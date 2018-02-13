आईपीएल 2018 : ख़िताब पर राजस्थान रॉयल्स की नज़र, टीम से जुड़ा यह दिग्गज खिलाड़ी

Very excited to be joining the @rajasthanroyals in this years #IPL as team mentor ! https://t.co/WdrzDAIDZl— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 13, 2018
Thanks buddy, out of everything I’ve achieved with the Australian Cricket team and personally too, winning the #IPL as Capt/Coach with the squad we had in the first ever year in 2008 was so very special and amazing to all of us who were involved ! https://t.co/GjnfAaajba— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 13, 2018
This one's for you Warnie!!!— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 13, 2018
The First Royal @ShaneWarne returns home. Let’s get the season started... #HallaBol#AbBajegaDanka#TheReturnOfTheFirstRoyal#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/RuVN4cwb5O
Advertisement
Advertisement