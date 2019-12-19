NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
IPL Auction 2020: छाए रहे ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍ियाई प्‍लेयर्स , WI के कॉटरेल और हेटमायर की भी लगी ऊंची कीमत

IPL Auction 2020 में शेल्‍डन कॉटरेल को 8.5 करोड़ रुपये में क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब ने खरीदा

IPL Auction 2020: इंड‍ियन प्रीम‍ियर लीग (IPL) के 2020 सीजन के ल‍िए प्‍लेयर्स की नीलामी गुरुवार को कोलकाता में हुई. नीलामी में ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍ियाई ख‍िलाड़ि‍यों की काफी पूछ रही. ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के तेज गेंदबाज पैट कम‍िंस के ल‍िए व‍िराट की टीम आरसीबी और द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स के बीच काफी जद्दोजहद होती रही. आख‍िरकार उन्‍हें 15.50 करोड़ की र‍िकॉर्ड राश‍ि में केकेआर ने खरीदा. कमिंस के पास युवराज को सिंह को पीछे छोड़ आईपीएल नीलामी में सबसे महंगे खिलाड़ी बनने का मौका आया था लेकिन वह चूक गए. गौरतलब है क‍ि युवराज को दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स ने 16 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा था। नीलामी में ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के तेज गेंदबाज नाथन कुल्‍टर नाइल आठ करोड़ रुपये में ब‍िके जबक‍ि ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍ियाई ओपनर एरॉन फ‍िंच 4.40 करोड़ रुपये में आरसीबी के ह‍िस्‍से में गए.मानस‍िक स्‍वास्‍थ्‍य के कारण क्र‍िकेट से ब्रेक लेने वाले ग्‍लेन मैक्‍सवेल ने हाल ही में खेल में वापसी की है. तूफानी बैट‍िंग करने वाले मैक्‍सवेल को लेकर क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब और द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स के बीच बढ़-चढ़कर बोली लगी. दोनों फ्रेंचाइजी में से कोई भी 'मैक्‍सी' को छोड़ने के ल‍िए तैयार नहीं थी. आख‍िरकार क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन ने उन्‍हें 10.75 करोड़ में खरीदा.ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍ियाई ऑलराउंडर मार्कस स्‍टोइन‍िस की बेस प्राइस एक करोड़ रुपये थी. उनके ल‍िए द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स और राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स के ल‍िए होड़ रही. उन्‍हें द‍िल्‍ली ने 4.8 करोड़ में खरीदा. ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍ियाई ऑलराउंडर मार्कस स्‍टोइन‍िस की बेस प्राइस एक करोड़ रुपये थी. उनके ल‍िए द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स और राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स के ल‍िए होड़ रही. उन्‍हें द‍िल्‍ली ने 4.80 करोड़ में खरीदा.  केन र‍िचर्डसन की बेस प्राइस की 1.5 करोड़ थी, उन्‍हें आरसीबी ने चार करोड़ रुपये की कीमत पर खरीदा.क्र‍िस ल‍िन को दो करोड़ रुपये की बेस प्राइस पर मुंबई इंड‍ियंस ने खरीदा.

द‍क्ष‍िण अफ्रीका के हरफनमौला क्र‍िस मॉर‍िस पर अपेक्षा के व‍िपरीत 10 करोड़ रुपये का दांव लगा, उन्‍हें आरसीबी ने खरीदा.दक्ष‍िण अफ्रीका के द‍िग्‍गज तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्‍टेन काफी मुश्‍क‍िल के बाद ब‍िक पाए. डेल स्‍टेन की तीसरी बार बोली लगी. इस बार उन्‍हें दो करोड़ रुपये की ही बेस प्राइस पर आरसीबी ने खरीदा. अन्‍य प्‍लेयर्स में इंग्‍लैंड के इयोन मोर्गन को केकेआर ने 5.25 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.भारतीय गेंदबाजों की बात करें तो लेग स्‍प‍िनर पीयूष चावला को 6.75 करोड़ रुपये में सीएसके और जयदेव उनादकट को तीन करोड़ रुपये में राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स की टीम ने खरीदा. रॉब‍िन उथप्‍पा को राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स ने तीन करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.वेस्‍टइंडीज के तेज गेंदबाज शेल्‍डन कॉटरेल को क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब ने 8.50 करोड़ की भारी भरकम राश‍ि में खरीदा.जबक‍ि वेस्‍टइंडीज के श‍िमरॉन हेटमायर 7.75 करोड़ में ब‍िके.टीम के ओपनर ईव‍िन लुईस ब‍िना ब‍िके ही रह गए.


