INDW vs ENGW, Semi-Final 2: भारत ने टॉस जीता, पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला

Good luck for the semi-final against England @BCCIWomen. You have it in you to go the distance win the . Go and express yourself fearlessly: @RaviShastriOfc#TeamIndia#WT20pic.twitter.com/CFIqDKAs7b— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2018
There are no surprises at the top, but other than @ImHarmanpreet's 103 against New Zealand, which other innings make our list of the best so far from the #WT20?— ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 21, 2018
FIND OUThttps://t.co/cZi910RnfCpic.twitter.com/VppM7bx4WC
वहीं अगर गेंदबाजी की बात की जाए तो भारत की स्पिन गेंदबाजों ने अभी तक हर टीम की नाक में दम किया है. पूनम यादव, राधा यादव, दीप्ती शर्मा, अनुजा पाटिल की चौकड़ी ने कमोबेश हर मैच में अपनी फिरकी का दम दिखाया है. वास्तव में स्पिन रूपी चौकड़ी ही वह जाल है, जिसमें भारत इंग्लैंड को फंसा सकता है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लीग राउंड के आखिरी मुकाबले में तो हाल यह रहा कि इन चारों ने मिलकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गिरने वाले सभी नौ विकेट चटकाए. और यह प्रदर्शन इंग्लैंड के लिए वॉर्निंग है.
For smashing @MRFWorldwide No. 1 ranked side Australia to all parts, Smriti Mandhana takes the No. 2 spot on our list of best innings of the group stage. What do you think will be No. 1?
WATCH https://t.co/ns6ISXbuqrpic.twitter.com/uS5We6mZiU — ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 21, 2018
गेंदबाजी में अन्या श्रूबसोले बीते दो मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है. उन्होंने दक्षिण अफ्रीका और वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ तीन-तीन विकेट अपने नाम किए थे. इंग्लैंड की गेंदबाजी इनके साथ बेयुमोंट पर काफी निर्भर करेगी. इन संभावित खिलाड़ियों में से दोनों टीमों की फाइनल इलेवन का चयन किया जाएगा.
Anya Shrubsole took the winning wicket and claimed figures of 6/46 in the last year's thrilling @cricketworldcup final.— ICC World Twenty20 (@WorldT20) November 21, 2018
She will be hoping to replicate that form in tomorrow's #WT20 semi-final between the two sides. #WatchThispic.twitter.com/FYol4MhEdv
