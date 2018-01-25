IND VS SA: भुवनेश्वर कुमार ने 'इस दिग्गज' का रिकॉर्ड तोड़ा, रामचंद्र गुहा ने फिर उठाया अहम सवाल

A good bowling display from #TeamIndia in the second session. South Africa 143/6 at Tea on Day 2. B Kumar 3/34, J Bumrah 2/37, H Amla 54* #SAvINDpic.twitter.com/fv7oEoLXip— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2018
Why was Bhuvi not picked for the last Test? And why was Ashwin not picked for this Test?— Ramachandra Guha (@Ram_Guha) January 25, 2018
I love Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Has to be one of the most likeable cricketers. Superb skills and keeps on building the pressure. India need to capitalize now.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 25, 2018
