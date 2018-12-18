NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
IPL Auction 2019 LIVE Updates: युवराज सिंह सहित 351 खिलाड़ियों पर लगेगी बोली, ये होंगे खरीदने के RULES

IPL Player Auction 2019 में 350 खिलाड़ियों पर बोली लगेगी. 19 कैप्ड, 229 अनकैप्ड और दो नेशनल प्लेयर्स का ऑक्शन होगा. 2 करोड़ बेस प्राइज में 9 खिलाड़ियों को शामिल किया गया है.

IPL Player Auction 2019 Live: जयपुर में 350 खिलाड़ियों पर बोली लगेगी. ऑक्शन (IPL Auction 2019) में इस साल 1003 खिलाड़ियों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया था. लेकिन 8 फ्रेंचाइचीज ने 350 खिलाड़ियों को सिलेक्ट किया. इस साल (IPL 2019 Auction) 350 खिलाड़ियों पर ही बोली लगेगी. 119 कैप्ड, 229 अनकैप्ड और दो नेशनल प्लेयर्स का ऑक्शन होगा. 2 करोड़ बेस प्राइज में 9 खिलाड़ियों को शामिल किया गया है. जिसमें कोई भारतीय खिलाड़ी नहीं हैं. 1.5 करोड़ में 10 खिलाड़ियों को रखा गया है. 1 करोड़ में 19 खिलाड़ी, 75 लाख में 18 खिलाड़ी, 50 लाख में 62 खिलाड़ी, 40 लाख में 8 खिलाड़ी, 30 लाख में 8 खिलाड़ी और 20 लाख में 215 खिलाड़ी हैं. किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब (Kings Xi Punjab) ने बहुत खिलाड़ियों को बाहर किया है. सभी की नजरें उनके ऊपर होगी. उन्होंने 11 खिलाड़ियों को रिलीज किया है और और खिलाड़ियों को लेना है. किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के पास 36.20 करोड़ हैं. खबरों के मुताबिक, आईपीएल को 2019 वर्ल्ड कप से पहले कराया जाएगा. 30 मई से वनडे वर्ल्ड कप शुरू होगा. 23 मार्च से मई के शुरुआत तक (IPL 2019 Schedule) आईपीएल 2019 हो सकता है. 
 

IPL Auction 2019 LIVE Updates


Dec 18, 2018
15:05 (IST)
चेतेश्वर पुजारा और ईशांत शर्मा फिलहाल ऑस्ट्रेलिया में टेस्ट सीरीज खेल रहे हैं. आईपीएल में उनका बेस प्राइज 50 लाख और 75 लाख रुपये है.
Dec 18, 2018
14:57 (IST)
IPL Auction Rules

आईपीएल फ्रैंचाइजी को कम से कम टीम में 18 प्लेयर रखने होंगे और ज्यादा से ज्यादा 15 खिलाड़ियों तक जा सकते हैं. हर फ्रैंचाइजी को पर्स में 82 करोड़ में से कम से कम 61.5 करोड़ लगाने होंगे.
Dec 18, 2018
14:54 (IST)
जयदेव उनादकट जिनको पिछले साल 11.5 करोड़ में राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने खरीदा था. उनको रिलीज कर दिया गया है. उनका बेस प्राइज 1.5 करोड़ है. 

Dec 18, 2018
14:50 (IST)
सभी की नजरें युवराज सिंह पर हैं. इस साल उनको कौन खरीदेगा. पिछले साल युवराज सिंह किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब की तरफ से खेले थे. उससे पहले सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की तरफ से खेले थे. इस बार उनका बेस प्राइज 1 करोड़ है.
Dec 18, 2018
14:46 (IST)
3:30 बजे ऑक्शन शुरू होगा. सीधा प्रसारण Star Sports 1 पर देखा जा सकता है. 

Dec 18, 2018
14:25 (IST)
इस बार इंग्लैंड के ओइन मॉर्गन और ऑस्ट्रेलियन खिलाड़ी रिले मेरेडिथ अनकैप्ड खिलाड़ी हैं और भारत के मयंक डागर और प्रणव गुप्ता को ऑक्शन में शामिल किया गया है. 
Dec 18, 2018
14:22 (IST)
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स के पास 15 करोड़ 20 लाख हैं. उन्होंने मिचेल स्टार्क, मिचेल जॉनसन, टॉम करन, कैमरोन डेलपोर्ट, इशांक जग्गी, विनय कुमार, अपूर्व वांखेड़े, जावोन सियरलेस को बाहर किया है. 
Dec 18, 2018
14:20 (IST)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलुरु के पास 18 करोड़ 15 लाख रुपये बचे हैं. उन्होंने ब्रेंडन मैक्कुलम, कोरी एंडरसन, क्विंटन डि कोक, मंदीप सिंह, क्रिस वोक्स और सरफराज खान को बाहर कर दिया गया है. 
Dec 18, 2018
14:14 (IST)
मुंबई इंडियंस में जहीर खान की फिर एंट्री हुई है. इंटरनेशनल क्रिकेट से संन्यास ले चुके हैं. वो अब मुंबई इंडियंस के Director of Cricket Operations होंगे.

Dec 18, 2018
14:07 (IST)
पिछली बार की चैम्पियन (CSK) की नजरें भी आईपीएल ऑक्शन पर हैं. देखना होगा एमएस धोनी की इस टीम में कौन सा नया चेहरा शामिल होगा. इसी बीच चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने ट्वीट किया है. 

Dec 18, 2018
14:00 (IST)
Delhi Capitals के पास 25 करोड़ 50 लाख रुपये हैं और 15 खिलाड़ी उनकी टीम में हैं. दिल्ली कैपिटल का पहले नाम दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स था. सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद से शिखर धवन को खरीदकर दिल्ली ने बड़ा खेल खेला है. हो सकता है धवन दिल्ली के कप्तान हों.
Dec 18, 2018
13:56 (IST)
पंजाब ने कई खिलाड़ियों को बाहर का रास्ता दिखाया है. उनके पास फिलहाल 10 ही खिलाड़ी हैं. वो ज्यादा से ज्यादा 25 खिलाड़ी खरीद सकते हैं. वो युवराज सिंह, एरॉन फिंच सहित 8 खिलाड़ियों को बाहर कर चुके हैं. 
Dec 18, 2018
13:54 (IST)
किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब के पास पर्स में सबसे ज्यादा रुपये हैं. 36 करोड़ 20 लाख के साथ KXIP बोली लगाने बैठेगा. 
Dec 18, 2018
13:48 (IST)
2019 में वर्ल्ड कप होने के कारण ग्लैन मैक्सवेलस, एरॉन फिंच, मिचेल स्टार्क जैसे खिलाड़ी इस साल आईपीएल नहीं खेलेंगे. 
Dec 18, 2018
13:45 (IST)
रिचर्ड मैडली ने कहा- ये मेरा फैसला नहीं था, ये फैसला BCCI का है. इस फैसले से मैं टूट चुका हूं. 11 साल मैं आईपीएल के साथ था. लेकिन अब साथ छूट रहा है. वहीं ह्यूज एडमेडेस आईपीएल में आने से काफी खुश हैं. 

Dec 18, 2018
13:44 (IST)
हाथ में हथौड़ा लेकर ऑक्शन कराने वाले रिचर्ड मैडली इस साल नजर नहीं आएंगे. उनकी जगह ह्यूज एडमेडेस ने ली है. वो ऑक्शन कराने वाले चर्चित चेहरा हैं. 
