IPL: अस्पताल में क्रिस गेल की मस्ती देख युवराज सिंह से रहा नहीं गया, बोले- काका...'

I can tell you this!!! I will never go down without a fight!! I Am The #UniverseBoss - That will never changed!! You can learn from me...but its not everything I do you should follow!! Don't forget my style and flare too!! #LivingDiLife #Always Thanks for all your concerns peeps, much appreciated (I really was on a phone call)

A post shared by KingGayle (@chrisgayle333) on Oct 10, 2020 at 10:27am PDT