गौरतलब है कि मंजूर डार का क्रिकेट का सफर संघर्ष से भरपूर रहा है. अपने शुरुआती संघर्ष के बारे में उन्होंने बताया, 'मैंने वर्ष 2008 से 2012 तक गार्ड के रूप में नाइट में ड्यूटी की. इस दौरान क्रिकेट खेलना भी जारी रखा और क्लब क्रिकेट में अच्छे प्रदर्शन के कारण मुझे शोहरत मिली. इस दौरान मेरा लक्ष्य अधिक से अधिक मैच खेलना होता था क्योंकि इससे मुझे अधिक राशि मिलती थी. मुझे अच्छी तरह से याद है कि जब मैंने अपना पहला क्लब मैच खेला था तो मेरे पास क्रिकेट शू और दूसरा साजोसामान भी नहीं था.'
What a wonderful feeling it must be for Manzoor Dar to watch the celebrations.If instead of a gun,the youth pick up a bat,if instead of stones,the youth pick up a ball,the atmosphere in Kashmir will become beautiful.They need to be encouraged to play a sport & govt should support pic.twitter.com/BppeduLPye— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 1, 2018
