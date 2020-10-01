KXIP vs Mumbai Indians Live Match Score, IPL 2020: क्या आज मुंबई के खिलाफ फिर से जीत की राह पकड़ेगा पंजाब?

KXIP vs Mumbai Indians Live Match Score, IPL 2020: आईपीएल में दोनों टीमों के बीच 24 मैच खेले गए हैं जिसमें मुंबई 13 और पंजाब 11 मैच जीतने में सफल रहा है. वहीं, पिछले 5 मैचों में दोनों टीमों के रिकॉर्ड को देखें तो 5 मैच में मुंबई ने 3 तो वहीं पंजाब ने 2 मैच जीते हैं. आखिरी बार दोनों टीमों का जब मुकाबला हुआ था तो मुंबई ने पंजाब को 3 विकेट से पराजित करने का कमाल कर दिखाया था

KXIP vs MI, IPL Score: मुंबई इंडियंस को किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब से कड़ी टक्कर मिलेगी

IPL 2020: KXIP Vs MI: आईपीएल के 13वें सीजन के किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब (Kings XI Punjab) का मुकाबला अब से चंद घंटे बाद ही मुंबई इंडियंस (Mumbai Indians) के खिलाफ दुबई के शेख जायद स्टेडियम में मैदान पर उतरेगा. पिछले मैचों में बेहतर प्रदर्शन करने के बावजूद हार का सामना करने वाली मुंबई इंडियन्स और किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब (MI vs KXIP) दोनो ही टीमों को एक बार फिर से जीत की तलाश है और दोनों ही टीमें गुरुवार को यहां होने वाले इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (IPL) मैच में छोटी-छोटी गलतियों से बचकर लय हासिल करने की कोशिश करेंगी. किंग्स इलेवन ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को रविवार को खेले गये मैच में 224 रन का लक्ष्य दिया लेकिन वह इसका बचाव नहीं कर पाया जो टीम के लिये गहरा झटका है. दूसरी तरफ मुंबई ने कीरोन पोलार्ड और इशान किशन की लाजवाब पारियों की बदौलत रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बेंगलोर (आरसीबी) के खिलाफ 202 रन के लक्ष्य तक पहुंचने का प्रयास किया लेकिन आखिर में सुपर ओवर में उसे दो अंक गंवाने पड़े.

Oct 01, 2020 17:13 (IST)
जसप्रीत बुमराह की गेंदबाजी पर नजर रहेगी
Oct 01, 2020 16:20 (IST)
ऑरेंज कैप की लड़ाई पंजाब के भीतर ही चल रही है!
Oct 01, 2020 16:18 (IST)
वैसे मयंक ने मैदान पर भी जादू कर दिया है!!
Oct 01, 2020 16:17 (IST)
प्रशंसकों का यह रूप आप मिस करते होंगे..
Oct 01, 2020 16:15 (IST)
चाहने वालों को रोहित की बमबारी का इंतजार है..!!
Oct 01, 2020 16:13 (IST)
नमस्कार दोस्तों...स्वागत है आपका...आज बहुत ही रोमांचक मुकाबला है..!!
