आईपीएल 2018 : ख़िताब पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स की नज़र, टीम से जुड़ा यह दिग्गज खिलाड़ी

टूर्नामेंट के पहले सीज़न (2008) में राजस्थान को चैंपियन बनाने वाले वॉर्न सीज़न 11 में टीम के साथ मेंटॉर के रूप में जुड़ेंगे.

दिग्गज ऑस्ट्रेलियाई स्पिनर शेन वॉर्न राजस्थान रॉयल्स से मेंटॉर के रूप में जुड़ेंगे. (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. राजस्थान रॉयल्स से मेंटॉर के रूप में जुड़ेंगे शेन वार्न
  2. वॉर्न ने ट्वीट कर टीम के साथ जुड़ने पर जताई खुशी
  3. वॉर्न ने आख़िरी बार 2011 में आईपीएल में खेला था
नई दिल्ली: आईपीएल 2018 में राजस्थान रॉयल्स की दो साल बाद वापसी होगी. टीम की वापसी के साथ शेन वॉर्न की भी आईपीएल में वापसी होगी. टूर्नामेंट के पहले सीज़न (2008) में राजस्थान को चैंपियन बनाने वाले वॉर्न सीज़न 11 में टीम के साथ मेंटॉर के रूप में जुड़ेंगे. वॉर्न ने ट्वीट किया कि वह टीम के साथ जुड़ने से ख़ुश हैं.
 
क्रिकेट कमेंट्रेटर हर्षा भोगले ने वॉर्न को राजस्थान टीम से जुड़ने की बधाई दी. इसके बाद वॉर्न ने इस ट्वीट के जबाव में लिखा कि ऑस्ट्रेलियन टीम के साथ रह कर उन्होंने काफ़ी कुछ हासिल किया है, लेकिन निजी तौर पर 2008 में कोच और कप्तान के तौर पर आईपीएल जीतना उनके लिए ख़ास रहा है.
 
वहीं, दो साल बाद आईपीएल में वापसी कर रही राजस्थान रॉयल्स की टीम ने एक वीडियो अपलोड की जिसमें टीम की सफलता और वॉर्न को दिखाया गया है.
 
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने इस साल ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कप्तान स्टीवन स्मिथ को कप्तान बनाया है. इसके अलावा टीम ने ऑक्शन में सबसे बड़ी बोली लगाते हुए इंग्लैंड के बेन स्टोक्स को 12.5 करोड़ में ख़रीदा और भारत के जयदेव उनादकट को 11.50 करोड़ में टीम का हिस्सा बनाया. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के पूर्व लेग स्पिनर ने आख़िरी बार 2011 आईपीएल में खेला, जिसके बाद उन्होंने संन्यास का एलान कर दिया था. इससे पहले वॉर्न ने कम अनुभव वाले खिलाड़ियों की टीम राजस्थान को 2008 में चैंपियन बनाया. वॉर्न एक कप्तान के तौर पर आईपीएल में अच्छे रहे, लेकिन 2008 सीजन के बाद उनकी टीम लगातार अच्छा प्रदर्शन करने में सफल नहीं रही.

आईपीएल में वॉर्न ने 2011 तक 56 मैचों में कप्तानी करते हुए 29 मैच जीते, 25 हारे और 2 मैच बेनतीजा रहा. हालांकि एक खिलाड़ी के तौर पर उनका प्रदर्शन बेहतरीन रहा. वॉर्न ने 54 पारियों में 57 विकेट झटके और बल्ले से 198 रन बनाए.


