खास बातें सबसे ज्‍यादा गुस्‍सा भुवी को बाहर रखने पर है भुवी के स्‍थान पर ईशांत शर्मा को दिया गया मौका शिखर धवन की जगह राहुल खेल रहे हैं

Wow dude they dropped Bhuvi ???? Seriously man did they want to win the match??? He is the only impact player in 1st test!!! — Ajay Singh Gurjar (@KingKasanaAjay) January 13, 2018

Rohit and bumrah k jagah Rahane and bhuvi hona chahiyeta — Mohammad Farhan (@farhan_sheikh7) January 13, 2018

Wrost team selection by Indian team ...most successful bowler and batsman from last match @BhuviOfficial he is not there — Ansul yadav (@Ansulyadav2) January 13, 2018

And where is rahane.??. Wrong decision again.. And we are going to loose another one — JobanPreet Singh (@JobeeRandhawa) January 13, 2018

Not having Bhuvi means you are letting south african create a big score, he was the only impactful player in 1st test...duhh, not a smart move — Lovesh Sharma (@Lovesh31sharma) January 13, 2018

सेंचुरियन टेस्‍ट में भारतीय टीम ने तीन बदलाव करते हुए शिखर धवन, भुवनेश्‍वर कुमार और विकेटकीपर ऋद्धिमान साहा को प्‍लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रखा है. इन तीनों खिलाड़ि‍यों के स्‍थान पर केएल राहुल, ईशांत शर्मा और पार्थिव पटेल को टीम में जगह दी गई है. हालांकि कप्‍तान विराट कोहली ने साहा को टीम से बाहर रखने का कारण मांसपेशियों में खिंचाव बताया है. उन्‍होंने कहा कि ऐ‍हतियात के तौर पर साहा को टीम से बाहर रखने का फैसला किया गया है. क्रिकेटप्रेमियों का सबसे ज्‍यादा गुस्‍सा पिछले मैच में शानदार गेंदबाजी करने वाले भुवनेश्‍वर कुमार को टीम में जगह नहीं देने पर है. उन्‍होंने ट्विटर पर इस 'खराब' टीम सिलेक्‍शन को लेकर जमकर गुस्‍सा उतारा.वीडियो: गावस्‍कर ने इस अंदाज में की कोहली की प्रशंसाएक फैन ने ट्वीट किया, 'उन्‍होंने भुवी को किसलिए ड्रॉप किया. क्‍या वे वाकई मैच जीतना चाहते हैं? पहले टेस्‍ट में प्रभाव छोड़ने वाले वे एकमात्र खिलाड़ी थे.' एक अन्‍य यूजर्स की राय थी कि रोहित शर्मा और जसप्रीत बुमराह की जगह पर रहाने और भुवी को टीम में जगह मिलनी थी. वहीं एक फैन की राय थी कि यह सबसे खराब टीम सिलेक्‍शन है. आखिरकार पिछले मैच के सबसे सफल बॉलर @BhuviOfficial को बाहर बैठाने का क्‍या तुक हैं? जोबनप्रीत सिंह नाम के एक क्रिकेटप्रेमी ने लिखा, 'रहाणे कहां है. फिर से गलत फैसला. हम एक और टेस्‍ट हारने जा रहे हैं.'