रोहित शर्मा: साथियो, यह हमारे लिए बड़ी जीत और सीरीज जीत है. दक्षिण अफ्रीका आकर सीरीज में जीत हासिल करना अपने आप में खास अनुभव हैं. आइए जानतें हैं कप्तान इस जीत के बारे में क्या सोचते हैं. कप्तान इस सीरीज जीत के बाद आप क्या सोचते हैं?
VIDEO: In a kind of firsts, Man of the moment - @ImRo45 did a quick selfie interview for https://t.co/Z3MPyeKtDz with captain @imVkohli post India's first series win in South Africa. Listen in to what the duo had to say about the historical moment.https://t.co/UE7ofNQMid#SAvINDpic.twitter.com/TY2Ik1Tmha— BCCI (@BCCI) February 14, 2018
