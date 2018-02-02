इंग्लैंड के कप्तान वॉन नही नहीं, कुछ अन्य पूर्व क्रिकेटरो ने भी विराट कोहली की इस पारी को बेहतरीन माना. विराट के साथ क्रिकेट खेल चुके वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा, ' विराट कोहली-बेहतरीन चेजर और खिलाड़ी. वे अब तक जिन भी देश में खेले हैं, शतक बना चुके हैं.' टीम इंडिया के लिए खेल चुके मोहम्मद कैफ ने ट्वीट किया, 'आधुनिक क्रिकेट के मास्टर के लिए 33वां वनडे शतक. दुनियाभर में चेज करने के मामले में बादशाह.'
He is at is again .. The Greatest chaser the game has ever seen .. #Fact#SAvIND@imVkohli— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 1, 2018
What a chaser, what an incredible player- Virat Kohli. A hundred in every country he has played. This one has made what looked a tricky chase look like a cakewalk.#INDvSApic.twitter.com/E9GuAVFq1Y— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 1, 2018
100 Number 33 for the Modern Master. King of chases Worldwide @imVkohli . India have cruised along #IndvSA— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 1, 2018
Fabulous start to the series!! An all round effort in securing a big win. Another great century by the run machine, @imVkohli and a superb innings played by Ajju @ajinkyarahane88. Keep it up boys!@BCCI #INDvSApic.twitter.com/uudgYEtl6k— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 1, 2018
Congratulations #TeamIndia!! Setting the performance mark just higher & higher with every match! This is why I love cricket! Also, @imVkohli you have been killing it!! It’s been an amazing season so far, well played #TeamIndia !! #IndvSApic.twitter.com/ZV9vbzzI7j— Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 1, 2018
