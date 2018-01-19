U-19 WORLD CUP: भारतीय जूनियरों ने जिंबाब्वे को दस विकेट से रौंदा

Another dominant India win at #U19CWC ! Shubman Gill (90*) and Harvik Desai (56*) guide India to their target in just 21.4 overs for their second consecutive 10 wicket win at the tournament! #INDvZIM Scorecard ➡️ https://t.co/NlHYDKWP5E pic.twitter.com/ty0v9lwZLN

Zimbabwe are all out for 154 in Tauranga, Anukul Roy the pick of the bowlers with 4/20. India have another low total to chase at #U19CWC, 155 to win.#INDvZIM LIVE ➡️ https://t.co/NlHYDKWP5Epic.twitter.com/aWPvzTy0kS