Dec 19, 2019
21:05 (IST)
सबसे ज्‍यादा कीमत में ब‍िके पैट कम‍िंस
आईपीएल 2020 की नीलामी में सबसे महंगे पैट कम‍िंस ब‍िके. उन्‍हें 15.5 करोड़ रुपये में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स ने खरीदा. क्र‍िस मॉर‍िस पर भी बड़ा दांव लगा, उन्‍हें 10 करोड़ रुपये में आरसीबी ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:55 (IST)
नहीं ब‍िक पाए व‍िनय कुमार
व‍िनय कुमार ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए. इसके साथ ही आईपीएल 2020 के ल‍िए नीलामी संपन्‍न हुई.
Dec 19, 2019
20:52 (IST)
टॉम कुरेन को एक करोड़ की ही बेस प्राइस पर राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:52 (IST)
इसुरु उडाना को 50 लाख की बेस प्राइस पर आरसीबी ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:50 (IST)
न‍िख‍िल नाइक को 20 लाख की बेस प्राइस पर केकेआर ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:50 (IST)
शाहबाज अहमद भी 20 लाख रुपये की ही बेस प्राइस पर आरसीबी के हुए.
Dec 19, 2019
20:50 (IST)
लल‍ित यादव को द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स ने 20 लाख की बेस प्राइस पर खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:48 (IST)
एंड्रयू टाय को एक करोड़ की ही बेस प्राइस पर राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:47 (IST)
स्‍टेन को आरसीबी ने खरीदा
दक्ष‍िण अफ्रीका के डेल स्‍टेन की तीसरी बार बोली लगी. इस बार उन्‍हें दो करोड़ रुपये की ही बेस प्राइस पर आरसीबी ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:28 (IST)
4.80करोड़ में ब‍िके स्‍टोइन‍िस
ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍ियाई ऑलराउंडर मार्कस स्‍टोइन‍िस की बेस प्राइस एक करोड़ रुपये थी. उनके ल‍िए द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स और राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स के ल‍िए होड़ रही. उन्‍हें द‍िल्‍ली ने 4.80 करोड़ में खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
20:23 (IST)
आर. साई क‍िशोर 20 लाख रुपये की ही बेस प्राइस पर ब‍िके. सीएसके ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:22 (IST)
तुषार देशपांडे को 20 लाख की ही बेस प्राइस पर द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स ने खरीदा
Dec 19, 2019
20:22 (IST)
प्रभस‍िमरन स‍िंह को 55 लाख रुपये में क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:20 (IST)
शाहरुख खान दूसरी बार में भी नहीं ब‍िक पाए.यही स्‍थ‍ित‍ि केएस भरत का रहा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:20 (IST)
डेन‍ियल सेम्‍स को कोई खरीदार नहीं म‍िला.
Dec 19, 2019
20:19 (IST)
पवन देशपांडे को आरसीबी ने 20 लाख रुपये में खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:18 (IST)
फ‍िर ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए स्‍टेन
डेल स्‍टेन की दोबारा बोली गई, लेक‍िन क‍िसी टीम ने उन्‍हें खरीदने में रुच‍ि नहीं द‍िखाई
Dec 19, 2019
20:17 (IST)
मोह‍ित शर्मा 50 लाख में ब‍िके
पहली बार में ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए मोह‍ित शर्मा को द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स ने 50 लाख में खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
20:16 (IST)
संजय यादव को सनराइजर्स ने खरीदा
संजय  यादव को 20 लाख रुपये में सनराइजर्स ने खरीदा. प्र‍िंस बलवंत राज स‍िंह को भी इसी कीमत में मुंबई इंड‍ियंस ने खरीदा. द‍िग्‍व‍िजय देशमुख भी 20 लाख में मुंबई के हुए.

