KKR vs SRH Live Match Score, IPL 2020: स्टेडियम रवानगी से पहले धूमधाम से बना बैर्यस्टो का जन्मदिन, VIDEO

IPL 2020, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad:हैदराबाद की टीम के लिए इस मैच में डेविड वार्नर, केन विलियमसन, मनीष पांडे, प्रियम गर्ग और जॉनी बेयरस्टो जैसे खिलाड़ी काफी अहम साबित होंगे तो वहीं गेंदबाजी में राशिद खान और भुवनेश्वर कुमार पर नजर रहेगी. दूसरी ओर केकेआर (KKR) के लिए आंद्रे रसेल तुरूप का इक्का हैं. पिछले मैच में रसेल कोई खास कमाल नहीं कर पाए थे.

KKR vs SRH, IPL Score: शुबमन गिल के लिए समय है कि वह केकेआर के लिए अब बड़ी पारियां खेलें

IPL 2020 SRH vs KKR: आईपीएल के 8वें मैच में शाम साढ़े सात बजे दुबई के शेख जायद स्टेडियम में कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स (Kolkata Knight Riders) और सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद की टीम (Sunrises Hyderabad) एक दूसरे के सामने होगी. दोनों टीम टूर्नामेंट में पहली जीत दर्ज करने के इरादे के साथ मैदान पर उतरेगी. हैदराबाद को बैंगलोर के खिलाफ अपने पहले मैच में हार का सामना करना पड़ा है तो वहीं कोलकाता को मुंबई ने हराया है. दोनों टीमों के बीच मैच अबू धाबी के शेख जायद स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा. दोनों टीमों के बीच अबतक 17 मैच खेले गए हैं जिसमें 10 मैच केकेआर और 7 मैच हैदराबाद की टीम जीतने में सफल रही है.

Sep 26, 2020 17:24 (IST)
शुबमन गिल से बहुत उम्मीदें हैं..VIDEO से सुनिए उनकी बात को
Sep 26, 2020 17:22 (IST)
राशिद खान ने अपनी बात कही है..
Sep 26, 2020 16:30 (IST)
बैर्यस्टो के बर्थ-डे का VIDEO
Sep 26, 2020 16:23 (IST)
इन दोनों गेंदबाजों का केकेआर के लिए रोल अहम रहेगा आज
Sep 26, 2020 16:15 (IST)
केकेआर का वॉर्म-अप देखिए
Sep 26, 2020 16:12 (IST)
हैदराबाद के कप्तान कुछ कह रहे हैं...
Sep 26, 2020 16:11 (IST)
स्टेडिटम रवानगी से पहले बैर्यस्टो के जन्मदिन का जश्न..
Sep 26, 2020 16:09 (IST)
एक हफ्ते की फैंटसी लीग..नजर दौड़ाइये तेजी से
Sep 26, 2020 16:08 (IST)
नमस्कार, आपका स्वागत है!!
समय बढ़ रहा है..बेचैनी भी..आज आईपीएल में अहम मुकाबला है..केकेआर और हैदराबाद दोनों को ही जीत की तलाश है..
