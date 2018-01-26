NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
IPL2018AUCTION: शनिवार सुबह दस बजे से शुरू होगी नीलामी,जानिए A to Z तमाम जानकारी

डियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल)-11 के लिए शनिवार से बेंगलुरु में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी होने जा रही है. मतलब यह कि 27 और 28 को दो दिन करोड़ों हिंदुस्तानी ही नहीं बल्कि दुनिया भर के तमाम क्रिकेटप्रेमियों की नजरें खिलाड़ियों की बोली पर टिकी होंगी

,
IPL2018AUCTION: शनिवार सुबह दस बजे से शुरू होगी नीलामी,जानिए A to Z तमाम जानकारी

आईपीएल की ट्रॉफी का फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. शुक्रवार सुबह दस बजे से शुरू होगी नीलामी
  2. स्टार स्पोर्ट्स पर होगा सीधा प्रसारण
  3. युवराज, गंभीर और क्रिस गेल जैसे खिलाड़ियों पर नजर
नई दिल्ली: इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग 2018 (आईपीएल)-11 के लिए शनिवार से बेंगलुरु में खिलाड़ियों की नीलामी होने जा रही है. मतलब यह कि 27 और 28 को दो दिन करोड़ों हिंदुस्तानी ही नहीं बल्कि दुनिया भर के तमाम क्रिकेटप्रेमियों की नजरें खिलाड़ियों की बोली पर टिकी होंगी. युवराज सिंह, गौतम गंभीर, क्रिस गेल और बेन स्टोक्स सहित दुनिया भर के 578 खिलाड़ियों पर बोली लगाई जाएगी.  साल 2008 में टूर्नामेंट की शुरुआत के बाद से यह होने वाली सबसे बड़ी नीलामी है. इसको लेकर आपके जहन में कई सवाल इस नीलामी को लेकर चल रहे होंगे. चलिए सभी सवालों के जवाब जान लीजिए. 
  प्र- आईपीएल 2018 नीलामी की तारीख क्या है?
उ- नीलामी का आयोजन 27 और 28 जनवरी को होगा.

प्र- आईपीएल 2018 नीलामी का आयोजन कहां होगा?
उ- बेंगलुरु में इस नीलामी का आयोजन होगा
 
  यह भी पढ़ें :  आईपीएल 11 की नीलामी के लिए किस टीम के पास कितनी रकम बाकी..

प्र- नीलामी का सीधा प्रसारण कहां देखा जा सकता है?
उ- स्टार स्पोर्ट्स-1, स्पोर्ट्स-1 एचडी, स्टार स्पोर्ट्स-1 हिंदी, स्टार स्पोर्ट्स-1 हिंदी एचडी पर नीलामी का सीधा प्रसारण देखा जा सकता है.

प्र- आईपीएल 2018 नीलामी कितने बजे शुरू होगी?
उ- सुबह 9:00 बजे से आप सीधा प्रसारण देख सकते हैं.
 
प्र- आईपीएल 2018 नीलामी की ऑनलाइन जानकारी कहां मिलेगी?
उ-नीलामी की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग www.Hotstar.com पर उपलब्ध रहेगी. 

प्र- नीलामी में कितने भारतीय खिलाड़ियों पर बोली लगेगी
उ- कुल 361 भारतीय खिलाड़ी हिस्सा लेंगे. इनमें 16 मार्की खिलाड़ी हैं.
 

  प्र- कितने खिलाड़ियों का रिजर्व प्राइस दो करोड़ रुपये है?
उ-36 खिलाड़ियों का आधार मूल्य दो करोड़ रुपये है. इनमें 13 भारतीय खिलाड़ी हैं.

प्र- किन युवाओं पर है फ्रैंचाइजी की नजरें?
उ- पृथ्वी शाह, क्रुणाल पंड्या, कमलेश नागरकोटी, शार्दुल ठाकुर, नाथू सिंह,

VIDEO :  सेंचुरियन में शतक बनाने के बाद भारतीय कप्तान विराट कोहली.


तो आप तैयार हो जाइए सुबह जल्दी उठने और यह जानने के लिए किस खिलाड़ी को कितना पैसा मिला और आपका कौन सा पसंदीदा खिलाड़ी किस टीम विशेष के हिस्से में आया. 
 