Dec 19, 2019
20:13 (IST)
ऑलराउंडर अन‍िरुद्ध जोशी हुए RR के
ऑलराउंडर अन‍िरुद्ध जोशी को RR ने 20 लाख रुपये में खरीदा जबक‍ि सौरव दुबे और वैभव अरोरा ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए.
Dec 19, 2019
20:12 (IST)
नहीं ब‍िके व‍िल‍ियम्‍स
वेस्‍टइंडीज के केसर‍िक व‍िल‍ियम्‍स और इंग्‍लैंड के जॉर्ज गोर्टन को क‍िसी टीम ने नहीं खरीदा. नाथन इल‍ियस भी नहीं ब‍िक पाए.
Dec 19, 2019
20:10 (IST)
नहीं ब‍िक पाए पैट‍िनसन
ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के जेम्‍स पेट‍िनसन ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए
Dec 19, 2019
20:09 (IST)
तेज‍िंदर हुए क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन के
ऑलराउंडर तेज‍िंदर ढ‍िल्‍लो को 20 लाख रुपये में क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन ने खरीदा. एक अन्‍य ऑलराउंडर युद्धवीर और इंग्‍लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज ल‍ियोन प्‍लंकेट में क‍िसी टीम ने रुच‍ि नहीं द‍िखाई.
Dec 19, 2019
20:07 (IST)
नहीं ब‍िक पाए कुलदीप सेन
कुलदीप सेन, आर्यन जुआल और सुम‍ित कुमार ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए
Dec 19, 2019
20:05 (IST)
केकेआर के हुए प्रवीण तांबे
स्‍प‍िनर प्रवीण तांबे को 20 लाख की ही बेस प्राइज पर केकेआर ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:04 (IST)
50 लाख में ब‍िके ओशेन थॉमस
वेस्‍टइंडीज के तेज गेंदबाज ओशेन थॉमस को राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स ने 50 लाख रुपये में खरीदा
Dec 19, 2019
20:03 (IST)
आरसीबी के हुए केन र‍िचर्डसन
केन र‍िचर्डसन की बेस प्राइस की 1.5 करोड़ थी, उन्‍हें आरसीबी ने चार करोड़ रुपये की कीमत पर खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
20:02 (IST)
क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन के हुए जॉर्डन
तेज गेंदबाज क्र‍िस जॉर्डन को क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब ने तीन करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
19:59 (IST)
नहीं ब‍िक पाए जेसन होल्‍डर
सेम कुरेन के भाई टॉम कुरेन और वेस्‍टइंडीज के ऑलराउंडर जेसन होल्‍डर  बि‍ना ब‍िके रह गए
Dec 19, 2019
19:55 (IST)
एक करोड़ रुपये में ब‍िके बेंटन
टाम बेंटन को केकेआर ने एक करोड़ और वेस्‍टइंडीज के फेबियर एलेन को सनराइजर्स ने 50 लाख की राश‍ि में खरीदा
Dec 19, 2019
19:53 (IST)
ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए नदीम
स्‍प‍िनर शाहबाज नदीम और व‍िकेटकीपर न‍िख‍िल नाइक ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए
Dec 19, 2019
19:50 (IST)
केकेआर के हुए क्र‍िस ग्रीन
क्र‍िस ग्रीन को केकेआर ने 20 लाख रुपये में खरीदा जबक‍ि आयुष बदानी और प्रवीण दुबे को कोई खरीदार नहीं म‍िला.
Dec 19, 2019
18:45 (IST)
दो करोड़ में चेन्‍नई के हुए हेजलवुड
ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के जोश हेजलवुड की बेस प्राइस दो करोड़ थी, इसी कीमत पर उन्‍हें चेन्‍नई सुपर क‍िंग्‍स ने खरीदा लेक‍िन न्‍यूजीलैंड के गेंदाज एडम म‍िल्‍ने को कोई खरीदार नहीं म‍िला.


