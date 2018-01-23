नीलामी में 62 कैप्ड भारतीय और 298 अनकैप्ड भारतीय खिलाड़ी नीलामी में हिस्सा लेंगे. वहीं 182 कैप्ड और 34 अनकैप्ड विदेशी खिलाड़ियों के लिए भी बोली लगाई जाएगी. साथ ही, एसोसिएट्स देशों के दो क्रिकेटर भी नीलामी में हिस्सा लेंगे. कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों को पांच ब्रैकेट में रखा गया है, जबकि अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ियों को तीन वर्गों में बांटा गया है.
The VIVO #IPLauction 2018 is just around the corner and here's the list of 16 marquee players:— IPL 2018 #IPL2018 (@IPLT20_Official) January 21, 2018
Total 578 players will feature in IPL 2018 auction. The earlier list of 1122 players has now been trimmed to 578 by BCCI.— IPL 2018 #IPL2018 (@IPLT20_Official) January 20, 2018
Notable player missing is Indian legendary bowler Zaheer Khan, he might be seen in IPL 2018 in coaching role, but not as player.#IPL2018#IPLAuction#vivoIPL
