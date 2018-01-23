The VIVO #IPLauction 2018 is just around the corner and here's the list of 16 marquee players: Stokes Starc Gayle Pollard Yuvraj R Ashwin Gambhir Dhawan Maxwell Rahane Harbhajan Root Shakib du Plessis DJ Bravo Williamson

Total 578 players will feature in IPL 2018 auction. The earlier list of 1122 players has now been trimmed to 578 by BCCI.

Notable player missing is Indian legendary bowler Zaheer Khan, he might be seen in IPL 2018 in coaching role, but not as player.#IPL2018#IPLAuction#vivoIPL