Dec 19, 2019
18:43 (IST)
नहीं ब‍िके मुस्‍तफ‍िजुर, वर‍िंदर सरां और अल्‍जारी जोसेफ
 तेज गेंदबाज वर‍िंदर सरां और अल्‍जारी जोसेफ नहीं ब‍िके. इसी तरह मार्क वुड और मुस्‍तफ‍िजुर रहमान भी ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए
Dec 19, 2019
18:39 (IST)
नीशम हुए क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन के
न्‍यूजीलैंड के ज‍िमी नीशाम केा 50 लाख रुपये में क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब ने खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
18:36 (IST)
म‍िचेल मार्श ब‍िके दो करोड़ में
ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के म‍िचेल मार्श की बेस प्राइस दो करोड़ रुपये थी, उन्‍हें इसी कीमत पर सनराइजर्स ने खरीदा. दक्ष‍िण अफ्रीका के एंड‍िले फेलुकवायो और न्‍यूजीलैंड के कॉल‍िन मुनरो ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए. ऋष‍ि धवन और बेन कट‍िंग भी नहीं ब‍िक पाए.

Dec 19, 2019
18:34 (IST)
गप्‍ट‍िल और स्‍टोइन‍िस नहीं ब‍िक पाए
काल‍िन इंग्राम, मार्ट‍िन गप्‍ट‍िल, कार्लोस ब्रेथवेट और मार्कस स्‍टोइन‍िस ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए
Dec 19, 2019
18:30 (IST)
डेव‍िड म‍िलर 75 लाख में राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स के
 दक्ष‍िण अफ्रीका के डेव‍िड म‍िलर 75 लाख की बेस प्राइस में राजस्‍थान के हुए. सौरव त‍िवारी को 50 लाख रुपये की बेसप्राइस पर मुंबई इंड‍ियंस ने खरीदा. बंगाल के मनोज त‍िवारी नहीं ब‍िक पाए.
Dec 19, 2019
18:28 (IST)
हेटमायर ब‍िके 7.75 करोड़ में, ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए ईव‍िन लुईन
इंडीज टीम के भारत दौरे में जबर्दस्‍त बल्‍लेबाजी कर रहे बाएं हाथ के बल्‍लेबाज श‍िमरॉन हेटमायर के ल‍िए राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स और द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स में जमकर जद्दोजहद हुई. आख‍िरकार उन्‍हें 7.75 करोड़ रुपये की राशि में द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स ने खरीदा. उनकी बेस प्राइस 50 लाख रुपये थी. हेटमायर की ही टीम के ओपनर ईव‍िन लुईस ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए

Dec 19, 2019
18:05 (IST)
नहीं ब‍िक पाए नूर अहमद
युवा नूर अहमद की बेस प्राइस 30 लाख रुपये थी लेक‍िन क‍िसी टीम ने उन्‍हें खरीदने में रुच‍ि नहीं द‍िखाई.


Dec 19, 2019
18:03 (IST)
रव‍ि व‍िश्‍नाई पर लगा दो करोड़ का दांव
रव‍ि व‍िश्‍नोई को क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब ने दो करोड़ रुपये की ऊंची कीमत पर खरीदा. उनकी बेस प्राइज केवल 20 लाख  रुपये थी. साई क‍िशोर नहीं ब‍िक सके.

Dec 19, 2019
18:01 (IST)
नहीं ब‍िके केसी कर‍ियप्‍पा
केसी कर‍ियप्‍पा और म‍िदुन सुदेशन नहीं ब‍िक पाए. एम स‍िद्धार्थ को 20 लाख रुपये में केकेआर ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
17:58 (IST)
ईशान पोरेल बेस प्राइस पर ब‍िके
युवा तेज गेंदबाज ईशान पोरेल को क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब ने बेस प्राइस 20 लाख रुपये में ही खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
17:57 (IST)
1.30 करोड़ रुपये में ब‍िके कार्त‍िक त्‍यागी
कार्त‍िक त्‍यागी को राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स ने 1.30 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा. उनकी बेस प्राइस केवल 20 लाख रुपये थी.

Dec 19, 2019
17:53 (IST)
आकाश स‍िंह हुए राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स के
तेज गेंदबाज आकाश स‍िंह अपनी बेस प्राइस 20 लाख रुपये में ही राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स के हुए. अंकुश बैंस, तुषार देशपांडे और व‍िष्‍णु व‍िनोद को खरीदार नहीं म‍िला. तेज गेंदबाज कुलवंत खेजरोल‍िया भी नहीं ब‍िक सके.
Dec 19, 2019
17:49 (IST)
80 लाख रुपये में ब‍िके अनुज रावत
अनकैप्‍ड प्‍लेयर अनुज रावत की बेस प्राइस 20 लाख थी, उन्‍हें 80 लाख रुपये में RR ने खरीदा लेक‍िन केदार देवधर, प्रभस‍िमरन स‍िंह और व‍िकेटकीपर बल्‍लेबाज केएस भरत ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए.

