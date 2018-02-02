खास बातें वॉन ने विराट को क्रिकेट का महानतम चेजर बताया लक्ष्‍मण, कैफ और रैना ने भी विराट की पारी को सराहा टीम इंडिया ने पहला वनडे 6 विकेट से जीता था

He is at is again .. The Greatest chaser the game has ever seen .. #Fact#SAvIND@imVkohli — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 1, 2018

What a chaser, what an incredible player- Virat Kohli. A hundred​ in every country he has played. This one has made what looked a tricky chase look like a cakewalk.#INDvSApic.twitter.com/E9GuAVFq1Y — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 1, 2018

100 Number 33 for the Modern Master. King of chases Worldwide @imVkohli . India have cruised along #IndvSA — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 1, 2018

Fabulous start to the series!! An all round effort in securing a big win. Another great century by the run machine, @imVkohli and a superb innings played by Ajju @ajinkyarahane88. Keep it up boys!@BCCI #INDvSApic.twitter.com/uudgYEtl6k — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) February 1, 2018

Congratulations #TeamIndia!! Setting the performance mark just higher & higher with every match! This is why I love cricket! Also, @imVkohli you have been killing it!! It’s been an amazing season so far, well played #TeamIndia !! #IndvSApic.twitter.com/ZV9vbzzI7j — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 1, 2018

शतक बनाना टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान विराट कोहली की आदत बनता जा रहा है. विराट ने गुरुवार को दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ डरबन वनडे में अपना 33वां वनडे शतक बनाया और टीम इंडिया को 6 विकेट की जीत दिलाने में अहम योगदान दिया. उनकी 112 रन की पारी की बदौलत टीम इंडिया ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका की ओर से निर्धारित 270 रन के लक्ष्‍य को महज चार विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया. अपनी इस पारी के दौरान विराट ने एक बार फिर दिखाया कि स्‍कोर चेज करने के दौरान बड़ी-बड़ी पारी खेलने के मामले में वे बेजोड़ हैं. पहले वनडे में भारतीय टीम की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर विराट की प्रशंसा का दौर शुरू हो गया. क्रिकेट के दिग्‍गजों ने उनकी शतकीय पारी को जमकर सराहा. इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन ने तो विराट को 'महानतम चेजर' बताया.इंग्‍लैंड के कप्‍तान वॉन नही नहीं, कुछ अन्‍य पूर्व क्रिकेटरो ने भी विराट कोहली की इस पारी को बेहतरीन माना. विराट के साथ क्रिकेट खेल चुके वीवीएस लक्ष्‍मण ने लिखा, ' विराट कोहली-बेहतरीन चेजर और खिलाड़ी. वे अब तक जिन भी देश में खेले हैं, शतक बना चुके हैं.' टीम इंडिया के लिए खेल चुके मोहम्‍मद कैफ ने ट्वीट किया, 'आधुनिक क्रिकेट के मास्‍टर के लिए 33वां वनडे शतक. दुनियाभर में चेज करने के मामले में बादशाह.'विराट ने अब तक वनडे इंटरनेशनल में 56.09 के औसत से 33 शतक और 45 अर्धशतक बनाए हैं. टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान सफल चेज करते हुए अपना 18वां शतक लगाया है. पाकिस्‍तान को छोड़कर (यहां विराट अब तक नहीं खेले हैं) विराट कोहली ने सभी 9 देशों में शतक लगाए हैं. सीरीज का दूसरा मैच रविवार को सेंचुरियन के सुपरस्‍पोर्ट्स पार्क में खेला जाएगा.