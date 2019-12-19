ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के तेज गेंदबाज पैट कम‍िंस की बोली में काफी पूछ रही. उनके ल‍िए व‍िराट की टीम आरसीबी और द‍िल्‍ली कैप‍िटल्‍स के बीच काफी जद्दोजहद होती रही. आख‍िरकार उन्‍हें 15.50 करोड़ की र‍िकॉर्ड राश‍ि में केकेआर ने खरीदा. कम‍िंस की बेस प्राइज दो करोड़ रुपये थी.

WHAT WAS THAT? How fierce was that bid? @patcummins30 is sold to @KKRiders for 15.5Cr #IPLAuction