Dec 19, 2019
17:45 (IST)
ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए शाहरुख खान
युवा बल्‍लेबाज शाहरुख खान और पवन देशपांडे में क‍िसी फ्रेंचाइजी ने रुच‍ि नहीं ली, वे ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए. दोनों प्‍लेयर की बेसप्राइज 20-20 लाख रुपये थी.
Dec 19, 2019
17:43 (IST)
यशस्‍वी को हाथोंहाथ ल‍िया गया...
ल‍िस्‍ट ए मैचों मे दोहरा शतक जमाकर खबरों में आए बाएं हाथ के ओपनर यशस्‍वी जायसवाल की बेस प्राइस केवल 20 लाख रुपये थी. उन्‍हें 2.40 करोड़ रुपये की भारीभरकम कीमत पर राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स ने खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
17:40 (IST)
वरुण चक्रवर्ती ब‍िके चार करोड़ रुपये में
आईपीएल के प‍िछले सीजन की नीलामी में भारीभरकम राश‍ि पर ब‍िके स्‍प‍िनर वरुण चक्रवर्ती को केकेआर ने चार करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
17:36 (IST)
प्र‍ियम गर्ग 1.9 करोड़ में ब‍िके
भारत की अंडर 19 टीम के कप्‍तान प्र‍ियम गर्ग को 1.9 करोड़ रुपये में सनराइजर्स ने हैदराबाद ने खरीदा. प्र‍ियम के साथ सनराइजर्स ने युवा व‍िराट स‍िंह को भी खरीदा है. प्र‍ियम और व‍िराट की बेस प्राइस केवल 20-20 लाख रुपये थी लेक‍िन इन दोनों को लेकर टीमों में काफी रुच‍ि द‍िखाई
Dec 19, 2019
17:34 (IST)
सनराइजर्स के हुए व‍िराट स‍िंह
युवा बल्‍लेबाज व‍िराट स‍िंह को लेकर भी फ्रेंचाइज‍ियो ने रुच‍ि द‍िखाई. उन्‍हें सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने1.9 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
17:32 (IST)
60 लाख में ब‍िके राहुल त्र‍िपाठी
राहुल त्र‍िपाठी को 60 लाख रुपये में कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
17:30 (IST)
ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए मनजोत
पृथ्‍वी शॉ के नेतृत्‍व में अंडर-19 वर्ल्‍डकप जीतने वाली भारतीय जून‍ियर टीम के ओपनर मनजोत कालरा और युवा बल्‍लेबाज रोह‍ित कदम नहीं ब‍िक सके
Dec 19, 2019
17:17 (IST)
ईश सोढ़ी और जाम्‍पा नहीं ब‍िक पाए
लेग स्‍प‍िनर ईश सोढ़ी, ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के स्‍प‍िनर एडम जाम्‍पा और वेस्‍टइंडीज के हेडन  वाल्‍श को क‍िसी टीम ने नहीं खरीदा. इसी तरह अफगान बॉलर जहीर खान भी नहीं ब‍िक पाए.
Dec 19, 2019
17:15 (IST)
6.75 करोड़ रुपये में ब‍िके चावला
लेग स्‍प‍िनर पीयूष चावला पर भी जमकर बोली लगी, आख‍िरकार उन्‍हें 6.75 करोड़ रुपये में धोनी की टीम चेन्‍नई सुपर क‍िंग्‍स ने खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
17:10 (IST)
क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन के हुए 'सेल्‍यूट' के ल‍िए चर्च‍ित रहे कॉटरेल
व‍िकेट लेने के बाद सोल्‍जर की तरह सेल्‍यूट करने के ल‍िए चर्चि‍त, वेस्‍टइंडीज के फास्‍ट बॉलर शेल्‍डन कोटरेल पर क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन और द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स में काफी देर बोली लगती रही. आख‍िरकार उन्‍हें 8.50 करोड़ रुपये में क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन ने खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
17:04 (IST)
कुल्‍टर नाइल 8 करोड़ रुपये में ब‍िके
ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के तेज गेंदबाज एंड्रयू टाय पर क‍िसी टीम ने बोली नहीं लगाई. इसी देश के एक अन्‍य तेज गेंदबाज नाथन कुल्‍टर नाइल की बेस प्राइस एक करोड़ रुपये थी लेक‍िन उन्‍हें मुंबई इंड‍ियंस ने 8 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.ट‍िम साउदी भी नहीं ब‍िके
Dec 19, 2019
16:59 (IST)
तीन करोड़ रु. में ब‍िके उनादकट
बाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज जयदेव उनादकट को राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स ने तीन करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.


Dec 19, 2019
16:57 (IST)
ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए स्‍टेन
दक्ष‍िण अफ्रीका के तेज गेंदबाज डेल स्‍टेन ब‍िन ब‍िके रह गए. इसी तरह टीम इंड‍िया के ल‍िए खेलने वाले मोह‍ित शर्मा पर भी क‍िसी टीम ने रुच‍ि नहीं द‍िखाई.

Dec 19, 2019
16:54 (IST)
ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए नमन ओझा और मुशफ‍िकुर रहीम
बांग्‍लादेश के व‍िकेटकीपर रहीम ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए. इसी तरह मध्‍यप्रदेश के व‍िकेटकीपर बल्‍लेबाज नमन ओझा भी नहीं ब‍िक पाए.शाई होप और कुसल परेरा में भी फ्रेंचाइजी ने रुच‍ि नहीं द‍िखाई. ये भी ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए.
Dec 19, 2019
16:51 (IST)
एलेक्‍स कैरी हुए द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स के
ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के एलेक्‍स कैरी की बेस प्राइस 50 लाख रुपये थी. उनके ल‍िए आरसीबी और राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स के बीच होड़ रही. उन्‍हें 2.40 करोड़ रुपये में द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स ने खरीदा. हेनर‍िक क्‍लासेन ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए.
Dec 19, 2019
16:27 (IST)
नहीं ब‍िक पाए ब‍िन्‍नी
ऑलराउंडर स्‍टुअर्ट ब‍िन्‍नी ब‍िना ब‍िके ही रह गए.
Dec 19, 2019
16:23 (IST)
मॉर‍िस को RCB ने 10 करोड़ में खरीदा
दक्ष‍िण अफ्रीका के ऑलराउंडर क्र‍िस मॉर‍िस ने 10 करोड़ रुपये में व‍िराट कोहली की टीम आरसीबी ने खरीदा.


Dec 19, 2019
16:18 (IST)
सैम कुरेन हुए चेन्‍नई सुपरक‍िंग्‍स के
इंग्‍लैंड के ऑलराउंडर सैम कुरेन को धोनी की टीम चेन्‍नई सुपरक‍िंग्‍स ने 5.5 करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.


Dec 19, 2019
16:12 (IST)
पैट कम‍िंस को 15.5 करोड़ में केकेआर ने खरीदा
ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के तेज गेंदबाज पैट कम‍िंस की बोली में काफी पूछ रही. उनके ल‍िए व‍िराट की टीम आरसीबी और द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स के बीच काफी जद्दोजहद होती रही. आख‍िरकार उन्‍हें 15.50 करोड़ की र‍िकॉर्ड राश‍ि में केकेआर ने खरीदा. कम‍िंस की बेस प्राइज दो करोड़ रुपये थी.



