होम | क्रिकेट |

IND vs SA: टीम इंडिया के चयन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया में गुस्‍सा, फैंस ने पूछा, 'क्‍या वे वाकई जीतना चाहते हैं'

सेंचुरियन टेस्‍ट में भारतीय टीम ने तीन बदलाव करते हुए शिखर धवन, भुवनेश्‍वर कुमार और विकेटकीपर ऋद्धिमान साहा को प्‍लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रखा है.

,
IND vs SA: टीम इंडिया के चयन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया में गुस्‍सा, फैंस ने पूछा, 'क्‍या वे वाकई जीतना चाहते हैं'

क्रिकेटप्रेमियों को सबसे ज्‍यादा गुस्‍सा भुवनेश्‍वर कुमार को प्‍लेइंग 11 से बाहर रखने को लेकर है (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. सबसे ज्‍यादा गुस्‍सा भुवी को बाहर रखने पर है
  2. भुवी के स्‍थान पर ईशांत शर्मा को दिया गया मौका
  3. शिखर धवन की जगह राहुल खेल रहे हैं
नई दिल्‍ली: सेंचुरियन टेस्‍ट में भारतीय टीम ने तीन बदलाव करते हुए शिखर धवन, भुवनेश्‍वर कुमार और विकेटकीपर ऋद्धिमान साहा को प्‍लेइंग इलेवन से बाहर रखा है. इन तीनों खिलाड़ि‍यों के स्‍थान पर केएल राहुल, ईशांत शर्मा और पार्थिव पटेल को टीम में जगह दी गई है. हालांकि कप्‍तान विराट कोहली ने साहा को टीम से बाहर रखने का कारण मांसपेशियों में खिंचाव बताया है. उन्‍होंने कहा कि ऐ‍हतियात के तौर पर साहा को टीम से बाहर रखने का फैसला किया गया है. क्रिकेटप्रेमियों का सबसे ज्‍यादा गुस्‍सा पिछले मैच में शानदार गेंदबाजी करने वाले भुवनेश्‍वर कुमार को टीम में जगह नहीं देने पर है. उन्‍होंने ट्विटर पर इस 'खराब' टीम सिलेक्‍शन को लेकर जमकर गुस्‍सा उतारा.
 
गौरतलब है कि केपटाउन में हुए पहले टेस्‍ट मैच में टीम इंडिया को 72 रन की हार का सामना करना पड़ा था. सीरीज में विराट की टीम इस समय 0-1 से पिछड़ रही है.



वीडियो: गावस्‍कर ने इस अंदाज में की कोहली की प्रशंसा

एक फैन ने ट्वीट किया, 'उन्‍होंने भुवी को किसलिए ड्रॉप किया. क्‍या वे वाकई मैच जीतना चाहते हैं? पहले टेस्‍ट में प्रभाव छोड़ने वाले वे एकमात्र खिलाड़ी थे.' एक अन्‍य यूजर्स की राय थी कि रोहित शर्मा और जसप्रीत बुमराह की जगह पर रहाने और भुवी को टीम में जगह मिलनी थी. वहीं एक फैन की राय थी कि यह सबसे खराब टीम सिलेक्‍शन है. आखिरकार पिछले मैच के सबसे सफल बॉलर  @BhuviOfficial को बाहर बैठाने का क्‍या तुक हैं? जोबनप्रीत सिंह नाम के एक क्रिकेटप्रेमी ने लिखा, 'रहाणे कहां है. फिर से गलत फैसला. हम एक और टेस्‍ट हारने जा रहे हैं.'


India vs South Africacenturian test

