NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीबजट-2018वीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

IPL 2018: कश्‍मीर के मंजूर डार के चयन पर क्रिकेटर मो. कैफ ने जताई खुशी, घाटी के युवाओं को दिया यह संदेश...

आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन की नीलामी में जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर के मंजूर डार का चुना जाना आतंकवाद से प्रभावित कश्‍मीर घाटी के लिए खुशी लेकर आया है.

,
48 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
IPL 2018: कश्‍मीर के मंजूर डार के चयन पर क्रिकेटर मो. कैफ ने जताई खुशी, घाटी के युवाओं को दिया यह संदेश...

कश्‍मीर के मंजूर डार की पहचान आक्रामक बल्‍लेबाज के रूप में है

खास बातें

  1. किंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब ने खरीदा है मंजूर डार को
  2. संघर्ष से भरपूर रहा है मंजूर का क्रिकेट का सफर
  3. लिखा, कश्‍मीरी युवा गन की जगह बल्‍ला थामें
नई दिल्‍ली: आईपीएल के 11वें सीजन की नीलामी में जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर के मंजूर डार का चुना जाना आतंकवाद से प्रभावित कश्‍मीर घाटी के लिए खुशी लेकर आया है. मंजूर को आईपीएल की नीलामी ने किंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब की टीम ने 20 लाख रुपये में खरीदा है. डार हाल ही में सैयद मुश्‍ताक अली T20 ट्रॉफी में खेले थे. मंजूर ने संघर्ष करते हुए क्रिकेट के खेल में अपनी पहचान बनाई है. उनके प्रतिष्ठित लीग में चुने जाने के बाद कश्‍मीर घाटी में खुशी का माहौल है. टीम इंडिया की ओर से क्रिकेट खेल चुके मोहम्‍मद कैफ ने डार के चयन पर खुशी मनाते हुए कश्‍मीर के लोगों का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है.

यह भी पढ़ें: कभी ब्रेकफास्ट-लंच में सिर्फ मैगी खाते थे पंड्या बंधु, अब हर साल कमाएंगे 20 करोड़!

मंजूर के चयन पर खुशी जताते हुए कैफ ने लिखा, 'मंजूर डार के लिए उनके चयन के जश्‍न को देखना यादगार अनुभव होगा.यदि बंदूक की जहग युवा बल्‍ला पकड़ें और पत्‍थर के बजाय गेंद को थामें तो कश्‍मीर का वातावरण कितना अच्‍छा हो जाएगा. यहां के युवाओं को खेल के लिए प्रोत्‍साहित करने की जरूरत है. सरकार को इसमें मदद करनी चाहिए.' कैफ की ओर से शेयर किए गए इस वीडियो में लोग नाचते और खुशी मनाते हुए दिख रहे हैं. वीडियो में मंजूर की मां अपने बेटे का फोटो हाथ में लिए दिख रही हैं. 24 साल के मंजूर दाएं हाथ के आक्रामक बल्‍लेबाज और ऑफ ब्रेक बॉलर हैं. गौरतलब है कि मंजूर डार का क्रिकेट का सफर संघर्ष से भरपूर रहा है. अपने शुरुआती संघर्ष के बारे में उन्‍होंने बताया, 'मैंने वर्ष 2008 से 2012 तक गार्ड के रूप में नाइट में ड्यूटी की. इस दौरान क्रिकेट खेलना भी जारी रखा और क्‍लब क्रिकेट में अच्‍छे प्रदर्शन के कारण मुझे शोहरत मिली. इस दौरान मेरा लक्ष्‍य अधिक से अधिक मैच खेलना होता था क्‍योंकि इससे मुझे अधिक राशि मिलती थी. मुझे अच्‍छी तरह से याद है कि जब मैंने अपना पहला क्‍लब मैच खेला था तो मेरे पास क्रिकेट शू और दूसरा साजोसामान भी नहीं था.'

वीडियो: आईपीएल 2018 के लिए धोनी की CSK में वापसी
आईपीएल में पंजाब की टीम से चुने जाने को लेकर मंजूर इसलिए बेहद खुश हैं कि उन्‍हें अपने पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी युवराज के साथ ड्रेसिंग रूम शेयर करने का मौका मिला. मंजूर दर ने कहा, 'उनके (युवराज के) साथ खेलना अपने आप में बड़ा अनुभव होगा.' मंजूर भारतीय टीम के पूर्व कप्‍ताान कपिल देव और महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के प्रशंसक हैं. उन्‍होंने कहा कि मैं हमेशा की धोनी की तरह छक्‍के मारना चाहता था. 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

48 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... मोदी सरकार बजट में मध्यम वर्ग और नौकरीपेशा वालों को कोई राहत नहीं
IPl Auction 2018Manzoor DarMohammad Kaif

Advertisement

 
 
 