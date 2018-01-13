Wow dude they dropped Bhuvi ???? Seriously man did they want to win the match??? He is the only impact player in 1st test!!!— Ajay Singh Gurjar (@KingKasanaAjay) January 13, 2018
Rohit and bumrah k jagah Rahane and bhuvi hona chahiyeta— Mohammad Farhan (@farhan_sheikh7) January 13, 2018
Wrost team selection by Indian team ...most successful bowler and batsman from last match @BhuviOfficial he is not there— Ansul yadav (@Ansulyadav2) January 13, 2018
And where is rahane.??. Wrong decision again.. And we are going to loose another one— JobanPreet Singh (@JobeeRandhawa) January 13, 2018
वीडियो: गावस्कर ने इस अंदाज में की कोहली की प्रशंसा
Not having Bhuvi means you are letting south african create a big score, he was the only impactful player in 1st test...duhh, not a smart move— Lovesh Sharma (@Lovesh31sharma) January 13, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement