होम | क्रिकेट |

IND VS SA: 'इन पांच बातों' पर काम हुआ, तो सेंचुरियन में होगी टीम इंडिया की वापसी

टीम इंडिया ने पांचवें दिन का बखूबी इस्तेमाल किया और इस आखिरी दिन का इस्तेमाल नेट अभ्यास के लिए किया. टीम इंडिया की कोशिशें सेंचुरियन में मैच जीतकर सीरीज में पहले बराबरी पर आने की हैं. लेकिन इसके लिए भारत को कई पहलुओं पर काम करना होगा.

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पहले टेस्ट में भारत को हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: मेजबान दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ बुरी तरह मुंह की खाने के बाद कोच रवि शास्त्री की कड़ी निगरानी में विराट कोहली एंड कंपनी ने मंगलवार को नेट पर जमकर पसीना बहाया. अब जबकि पहले टेस्ट का रिजल्ट चार दिन (वास्तव में तीन) के भीतर ही आ गया, तो टीम इंडिया ने पांचवें दिन का बखूबी इस्तेमाल किया और इस आखिरी दिन का इस्तेमाल नेट अभ्यास के लिए किया. टीम इंडिया की कोशिशें सेंचुरियन में मैच जीतकर सीरीज में पहले बराबरी पर आने की हैं. लेकिन इसके लिए भारत को कई पहलुओं पर काम करना होगा. चलिए हम आपको उन पांच अहम वजहों के बारे में बताते हैं, जो भारत को जीतने के लिए हर हाल में करनी चाहिएं. 
 
1. अजिंक्य रहाणे की टीम में  हो वापसी
मैच से पहले से ही क्रिकेट पंडित यह सवाल उठा रहे हैं कि आखिर अजिंक्य रहाणे को केपटाउन में क्यों नहीं खिलाया गया. रहाणे तकनीकी रूप से चेतेश्वर पुजारा के बाद सर्वश्रेष्ठ भारतीय बल्लेबाज कहे जाते हैं. वहीं, विदेशी जमीं पर उनका शानदार औसत भी उनके केस को और मजबूत बना रहा है. 

यह भी पढ़ें : IND VS SA: 'ये आंकड़ें' अजिंक्य रहाणे को रोहित शर्मा से बेहतर दावेदार बना रहे


2. ठोस ओपनिंग एक अनिवार्य बात है !
शिखर धवन और मुरली विजय केपटाउन में पहली पारी में 16 और दूसरी पारी में सबसे ज्यादा जरुरत के समय सिर्फ तीस रन की ही साझेदारी कर सके. सबसे बड़ी बात ये दोनों कभी भी विश्वसनीय दिखाई नहीं पड़े. मुरली विजय के चेहरे की हवाइयां उड़ी रहीं, तो लगा शिखर धवन वनडे की मनोदशा से ग्रस्त हैं. हालात ऐसे भी बन रहे हैं कि इन दोनों में से किसी एक को बाहर बैठाकर लोकेश राहुल को खिलाया जाए. 
 
3. विराट कोहली को आगे रहकर अगुवाई करनी होगी
सभी ने देखा कि विराट कोहली का बल्ला साल 2017 में किस तरह से बोला. भारतीय कप्तान दूनिया में सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने के मामले में चौथे नंबर (1059) पर रहे. ध्यान दिला दें कि विराट कोहली टेस्ट में बतौर कप्तान सबसे ज्यादा दोहरे शतक (6) लगाने वाले बल्लेबाज हैं. बात यह है कि सेंचुरियन में विराट को बल्ले से आगे रहकर अगुवाई करनी होगी. साथी बल्लेबाजों को प्रेरणा देने का काम विराट कोहली को साल 2017 की तरह ही करना होगा. 

4. चेतेश्वर पुजारा के 'रियल वॉल' बनने का समय 
क्रिकेट पंडितों ने चेतेश्वर पुजारा को राहुल द्रविड़ के बाद टीम इंडिया की दूसरी वॉल का नाम दिया है, लेकिन पुजारा सिर्फ घर पर ही दीवार साबित हुए हैं. जब-जब बात विदेशी जमीं पर बेहतर करने की हुई, तो समय के साथ ये सवाल लगातर बढ़ते ही गए.  जहां घर पर पुजारा का औसत 62.97 का रहा है, तो विदेशी जमीं पर वह 37.22 का ही औसत निकाल सके हैं. निश्चित तौर पर दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ बाकी बचे दो टेस्ट पुजारा के लिए अगली वॉल के तमगे को मजबूत करने का सबसे अच्छा अवसर हैं. 
 
5. गेंदबाजों को केपटाउन दोहराना होगा
भारतीय सीमरों ने बहुत लंबे समय बाद अपने प्रदर्शन से करोड़ों हिंदुस्तानी क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को बाग-बाग कर दिया. पहली पारी तक इस तरह की चर्चाएं हो रही थीं कि जसप्रीत बुमराह की जगह उमेश यादव को खिलाया जाना चाहिए था. लेकिन बुमराह ने दूसरी पारी में तीन विकेट चटकाकर तमाम चर्चाओं पर विराम लगा दिया. कुल मिलाकर बात यह है कि टेस्ट मैच जीतने के लिए बीस विकेटों की जरुरत होती है. और सीमरों को केपटाउन के कमाल को सेंचुरियन में भी दोहराना होगा. 

VIDEO : भारत में हुई प्रेस कॉन्फ्रैंस में भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली.


टीम इंडिया को वास्तव में सेंचुरियन में कई पहलुओं पर काम करना होगा. और अगर विराट एंड कंपनी ऊपर बतायी गई पांच बातों को सच में तब्दील कर देती है, तो ऐसा कोई कारण नजर नहीं आता, जिससे भारतीय टीम सेंचुरियन में सीरीज में वापसी न कर सके. 

 


India vs South Africa

