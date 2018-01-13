NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IND VS SA: ...पर ये अहम चार सवाल और चर्चा छोड़ गया पहले दिन का खेल.

सेंचुरियन के स्पोर्टपार्क में मेजबान दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ शुरू हुए दूसरे टेस्ट के पहले दिन शाम ढलते-ढलते टीम इंडिया ने काफी हद तक मुकाबले में वापसी कर ली.

,
विराट कोहली (भारतीय कप्तान, फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. क्यों किया गया भुवनेश्वर को बाहर?
  2. अजिंक्य रहाणे की फिर अनदेखी क्यों?
  3. पिच पढ़ने में क्यों चूक गया मैनेजमेंट?
नई दिल्ली: सेंचुरियन के स्पोर्टपार्क में मेजबान दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ शुरू हुए दूसरे टेस्ट के पहले दिन शाम ढलते-ढलते टीम इंडिया ने काफी हद तक मुकाबले में वापसी कर ली. हालांकि शुरुआती पांच घंटे दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाजों का दबदबा रहा, लेकिन आखिरी घंटे के खेल में 80.5 और 82.6 ओवर के बीच गिरे तीन विकेटों ने मैच में भारत की वापसी करा दी. बावजूद इसके पहले दिन का खेल कुछ बड़े सवाल छोड़ गया. इन सवालों को लेकर क्रिकेट पंडित और देश के करोड़ों क्रिकेटप्रेमियों के बीच जोर-शोर से चर्चा हो रही है. चलिए आपको उठ रहे सवालों और चर्चा के बारे में आपको बताते हैं. 
 
1. पिच पढ़ने में बड़ी भूल 
सेंचुरियन की पिच के बारे में मैच शुरू होने से पहले बहुत ही हो-हल्ला (हो रहा था. दक्षिण अफ्रीकी कोच और क्यूरेट ने भी कहा था कि स्पोर्टपार्क की पिच केपटाउन से भी तेज होगी. लेकिन पिच शुरुआती ओवरों में ही साफ बता गई कि यह बैटिंग पिच है और केपटाउन जितनी भी तेज गेंदबाजों की मददगार नही है. अश्विन के तीन विकेट भी इस नजरिए को मजबूती प्रदान कर रहे हैं.  यह बताता है भारतीय टीम मैनेजमेंट पिच को पढ़ने में चूक कर गया. अब जबकि टीम मैनेजमेंट ने तेज पिच के हिसाब से फाइनल इलेवन चुनी थी, तो अब संयोजन भी गड़बड़ा गया. 


2. भुवनेश्वर कुमार पर बड़ी भूल
अभी तक किसी को यह समझ नहीं आ रहा है कि केपटाउन टेस्ट की पहली पारी में दक्षिण अफ्रीकियों को अपनी स्विंग से झुलाने वाले भुवनेश्वर कुमार को क्यों बाहर किया गया. कहा गया कि उछाल को वरीयता दी गई. लेकिन अब जबकि पिच बैटिंग साबित हुई और उछाल पिच में नहीं ही दिखाई पड़ी, तो ईशांत शर्मा को शामिल करने का फैसला टांय-टांय फिस्स हो गया. अब जबकि मोहम्मद शमी और ईशांत शर्मा एक ही शैली (पिच पर कंधा देने वाले) गेंदबाज हैं, तो भुवनेश्वर को टीम में होना ही चाहिए था. कई दिग्गज क्रिकेटरों ने भुवनेश्वर को लेकर सवाल उठाए हैं. 
 
यह भी पढ़ें : IND VS SA: ...पर 'कुछ ऐसे' सेंचुरियन के शहंशाह बन गए हाशिम अमला!
 
3. फिर से अजिंक्य रहाणे की अनदेखी क्यों?
केपटाउन में हुई करारी हार के बाद कई पूर्व क्रिकेटरों ने सेंचुरियन में अजिंक्य रहाणे को खिलाने की बात बहुत ही जोर-शोर से कही थी. ऐसा लग रहा था कि रहाणे को इलेवन में जगह दी जाएगी, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं ही हुआ. पार्थिव पटेल को बतौर ओपनर खिलाकर रहाणे को मिड्ल ऑर्डर में फिट किया जा सकता था. वहीं दूसरा विकल्प पहले टेस्ट में फ्लॉप रहे रोहित शर्मा को बाहर रखकर रहाणे को खिलाया जा सकता था, लेकिन दोनों ही विकल्पों की अनदेखी कर दी गई. अब यह फैसला कितना सही साबित होता है, यह अगले कुछ दिनों के भीतर पता चल जाएगा. 
 
4. स्पिनर की तो कमी नहीं खलेगी?
रविचंद्रन अश्विन को पहले ही ओवर में मिली टर्न को देखकर हर कोई हैरान रह गया.  शुरुआती ओवरों में उम्मीद से कहीं ज्यादा गेंद टर्न हुई और दक्षिण अफ्रीकी बल्लेबाज उनके सामने  असहज और अति सावधान दिखाई पड़े. पहले दिन के खेल की समाप्ति पर अश्विन का तीन विकेट लेना साफ तौर पर बताने के लिए काफी है कि चौथी पारी में स्पिनरों को पिच से कैसी मदद मिलेगी. ऐसे में क्रिकेट पंडितों और आम क्रिकेटप्रेमियों के बीच यह चर्चा भी जमकर हो रही है कि कहीं भारत को चौथी पारी में दूसरे स्पिनर की कमी तो नहीं खलेगी.


VIDEO : दक्षिण अफ्रीका के लिए रवाना होने से पहले विराट कोहली प्रेस कॉन्फ्रैंस के दौरान.

 कुल मिलाकर पिच को सटीक ढंग से नहीं पढ़े पाने का कारण टीम इंडिया का संयोजन गड़बड़ाता दिखाई पड़ा, तो भुवनेश्वर को बाहर बैठाने से हर कोई हैरान है. इस चर्चा और सवालों पर अब बल्लेबाजों का प्रदर्शन ही विराम लगा सकता है क्योंकि गेंदबाज तो पहली पारी में अपने प्रदर्शन को करीब-करीब अंजाम देने की कगार पर खड़े हैं.

 


