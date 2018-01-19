NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
U-19 WORLD CUP: भारतीय जूनियरों ने जिंबाब्वे को दस विकेट से रौंदा

भारतीय जुनियरों ने अंडर-19 विश्व कप में अपने तीसरे लीग मुकाबले में जिंबाब्वे को दस विकेट से रौंद कर धमाकेदार जीत दर्ज की.

,
U-19 WORLD CUP: भारतीय जूनियरों ने जिंबाब्वे को दस विकेट से रौंदा

भारत अंडर-19 टीम का फाइल फोटो

खास बातें

  1. अंडर-19 विश्व कप में भारत की लगातार तीसरी जीत
  2. जिंबाब्वे को भारत ने दस विकेट से रौंदा
  3. शुभम गिल के नाबाद 90 और हार्विक देसाई के नाबाद 56 रन
नई दिल्ली: पहले से ही क्वार्टरफाइनल में जगह बना चुकी भारतीय टीम ने अंडर-19 विश्व कप के अपने आखिरी लीग मुकाबले में जिंबाब्वे को दस विकेट से रौंद डाला. पहले बल्लेबाजी चुनने के बाद जिंबाब्वे की टीम 48.1 ओवरों में 154 रन बनाकर आउट हो गई. उसकी तरफ से एम शुंबा ने सबसे ज्यादा 36 रन बनाए. भारत की तरफ से सबसे शानदार गेंदबाजी अनुकूल रॉय ने की. उन्होंने 7 ओवर में 20 रन देते हुए 4 विकेट लिए. जवाब में भारत ने नई सलामी जोड़ी हार्विक देसाई (नाबाद 56) और शुभम गिल (नाबाद 90) रन की बदौलत सिर्फ 21.4 ओवरों में मैच जीत लिया. शुभम गिल मैन ऑफ द मैच बने. 

 
इस मुकाबले ने भारत ने नई सलामी जोड़ी मैदान पर उतरी थी और भारतीय कप्तान पृथ्वी शॉ को मिड्ल ऑर्डर में भेज दिया गया था. इसका पूरा फायदा शुभम गिल और हार्विक देसाई ने मिलकर उठाया. शुभम गिल थोड़ा दुर्भाग्यशाली रहे कि अपने शतक से सिर्फ दस रन दूर रह गए. लेकिन यह एक ऐसी यादगार पारी रही, जो उन्हें आगे बहुत ही ज्यादा भरोसा देगी. वहीं, हार्विक देसाई का नाबाद अर्धशतक भी नॉकआउट राउंड में बेहतर करने के लिए उन्हें कॉन्फिडेंस देगा. 
 
 
इससे पहले  भारत के लिए अनुकूल की अच्छी गेंदबाजी के अलावा अभिषेक शर्मा और अर्शदीप ने 2-2 विकेट लिए. जिंबाब्वे की तरफ से मिल्टन सुंबा ने सबसे अधिक 36 रन बनाए. वेस्ले ने 30, लियाम रोचे ने 31 रन बनाए. बता दें कि इससे पहले लीग राउंड में भारत ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को ऑलराउंड प्रदर्शन की बदौलत 100 रन से हराया. जिसके बाद भारत ने पीछे मुड़कर नहीं देखा और पपुआ न्यू गिनी को को 10 विकेट से हरा दिया, तो अब जिंबाब्वे के खिलाफ मैच को मिलाकर टूर्नामेंट में लगातार दूसरे मुकाबले में दस विकेट से जीत दर्ज की.
 
लीग राउंड के शुरुआती तीनों मैचो में धमाकेदार प्रदर्शन से भारतीय टीम ने दुनिया भर की टीमों को मैसेज दे दिया है कि वे आगे के मैचों में उनके खिलाफ कमर कसर कर तैयारी कर लें.


लोकप्रिय

