होम | क्रिकेट |

IND vs SA: विराट कोहली की प्रशंसा में इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन ने कह दी यह बड़ी बात...

शतक बनाना टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली की आदत बनता जा रहा है. विराट ने गुरुवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ डरबन वनडे में अपना 33वां वनडे शतक बनाया और टीम इंडिया को 6 विकेट की जीत दिलाने में अहम योगदान दिया.

माइकल वॉन ने विराट कोहली को चेज करने के मामले में महानतम माना है (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. वॉन ने विराट को क्रिकेट का महानतम चेजर बताया
  2. लक्ष्‍मण, कैफ और रैना ने भी विराट की पारी को सराहा
  3. टीम इंडिया ने पहला वनडे 6 विकेट से जीता था
नई दिल्‍ली: शतक बनाना टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली की आदत बनता जा रहा है. विराट ने गुरुवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ डरबन वनडे में अपना 33वां वनडे शतक बनाया और टीम इंडिया को 6 विकेट की जीत दिलाने में अहम योगदान दिया. उनकी 112 रन की पारी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका की ओर से निर्धारित 270 रन के लक्ष्‍य को महज चार विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया. अपनी इस पारी के दौरान विराट ने एक बार फिर दिखाया कि स्‍कोर चेज करने के दौरान बड़ी-बड़ी पारी खेलने के मामले में वे बेजोड़ हैं. पहले वनडे में भारतीय टीम की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर विराट की प्रशंसा का दौर शुरू हो गया. क्रिकेट के दिग्‍गजों ने उनकी शतकीय पारी को जमकर सराहा. इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन ने तो विराट को 'महानतम चेजर' बताया.
 
वॉन ने अपने ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा, 'उन्‍होंने इसे फिर कर दिखाया. क्रिकेट के वे अब तक के महानतम चेजर हैं... #Fact #SAvIND @imVkohli' इंग्‍लैंड के कप्‍तान वॉन नही नहीं, कुछ अन्‍य पूर्व क्रिकेटरो ने भी विराट कोहली की इस पारी को बेहतरीन माना. विराट के साथ क्रिकेट खेल चुके वीवीएस लक्ष्‍मण ने लिखा, ' विराट कोहली-बेहतरीन चेजर और खिलाड़ी. वे अब तक जिन भी देश में खेले हैं, शतक बना चुके हैं.' टीम इंडिया के लिए खेल चुके मोहम्‍मद कैफ ने ट्वीट किया, 'आधुनिक क्रिकेट के मास्‍टर के लिए 33वां वनडे शतक. दुनियाभर में चेज करने के मामले में बादशाह.' 



वीडियो: गावस्‍कर ने इस अंदाज में की विराट कोहली की तारीफ
विराट ने अब तक वनडे इंटरनेशनल में 56.09 के औसत से 33 शतक और 45 अर्धशतक बनाए हैं. टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान सफल चेज करते हुए अपना 18वां शतक लगाया है.  पाकिस्‍तान को छोड़कर (यहां विराट अब तक नहीं खेले हैं) विराट कोहली ने सभी 9 देशों में शतक लगाए हैं. सीरीज का दूसरा मैच रविवार को सेंचुरियन के सुपरस्‍पोर्ट्स पार्क में खेला जाएगा.


