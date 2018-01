South Africa win the 2nd Test by 135 runs and clinch the #FreedomSeries 2-0 #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/YwbXE4c5mh

And here's are his match figures - what a performance by this young 21-year-old @NgidiLungi#ProteaFire#SAvIND#SunfoilTest#FreedomSeriespic.twitter.com/Tm07onGU7s