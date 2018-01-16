NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
Ind VS SA: 'इस मामले' में पार्थिव पटेल के सामने पानी भर रहे चार घरेलू शेर, रोहित शर्मा, चेतेश्वर पुजारा करेंगे सुधार?

सेंचुरियन में सुपरस्पोर्ट पार्क में खेले जा रहे टेस्ट के चौथे दिन टीम इंडिया पर एक बार फिर हार का संकट गहरा गया है. दोनों ओपनर या कहें कि घरेलू पिचों के बादशाह पैवेलियन लौट गए हैं. लेकिन घर पर गेंदबाजों पर कहर बनकर टूट पड़ने वाले दिग्गजों में से दो अभी भी बचे हुए हैं

,
चेतेश्वर पुजारा का फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. चौथी पारी में पार्थिव शेर, दिग्गज ढेर!
  2. अश्विन का औसत रोहित व मुरली विजय और राहुल से बेहतर
  3. इस रोग का इलाज क्या है?
नई दिल्ली: सेंचुरियन में सुपरस्पोर्ट पार्क में खेले जा रहे दूसरे टेस्ट के चौथे दिन टीम इंडिया पर एक बार फिर हार का संकट गहरा गया है. दोनों ओपनर या कहें कि घरेलू पिचों के बादशाह पैवेलियन लौट गए हैं. लेकिन घर पर गेंदबाजों पर कहर बनकर टूट पड़ने वाले दिग्गजों में से दो अभी भी बचे हुए हैं. लेकिन बहुत ही चौंकाने वाली बात है कि इन चारों घरेलू शेरों पर विकेट कीपर पार्थिव पटेल एक खास मामले में इन चारों पर भारी हैं. अब देखने की बात यह होगी कि बचे हुए दो दिग्गज चेतेश्वर पुजारा या रोहित शर्मा सेंचुरियन या जोहानेसबर्ग में खेले जाने वाले तीसरे टेस्ट में इस खास क्षेत्र में सुधार कर पाते हैं या नहीं. 
 
आपको बता दें कि घरेलू शेरों में से दो लोकेश राहुल और मुरली विजय तो चौथे दिन पैवेलियन लौट चुके हैं, अब करोड़ों भारतीयक्रिकेट प्रेमियों की करीब-करीब टूट चुकी उम्मीदों को बाकी दो घरेलू शेर कितना और कब तक जिंदा रख पाते हैं, यह देखने वाली बात होगी. वजह यह है कि विदेश में और खासकर चौथी पारी में ये घरेलू शेर औंधे मुंह गिरे हैं. चलिए हम आपको इन चारों घर के दिग्गजों का विदेश में चौथी पारी में हाल बताते हैं. 

 
रोहित शर्मा- 19.16
के राहुल 20.75
मुरली विजय 25.17
चेतेश्वर पुजारा 33.92

यह भी पढ़ें : IND VS SA: इसलिए पार्थिव पटेल की हुई अभी से छुट्टी, मैनेजमेंट ने दिनेश कार्तिक को बुलावा भेजा

अब यह देखने वाली बात होगी कि विकेट पर जमे चेतेश्वर पुजारा और बाद में आने वाले रोहित शर्मा क्या अपने विदेश में चौथी पारी में इस शर्मसार करने वाले रिकॉर्ड में कुछ इजाफा करेंगे या नहीं. चौंकाने वाली बात यह है कि गेंदबाज अश्विन का विदेश में चौथी पारी में औसत रोहित शर्मा और राहुल से बेहतर रहा है. अश्विन का इस मामले में औसत 21.14 रहा है. 

वीडियो: पुजारा बोले, धोनी और विराट में जीत की भूख है कॉमन

आपको बता दें कि जब बात विदेश में चौथी पारी की आती है, तो पार्थिव पटेल का औसत 35.33 का रहा है. ऐसे में कम से कम रोहित शर्मा तो उनसे प्रेरणा ले ही सकते हैं.


