Ind VS SA: 'इस मामले' में पार्थिव पटेल के सामने पानी भर रहे चार घरेलू शेर, रोहित शर्मा, चेतेश्वर पुजारा करेंगे सुधार?

If someone plays a match winning knock here , these are the knocks which are remembered beyond eras.— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 16, 2018
Situation like this will make a batsman from good to great. Hope few of them stand up to the occasion.#SAvsIND
Ooh so close for SA again as a Kohli edge runs away for 4. He's off the mark, but before that there were 24 deliveries without a run. Good bowling by Ngidi. India on 21/2. Target 287 #ProteaFire#SAvIND#SunfoilTestpic.twitter.com/xTyAzh1jXO— Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) January 16, 2018
