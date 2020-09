IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB: मंगेतर धनश्री वर्मा ने युजवेंद्र चहल के मैन ऑफ द मैच का कुछ ऐसे खास अंदाज में मनाया जश्न

Here's to our first match together At the end of the day it's a game and anything can happen since they've all worked hard but this was indeed a very special moment for me for many reasons You have all my support and love always. Wishing @yuzi_chahal23 and the entire team all the very best. So guys sit back & enjoy #dream11 @iplt20 and spread positivity around. But aaj yeh humara din hai #royalchallengersbangalore @royalchallengersbangalore . @tejas_dodo @gangardeep thank you for capturing this moment

A post shared by Dhanashree Verma (@dhanashree9) on Sep 22, 2020 at 1:23am PDT