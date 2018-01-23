NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IPL नीलामी में बेन स्‍टोक्‍स, केरोन पोलार्ड, ग्‍लेन मैक्‍सवेल और आर. अश्विन जैसे खिलाड़ि‍यों पर खास निगाहें

टी20 क्रिकेट के महाआयोजन इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 11वें संस्‍करण के लिए 27 और 28 जनवरी को होने वाली नीलामी में दुनियाभर के कई क्रिकेटर, फ्रेंचाइजी के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र होंगे.

,
आईपीएल 2018 का फाइनल मैच 27 मई को खेला जाएगा

खास बातें

  1. दुनियाभर के 578 खिलाड़ी होंगे नीलामी का हिस्‍सा
  2. 18 खिलाड़ि‍यों को फ्रेंचाइजी ने रिटेन किया
  3. बीसीसीआई ने 36 प्‍लेयर्स को टॉप ब्रेकेट में डाला
नई दिल्ली: टी20 क्रिकेट के महाआयोजन इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) के 11वें संस्‍करण के लिए 27 और 28 जनवरी को होने वाली नीलामी में दुनियाभर के कई क्रिकेटर, फ्रेंचाइजी के लिए आकर्षण का केंद्र होंगे. भारतीय क्रिकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (बीसीसीआई) के इस आयोजन के लिए नीलामी बेंगलूरू में होनी है. इंग्‍लैंड के बेन स्‍टोक्‍स और इयोन मोर्गन, वेस्‍टइंडीज के क्रिस गेल, इविन लुईस और ड्वेन ब्रावो, ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के मिचेल स्‍टार्क और क्रिस लिन के अलावा देश के कई युवा क्रिकेटर भी नीलामी का हिस्‍सा होंगे. इस नीलामी में देश-विदेश से कुल 578 खिलाड़ी हिस्सा लेंगे. अभी तक अलग-अलग फ्रेंचाजियों ने 18 खिलाड़ियों को रिटेन किया है, जबकि इन टीमों में 182 जगहों के लिए खिलाड़ियों की बोली लगाई जाएगी.

बीसीसीआई ने 36 खिलाड़ियों को टॉप ब्रैकेट में डाला है, जिसमें से 13 भारतीय हैं. इन खिलाड़ियों में युवराज सिंह, गौतम गंभीर, हरभजन सिंह, केरोन पोलार्ड और बांग्लादेशी ऑलराउंडर शाकिब हसन सहित कुल 13 खिलाड़ी हैं. 578 खिलाड़ियों के पूल में एक भारतीय दिग्गज जहीर खान को जगह नहीं मिली है. नीलामी में 62 कैप्ड भारतीय और 298 अनकैप्ड भारतीय खिलाड़ी नीलामी में हिस्सा लेंगे. वहीं 182 कैप्ड और 34 अनकैप्ड विदेशी खिलाड़ियों के लिए भी बोली लगाई जाएगी. साथ ही, एसोसिएट्स देशों के दो क्रिकेटर भी नीलामी में हिस्सा लेंगे. कैप्ड खिलाड़ियों को पांच ब्रैकेट में रखा गया है, जबकि अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ियों को तीन वर्गों में बांटा गया है.
लोगों की उत्‍सुकता इस बात पर टिकी है कि नीलामी में किस खिलाड़ी को सबसे ऊंची कीमत मिलती है और यह श्रेय किसी भारतीय खिलाड़ी को हासिल होता है या विदेशी खिलाड़ी को.आईपीएल 2018 की शुरुआत  6 अप्रैल से होगी जबकि फाइनल मैच 27 मई को होगा.

आईपीएल के अब तक के 10 सीजन में मुंबई इंडियंस चैंपियन बनी है. चेन्‍नई सुपर किंग्स और कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने दो-दो बार इस विजेता ट्रॉफी पर कब्‍जा जमाया है. आईपीएल 2017 के फाइनल में रोहित शर्मा की कप्तानी वाली मुंबई की टीम ने स्‍टीव स्मिथ की कप्‍तानी वाली राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजाइंट्स को हराकर खिताब जीता था.


