भारतीय तेज गेंदबाज चेतन शर्मा का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ दिया है. साथ ही, उन्होंने सर्वाधिक विकेटों के मामले में एक और तेज गेंदबाज दत्तू फडकर की बराबरी कर ली है.बता दें कि तीसरे टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन के खेल के चायकाल के समय तक भुवनेश्वर कुमार के 62 टेस्ट विकेट हो गए हैं. दत्तू फडकर ने भी इतने ही विकेट लिए हुए हैं, जबकि चेतन शर्मा ने अपने टेस्ट करियर में 61 विकेट जमा किए थे.