होम | क्रिकेट |

IND vs WI 3rd ODI: अब कोहली की नजर एक और 'विराट रिकॉर्ड' पर, OTHER RECORDS

,
Windies tour of India, 2018: विराट कोहली

खास बातें

  1. एबी डि विलियर्स की बराबरी कर पाएंगे कोहली?
  2. पुणे में कोहली को एबी का चैलेंज
  3. भुवनेश्वर को चाहिए बस चार और विकेट!
पुणे: एक जीत और एक टाई मुकाबला खेलने के बाद विराट कोहली के वीर शनिवार को पुणे (IND vs WI, 3rd ODI, Windies tour of India, 2018) में मेहमान विंडीज के खिलाफ एक और डे-नाइट भिड़ंत के लिए तैयार हैं. पिछले मैच में मेहमान टीम के प्रदर्शन के बाद पांच मैचों की सीरीज के तीसरे मुकाबले में रोमांच पैदा हो गया है. बहरहाल इस मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया के निशाने पर कई रिकॉर्ड निशाने पर हैं. और सबसे बड़ा रिकॉर्ड इंतजार कर रहा है कप्तान विराट कोहली का. अब यह देखने की बात होगी कि कोहली और टीम इंडिया के बाकी सदस्य अपने रिकॉर्डों पर निशाना लगा पाते हैं. चलिए जान लीजिए कि कौन-कौन से रिकॉर्ड किस खिलाड़ी  के निशाने पर हैं पुणे (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune) के इस तीसरे वनडे में 1. क्या कोहली कर पाएंगे एबी की बराबरी?
पुणे में कोहली के निशाने पर बड़ा रिकॉर्ड है. आपको बता दें विराट लगातार तीसरा शतक जड़ने के मुहाने पर खड़े हैं, लेकिन बात यह नहीं है. दरअसल मुद्दा है भारतीय जमीं पर लगातार चार शतक बनाने का. अभी तक यह कारनामा दक्षिण अफ्रीका के एबी डि विलियर्स के नाम है. कोहली भारतीय जमीं पर लगातार तीन शतक जड़ चुके हैं. अगर वह पुणे में एक और शतक बना देते हैं, तो वह भारत में वनडे लगातार चार शतक बनाने के मामले में एबी डि विलियर्स की बराबरी कर लेंगे.  2. भुवनेश्वर के निशाने पर शतक!
यह शतक रनों का नहीं, बल्कि विकेटों का है. भुवनेश्वर कुमार वनडे में सौ विकेट पूरा करने से सिर्फ चार विकेट दूर हैं. अगर वह ऐसा करते हैं, तो वह ऐसा करने वाले 12वें भारतीय गेंदबाज बन जाएंगे. अगर भुवनेश्वर यह कारनामा करते हैं, तो वह सौरव गांगुली के बाद सबसे धीमी गति से सौ विकेट लेने वाले गेंदबाज होंगे. सौरव गांगुली ने 308 मैचों में सौ विकेट के आंकड़े को छुआ था. भुवनेश्वर अभी तक 92 मैच खेल चुके हैं.  3. कुलदीप की नजर अली राशिद पर
साल 2018 में अभी तक सबसे ज्यादा विकेट चटकाने का कारनामा किया है अफगानिस्तान के राशिद खान ने. सिर्फ 20 वनडे में राशिद 48 विकेट ले चुके हैं. उसके बाद नंबर है इंग्लैंड के आदिल रशीद का, जिनके खाते में अभी तक 24 मैच में 42 विकेट हैं. और अली राशिद के पीछे हैं कुलदीप यादव, जिन्होंने 16 मैचों में 39 विकेट चटकाए हैं. मतलब अली अली राशिद के विकेटों से सिर्फ 3 विकेट दूर. वहीं, कुलदीप विराट की कप्तानी में पचासवां विकेट लेने से सिर्फ 2 विकेट दूर हैं.  4. धोनी करेंगे पुणे में धमाका
धोनी का एक रिकॉर्ड पिछले काफी मैचों से पीछा कर रहा है. वह है भारत के लिए वनडे में दस हजार रन. कभी धोनी को बैटिंग का मौका नहीं मिल पा रहा, तो कभी वह बड़ी पारी खेलने में चूक जा रहे हैं. पर दूरी पटती जा रही है. और अब धोनी को भारत के लिए वनडे में अपने दस हजार रन पूरे करने के लिए सिर्फ 31 रन की दरकार है. उम्मीद है कि माही अपने चाहने वालों को यह तोहफा पुणे में ही देंगे. फिलहाल धोनी ने भारत के लिए 325 वनडे मैचों में 9,969 रन बनाए हैं. 

इन रिकॉर्डों ने मैच को और रोचक बना दिया है. अब देखते हैं कि इन आंकड़ों पर कौन-कौन विजय हासिल करता है, लेकिन सबसे ज्यादा नजरें हैं कोहली के विराट रिकॉर्ड पर. 