Dec 19, 2019
16:07 (IST)
ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए ड‍ि ग्रैंडहोम
न्‍यूजीलैंड के हरफनमौला कॉल‍िन ड‍ि ग्रैंडहोम पर अच्‍छा दावं लगने की संभावना थी, लेक‍िन वे ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए.
Dec 19, 2019
16:03 (IST)
क्र‍िस वोक्‍स को द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स ने खरीदा
इंग्‍लैंड के हरफनमौला क्र‍िस वोक्‍स को द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स ने डेढ़ करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
16:01 (IST)
क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन ने 10.75 करोड़ में खरीदा मैक्‍सवेल को
हरफनमौला ग्‍लेन मैक्‍सवेल को लेकर क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन पंजाब और द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स के बीच बढ़-चढ़कर बोली लगी. दोनों फ्रेंचाइजी में से कोई भी 'मैक्‍सी' को छोड़ने के ल‍िए तैयार नहीं थी. आख‍िरकार क‍िंग्‍स इलेवन ने उन्‍हें 10.75 करोड़ में खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
15:53 (IST)
फ‍िंच को आरसीबी ने खरीदा
एरोन फ‍िंच पर भी फ्रेंचाइज‍ियों पर आरसीबी और केकेआर के बीच
जमकर बोली लगी. आख‍िरकार वे 4.40 करोड़ रुपये में आरसीबी के ह‍िस्‍से में गए.
Dec 19, 2019
15:47 (IST)
जेसन राय को द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स ने खरीदा
ब‍िना ब‍िके रह गए चेतेश्‍वर पुजारा और हनुमा व‍िहारी और यूसुफ पठान. जेसन रॉय को द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स ने डेढ़ करोड़ रुपये में खरीदा.
Dec 19, 2019
15:44 (IST)
रॉब‍िन तीन करोड़ रुपये में RR के हुए
रॉब‍िन उथप्‍पा की तीन करोड़ रुपये में बोली लगी. उन्‍हें राजस्‍थान रॉयल्‍स ने खरीदा
Dec 19, 2019
15:41 (IST)
5.25 करोड़ रुपये में ब‍िके इयोन मोर्गन
इंग्‍लैंड की शॉर्टर फॉर्मेट के कप्‍तान इयोन मोर्गन 5.25 करोड़ रुपये में ब‍िके. कोलकाता नाइटराइडर्स ने खरीदा.

Dec 19, 2019
15:39 (IST)
दो करोड़ रुपये में मुंबई इंड‍ियंस के हुए ल‍िन
क्र‍िस ल‍िन पर सबसे पहले बोली लगी. उन्‍हें बेस प्राइस दो करोड़ रुपये पर मुंबई इंड‍ियंस ने खरीदा


Dec 19, 2019
15:16 (IST)
MI के कोच जयवर्धने ने फैंस को द‍िया धन्‍यवाद
मुंबई इंड‍ियंस के कोच महेला जयवर्धने ने आईपीएल 2020 की नीलामी से पहले प्रशंसकों को धन्‍यवाद द‍िया है.
Dec 19, 2019
15:15 (IST)
MI के कोच जयवर्धने ने फैंस को द‍िया धन्‍यवाद
मुंबई इंड‍ियंस के कोच महेला जयवर्धने ने आईपीएल 2020 की नीलामी से पहले प्रशंसकों को धन्‍यवाद द‍िया है.
Dec 19, 2019
14:33 (IST)
राजस्‍थान की नजर 11 ख‍िलाड़‍ियों पर
राजस्थान ने इस साल कई बड़े खिलाड़ियों को रिलीज किया है. यह टीम 11 खिलाड़ियों की पूर्ति के लिए 28.90 करोड़ रुपये लेकर उतरी है.
Dec 19, 2019
14:19 (IST)
स्‍टीफन फ्लेम‍िंग ने क‍िया रणनीत‍ि का खुलासा
चेन्‍नई सुपर क‍िंग्‍स के कोच स्‍टीफन फ्लेम‍िंग ने आईपीएल के ल‍िए नीलामी के पहले अपनी रणनीति का खुलासा क‍िया.
Dec 19, 2019
14:17 (IST)
कम‍िंस, मैक्‍सवेल और हेटमायर पर लग सकता है बड़ा दांव
नीलामी में ग्‍लेन मैक्‍सवेल, श‍िमरॉन हेटमायर और पैट कम‍िंस को नीलामी के दौरान फ्रेंचाइज‍ियों द्वारा हाथों हाथ ल‍िए जाने की संभावना है.

Dec 19, 2019
14:14 (IST)
हैलो...स्‍वागत है...
आईपीएल 2020 के ल‍िए नीलामी के लाइव कवरेज में आपका स्‍वागत है. नीलामी में 332 प्‍लेयर्स पर दांव लगेगा.इन 332 खिलाड़ियों को पंजीकृत कराए गए 997 खिलाड़ियों में चुना गया है, जिसमें से 186 भारतीय खिलाड़ी हैं
