NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

INDW vs ENGW, Semi-Final 2: भारत ने टॉस जीता, पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला

भारतीय टीम के अभी तक के प्रदर्शन पर गौर किया जाए, तो लग रहा है कि उसका विजेता बनना संभव भी है. हालांकि, बल्लेबाजी में भारत को थोड़ी चिंता है क्योंकि ऊपरी क्रम के अलावा अभी तक चारों मैच में मध्यक्रम और निचला क्रम विफल रहा है

 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
INDW vs ENGW, Semi-Final 2: भारत ने टॉस जीता, पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला

INDW vs ENGW, Semi-Final 2: इस बड़े मैच में फिर से मिताली राज का अनुभव बहुत ही अहम होगा.

एंटिगा: सर एंटिगा के विवियन रिचर्ड्स स्टेडियम में कुछ ही देर में खेले जाने वाले छठे महिला विश्व कप का सेमीफाइनल मुकाबले में भारत ने इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने का फैसला किया है. 
  PREVIEW
भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम पहली बार टी-20 विश्व कप के फाइनल में जगह बनाने के लिए सेमीफाइनल में शुक्रवार तड़के इंग्लैंड का सामना करेगी. भारतीय समयानुसार यह मुकाबला सुबह 5:30 बजे से खेला जाएगा. भारत साल 2009 और 2010 के बाद से पहली बार टी-20 विश्व कप के सेमीफाइनल में पहुंचा है. अब हरमनप्रीत कौर की कप्तानी वाली भारतीय टीम की कोशिश इस मौके को भुनाते हुए पहली बार फाइनल में प्रवेश कर खिताब अपने नाम करने की होगी. वहीं, इंग्लैंड 2009 में आयोजित विश्व कप के पहले संस्करण का खिताब अपने नाम कर चुकी है जबकि 2012 और 2014 में दो बार उसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने खिताब जीतने से रोक दिया था. यह सही है कि इंग्लैंड एक बार का विश्व चैंपियन है, लेकिन इस टूर्नामेंट में इंग्लैंड भारत के 'जाल' में भंस सकता है. कुल मिलाकर एक बार के चैंपियन और दो बार के उपविजेता के साथ मुकाबला बहु ही रोमांचक होने जा रहा है. 
वैसे भारतीय टीम के अभी तक के प्रदर्शन पर गौर किया जाए, तो लग रहा है कि उसका विजेता बनना संभव भी है. हालांकि, बल्लेबाजी में भारत को थोड़ी चिंता है क्योंकि ऊपरी क्रम के अलावा अभी तक चारों मैच में मध्यक्रम और निचला क्रम विफल रहा है.  मिताली राज, हरमनप्रीत कौर और स्मृति मंधाना के अलावा भारत की कोई और बल्लेबाज अपने रंग में नहीं दिखी. जेमिमा रॉड्रिगेज ने इन तीनों के अलावा पहले मैच में अच्छी पारी खेली थी, लेकिन उसके बाद वह लय भटक गई. अहम मैच से पहले भारत को अपने निचले क्रम और मध्यक्रम को मजबूत करने की जरूरत है. वहीं अगर गेंदबाजी की बात की जाए तो भारत की स्पिन गेंदबाजों ने अभी तक हर टीम की नाक में दम किया है. पूनम यादव, राधा यादव, दीप्ती शर्मा, अनुजा पाटिल की चौकड़ी ने कमोबेश हर मैच में अपनी फिरकी का दम दिखाया है. वास्तव में स्पिन रूपी चौकड़ी ही वह जाल है, जिसमें भारत इंग्लैंड को फंसा सकता है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लीग राउंड के आखिरी मुकाबले में तो हाल यह रहा कि इन चारों ने मिलकर ऑस्ट्रेलिया के गिरने वाले सभी नौ विकेट चटकाए. और यह प्रदर्शन इंग्लैंड के लिए वॉर्निंग है. 

यह भी पढ़ें:  कुछ ऐसे स्वामी विवेकानंद ने दी वीवीएस लक्ष्मण को इस पारी की प्रेरणा, आत्मकथा में अनसुने खुलासे

वहीं अगर इंग्लैंड की बात की जाए तो कप्तान हीथर नाइट का बल्ला शांत रहना टीम की सबसे बड़ी चिंता है. टैमी बेयुमोंट भी बड़ी पारी खेलने में असफल रही हैं. इन दोनों से टीम प्रबंधन को उम्मीद होगी भारत के खिलाफ एक अहम मैच में इनके बल्ले की जंग खत्म हो. हरफनमौला खिलाड़ी नताली स्क्राइबर ने गेंद से तो अच्छा योगदान दिया है, लेकिन उनका बल्ला नहीं चला है. टीम की तीन अहम बल्लेबाजों का ऑउट ऑफ फॉर्म होना इंग्लैंड के लिए चिंता का सबब है. गेंदबाजी में अन्या श्रूबसोले बीते दो मैच में शानदार प्रदर्शन किया है. उन्होंने दक्षिण अफ्रीका और वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ तीन-तीन विकेट अपने नाम किए थे. इंग्लैंड की गेंदबाजी इनके साथ बेयुमोंट पर काफी निर्भर करेगी. इन संभावित खिलाड़ियों में से दोनों टीमों की फाइनल इलेवन का चयन किया जाएगा. 

इंग्लैंड : हीथर नाइट (कप्तान), टैमी बायुमोंट, सोफिया डंकले, सोफी एक्केलस्टोन, टेश फरांट, क्रिस्टी गोर्डन, जैनी गन, डेनियल हेजल, एमी जोंस, नताली स्क्राइवर, अन्या श्रबसोले, लिंसे स्मिथ, फ्रान विल्सन, लॉरेन विनफील्ड और डेनियल व्याट

टिप्पणियां
VIDEO: सुनिए की धोनी के टी-20 टीम से बाहर होने पर विशेषज्ञों ने क्या कहा
भारत : हरमनप्रीत कौर (कप्तान), स्मृति मंधाना, मिताली राज, जेमिमा रोड्रिगेज, वेदा कृष्णामूर्ति, दीप्ति शर्मा, तानिया भाटिया (विकेटकीपर), पूनम यादव, राधा यादव, अनुजा पाटिल, एकता बिष्ट, डायलान हेमलता, मानसी जोशी, पूजा वस्त्राकर और अरुंधति रेड्डी.

 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... CTET Admit Card 2018 मोबाइल पर डायरेक्ट लिंक से ऐसे करें Download
INDW vs ENGWSemi-Final 2A2 v B1ICC Womens World T20 2018Sir Vivian Richards StadiumNorth SoundAntigua

Advertisement

 
 
 