IPL Auction 2020: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) के 2020 सीजन के लिए प्लेयर्स की नीलामी गुरुवार को कोलकाता में हुई. नीलामी में ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ियों की काफी पूछ रही. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तेज गेंदबाज पैट कमिंस के लिए विराट की टीम आरसीबी और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के बीच काफी जद्दोजहद होती रही. आखिरकार उन्हें 15.50 करोड़ की रिकॉर्ड राशि में केकेआर ने खरीदा. कमिंस के पास युवराज को सिंह को पीछे छोड़ आईपीएल नीलामी में सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बनने का मौका आया था लेकिन वह चूक गए. गौरतलब है कि युवराज को दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स ने 16 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा था। नीलामी में ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तेज गेंदबाज नाथन कुल्टर नाइल आठ करोड़ रुपये में बिके जबकि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ओपनर एरॉन फिंच 4.40 करोड़ रुपये में आरसीबी के हिस्से में गए.मानसिक स्वास्थ्य के कारण क्रिकेट से ब्रेक लेने वाले ग्लेन मैक्सवेल ने हाल ही में खेल में वापसी की है. तूफानी बैटिंग करने वाले मैक्सवेल को लेकर किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब और दिल्ली कैपिटल्स के बीच बढ़-चढ़कर बोली लगी. दोनों फ्रेंचाइजी में से कोई भी 'मैक्सी' को छोड़ने के लिए तैयार नहीं थी. आखिरकार किंग्स इलेवन ने उन्हें 10.75 करोड़ में खरीदा.ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर मार्कस स्टोइनिस की बेस प्राइस एक करोड़ रुपये थी. उनके लिए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के लिए होड़ रही. उन्हें दिल्ली ने 4.8 करोड़ में खरीदा. ऑस्ट्रेलियाई ऑलराउंडर मार्कस स्टोइनिस की बेस प्राइस एक करोड़ रुपये थी. उनके लिए दिल्ली कैपिटल्स और राजस्थान रॉयल्स के लिए होड़ रही. उन्हें दिल्ली ने 4.80 करोड़ में खरीदा. केन रिचर्डसन की बेस प्राइस की 1.5 करोड़ थी, उन्हें आरसीबी ने चार करोड़ रुपये की कीमत पर खरीदा.क्रिस लिन को दो करोड़ रुपये की बेस प्राइस पर मुंबई इंडियंस ने खरीदा.
दक्षिण अफ्रीका के हरफनमौला क्रिस मॉरिस पर अपेक्षा के विपरीत 10 करोड़ रुपये का दांव लगा, उन्हें आरसीबी ने खरीदा.दक्षिण अफ्रीका के दिग्गज तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्टेन काफी मुश्किल के बाद बिक पाए. डेल स्टेन की तीसरी बार बोली लगी. इस बार उन्हें दो करोड़ रुपये की ही बेस प्राइस पर आरसीबी ने खरीदा. अन्य प्लेयर्स में इंग्लैंड के इयोन मोर्गन को केकेआर ने 5.25 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.भारतीय गेंदबाजों की बात करें तो लेग स्पिनर पीयूष चावला को 6.75 करोड़ रुपये में सीएसके और जयदेव उनादकट को तीन करोड़ रुपये में राजस्थान रॉयल्स की टीम ने खरीदा. रॉबिन उथप्पा को राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने तीन करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.वेस्टइंडीज के तेज गेंदबाज शेल्डन कॉटरेल को किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब ने 8.50 करोड़ की भारी भरकम राशि में खरीदा.जबकि वेस्टइंडीज के शिमरॉन हेटमायर 7.75 करोड़ में बिके.टीम के ओपनर ईविन लुईस बिना बिके ही रह गए.
.@Vinay_Kumar_R is going under the hammer and is unsold #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
.@aj191 is back in the Auction and is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for 1Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is called back into the Auction and he is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for 4.8Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Franchises going all guns blazing for England all-rounder @CJordan. He is SOLD to 3Cr to @lionsdenkxip#IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for 2Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
.@JimmyNeesh is SOLD to @lionsdenkxip for 50L #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Next up is all-rounder Mitchell Marsh & he is SOLD to @SunRisers for 2Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Absolutely fierce bidding for .@SHetmyer as he is SOLD to @DelhiCapitals for 7.75Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Ravi Bishnoi is SOLD to @lionsdenkxip for 2 Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Kartik Tyagi goes under the hammer and he is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for 1.30Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Uncapped wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for 80L #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
After a bidding war for young Yashasvi Jaiswal, he is SOLD for 2.40Cr to @rajasthanroyals#IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Congratulations to #YashasviJaiswal - He will play for @rajasthanroyals this season #IPLAuctionpic.twitter.com/XeO5TDsp6A- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Varun Chakravarthy is SOLD to @KKRiders for 4Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Virat Singh goes under the hammer and he is SOLD to @SunRisers for 1.9Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Spinner Piyush Chawla is SOLD to @ChennaiIPL for 6.75Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
VOILA! Sheldon Cottrell will play for @lionsdenkxip. He is SOLD for 8.5 Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Nathan Coulter-Nile SOLD to @mipaltan for 8 Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Pacer @JUnadkat is SOLD to @rajasthanroyals for 3Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Fast bowler @DaleSteyn62 is unsold #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
.@Tipo_Morris is sold to @RCBTweets for 10Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
.@CurranSM is sold to @ChennaiIPL for 5.5Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
WHAT WAS THAT? How fierce was that bid? @patcummins30 is sold to @KKRiders for 15.5Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
.@Gmaxi_32 is heading to @lionsdenkxip . He is sold for 10.75Cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
After some competitive bidding @AaronFinch5 is sold to @RCBTweets for INR 4.40cr #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Eoin Morgan is sold to KKR for 525L #IPLAuction- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2019
Just wanted to thank you all the @mipaltan fans for ideas and options. Will go in to the auction with a open mind to add value to the squad.- Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) December 19, 2019
Just wanted to thank you all the @mipaltan fans for ideas and options. Will go in to the auction with a open mind to add value to the squad.- Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) December 19, 2019
Super Coach @SPFleming7's word on the auction process, strategy and the superfans' suggestions! #SuperFam#SuperAuction#WhistlePodupic.twitter.com/C0MFwg0hsc- Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) December 19, 2019
Who amongst these will draw the big bucks at the #IPLAuction?- IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 16, 2019
Let us know your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/XxyypOGWZo
Advertisement
Advertisement