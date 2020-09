मंगेतर धनश्री की एक्टिंग देखकर चहल हुए फिदा, बोले-' Wow..तो फैन्स ने ऐसे किया ट्रोल..देखें Video

Let's dance yaaa series with Dhanashree Verma Kicking off this amazing set of series with my most favourite @sargunmehta ???? We've tried to create something very special inspite of this long distance But guess what nothing can stop us???? Giving her birthday gift in my style Find out more tomorrow when we upload our let's dance yaaa DANCE COVER Video out tomorrow at 12 pm IST . Conceptualised by: @egoisticboii & Mikhail Shah Hey team, let's kill it ya . #dhanashreeverma #sargunmehta #dance #letsdanceya #youtube

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) on Sep 6, 2020 at 1:04am PDT