IND vs WI 3rd ODI: अब कोहली की नजर एक और 'विराट रिकॉर्ड' पर, OTHER RECORDS

1. क्या कोहली कर पाएंगे एबी की बराबरी?
INTERVIEW: I'll dive six times in an over for my team: @imVkohli tells @Moulinparikh— BCCI (@BCCI) October 26, 2018
Read the full interview here https://t.co/NBEmdSWu8i#INDvWIpic.twitter.com/uNCtgQyIhL
2. भुवनेश्वर के निशाने पर शतक!
India vs West Indies: #Bhuvneshwar, #Bumrah called up for last three ODIs. Mohd Shami has been left out of the 15-man squad pic.twitter.com/70adB0FksD— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) October 25, 2018
3. कुलदीप की नजर अली राशिद पर
Announcement: #TeamIndia for last three ODIs against Windies announced. Jasprit Bumrah & Bhuvneshwar Kumar are back in the side #INDvWIpic.twitter.com/jzuJw4Sana— BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2018
4. धोनी करेंगे पुणे में धमाका
MS Dhoni In 2017:टिप्पणियांMatches: 29
Innings: 22
Runs: 788
Avg: 60.62
S/R: 84.73
HS: 134
50s: 6
100s: 1#INDvWIpic.twitter.com/tP8YD0WP2V — #INDvWI #WIvIND #INDvWI (@Tez_Cricket) October 25, 2018
