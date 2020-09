IPL 2020: Dhanashree ने आरसीबी को ऐसे कहा 'बेस्ट ऑफ लक', तो चहल ने यूं मारी आंख, देखें Video

Received my goodies from #RCB BUT wait hold on meet my very own merchandise from @royalchallengersbangalore My main @yuzi_chahal23 Good luck to you and the entire team Go kill it #ipl #playbold #ipl2020 #dream11

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) on Sep 19, 2020 at 12:11am PDT