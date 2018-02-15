NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IND vs SA: रोहित शर्मा ने लिया विराट कोहली का यह खास इंटरव्‍यू, जानें क्‍या बोले टीम इंडिया के कप्‍तान, देखें VIDEO

दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पांचवें वनडे मैच में शतक जमाकर ओपनर रोहित शर्मा ने अपने आलोचकों को करारा जवाब दिया है.

पांचवें वनडे के बाद रोहित शर्मा की विराट से इस बातचीत का वीडियो BCCI ने जारी किया है

खास बातें

  1. मैच में रोहित शर्मा ने 115 रन की पारी खेली
  2. अपनी बैटिंग से आलोचकों को दिया जवाब
  3. पांचवें वनडे की जीत से टीम ने सीरीज पर किया कब्‍जा
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के खिलाफ पांचवें वनडे मैच में शतक जमाकर ओपनर रोहित शर्मा ने अपने आलोचकों को करारा जवाब दिया है. टेस्‍ट सीरीज के बाद वनडे सीरीज के पहले चार मुकाबले में रोहित शर्मा का बल्‍ले से प्रदर्शन निराशाजनक रहा था. इस कारण उनकी जमकर आलोचना हो रही थी. पोर्ट एलिजाबेथ में खेले गए पांचवें वनडे में रोहित ने 115 रन की जोरदार पारी खेली. वनडे में जमाए गए उनके इस 17वें शतक की बदौलत टीम इंडिया निर्धारित 50 ओवर्स में 274 रन के स्‍कोर तक पहुंचने और बाद में मैच जीतने में सफल रही. इस प्रदर्शन के लिए रोहित को मैन ऑफ द मैच घोषित किया गया. टीम इंडिया इस समय छह वनडे की सीरीज में 4-1 की अजेय बढ़त हासिल कर चुकी है.
 
मैच के बाद भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) ने विराट और रोहित का एक साथ फोटो ट्वीट करते हुए एक वीडियो लिंक जारी किया है जिसमें ये दोनों खिलाड़ी बातचीत करते नजर आ रहे हैं. इसका शीर्षक है, 'In a kind of firsts, Man of the moment - @ImRo45 did a quick selfie interview for http://BCCI.'टीम इंडिया के लिहाज से ऐतिहासिक माने जा रहे इस मौके पर इन दोनों खिलाड़ि‍यों के बीच बातचीत के खास अंश..
  रोहित शर्मा: साथियो, यह हमारे लिए बड़ी जीत और सीरीज जीत है. दक्षिण अफ्रीका आकर सीरीज में जीत हासिल करना अपने आप में खास अनुभव हैं. आइए जानतें हैं कप्‍तान इस जीत के बारे में क्‍या सोचते हैं. कप्‍तान इस सीरीज जीत के बाद आप क्‍या सोचते हैं?
विराट कोहली: यह हमारे लिए बेहतरीन जीत है. रोहित का योगदान इस मैच में असाधारण है. इतिहास रचना अपने आप में खास अनुभूति है. 25 साल के बाद सीरीज जीतकर हर कोई खुद को गौरवान्वित महसूस कर रहा है. यह जीत सामूहिक प्रयास है और टीम के रूप में यह करने को बेहद उत्‍सुक थे.

रोहित शर्मा: हम सभी जानते हैं कि दक्षिण अफ्रीका में जीत करना आसान नहीं होता. मुझे लगता है कि हमने पूरी सीरीज के दौरान दबाव को अच्‍छे तरीके से सामना किया. आप राय क्‍या में वह क्‍या खास बात थी कि हम सीरीज में अच्‍छा करने में सफल रहे.
विराट कोहली: मुझे लगता कि हर मैच में किसी न किसी खिलाड़ी ने टीम के लिए जोरदार प्रदर्शन दिखाया. टीम इंडिया के दो युवा स्पिनरों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया. जसप्रीत बुमराह और भुवनेश्‍वर कुमार ने अपने अनुभव का अच्‍छी तरह इस्‍तेमाल किया. बीच के ओवरों में हार्दिक पंड्या ने अच्‍छी बॉलिंग की. हर मैच में कोई न खिलाड़ी अच्‍छा प्रदर्शन करते हुए सामने आया. सीरीज के लिहाज से यही बात सबसे अहम है. हम यहां दो बार पहले भी खेल चुके हैं और जानते हैं कि यह खेलना कितना मुश्किल है. टीम ने लंबा रास्‍ता तय किया है. यह जीत पूरी टीम और मैनेजमेंट का सामूहिक प्रयास है. हमें इस पर गर्व है.

रोहित शर्मा: चीयर्स, धन्‍यवाद विराट कोहली .


