होम | क्रिकेट |

IND vS SA : 'ये रिकॉर्ड' बने दो दिन में केपटाउन टेस्ट में...नजर दौड़ा लीजिए

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ केपटाउन टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन का सारा खेल बारिश से धुल गया. शुरुआती दो दिन के भीतर ज्यादातर समय मेजबान टीम का ही पलड़ा भारी रहा. बहरहाल दोनों टीमों की तरफ से दो दिन के खेल में कुछ रिकॉर्ड भी बने.

हार्दिक पंड्या की फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. डेल स्टेन का अपने देश में सबसे तेज विकेटों का शतक!
  2. आठवें विकेट की साझेदारी में बेहतर हुआ भारत
  3. हार्दिक पंड्या की पारी 'इन दो' पर पड़ी भारी
नई दिल्ली: दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ केपटाउन टेस्ट के तीसरे दिन का सारा खेल बारिश से धुल गया. शुरुआती दो दिन के भीतर ज्यादातर समय मेजबान टीम का ही पलड़ा भारी रहा. भारत की तरफ से गेंदबाजी हो या बल्लेबाजी, हार्दिक पंड्या ही अगुवाई करते दिखाई पड़े. दक्षिण अफ्रीकी सीमरों ने दिग्गज बल्लेबाजों को आइना दिखाते हुए बताया कि उछाल, पेस और स्विंग के सामने हाल-फिलहाल उनकी हालत क्या है. बहरहाल दो दिनों के भीतर दोनों ही टीमों की तरफ से कुछ रिकॉर्ड भी बने. चलिए एक बार इन रिकॉर्डों पर बारी-बारी से नजर डाल लीजिए
 
सबसे कम मैचों में 'विकेट के शतक' में डेल स्टेन टॉप पर

नाम                                      मैच
डेल स्टेन                                20
एलन डोनाल्ड                         22
एंडिनी/फिलांडर                      23
शॉन पोलक                            26
मॉर्ने मॉर्कल                            29
जैक कैलिस                            49    

दक्षिण अफ्रीकी धरती पर पहली ही पारी में भारतीय बल्लेबाज के 50+

नाम                                रन                                      साल
विराट कोहली                   119                          2013 (जोहांसबर्ग)
वीरेंद्र सहवाग                    119                       2001 (ब्लोएमफोंटेन)
प्रवीण आमरे                      103                       1992 (डरबन
हार्दिक पंड्या                      93                      2018 (केपटाउन)
दिनेश कार्तिक                    63                        2007 (केपटाउन)
किरन मोरे                         55                    1992 (डरबन)

 

भारत के लिए आठवें विकेट के लिए 50+ साझेदारी

नाम                  साझेदारी                          साल

101                आमरे/मोरे                 1992 (डरबन)
99                  पंड्या/भुवनेश्वर             2018 (केपटाउन)
70                   लक्ष्मण/जहीर             2006 (जोहांसबर्ग)
70                    लक्ष्मण/जहीर            2019 (डरबन)

VIDEO : भारत में हुई प्रेस कॉन्फ्रैंस में विराट कोहली.

कुल मिलाकर अभी दोनों देशों के बीच सीरीज की शुरुआत ही हुई है. जैसे-जैसे सीरीज आगे बढ़ेगी, भारत और दक्षिण अफ्रीका दोनों की देशों के खिलाड़ियों के बल्ले और गेंद से और भी कई रिकॉर्ड देखने को मिलेंगे.



 


