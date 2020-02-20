Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीदिल्ली चुनावबजटवीडियोताज़ातरीनबॉलीवुडक्रिकेटज़रा हटकेदेशविदेशगैजेटजॉब्सकरियरअन्य
होम | क्रिकेट |

माइकल वॉन ने 'व‍िशाल' मोटेरा स्‍टेड‍ियम की हेड‍िंग्‍ले स्‍टेड‍ियम से की तुलना तो फैंस ने यूं क‍िया ट्रोल..

Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera: भारतीय क्र‍िकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने हाल ही में व‍िशाल सरदार पटेल स्‍टेड‍ियम का फोटो ट्वीट क‍िया तो इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन (Michael Vaughan)ने इसकी तुलना हेड‍िंग्‍ले स्‍टेड‍ियम से कर डाली.

 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
माइकल वॉन ने 'व‍िशाल' मोटेरा स्‍टेड‍ियम की हेड‍िंग्‍ले स्‍टेड‍ियम से की तुलना तो फैंस ने यूं क‍िया ट्रोल..

Michael Vaughan की ग‍िनती इंग्‍लैंड के द‍िग्‍गज क्र‍िकेटरों में की जाती है

खास बातें

  1. हेड‍िंग्‍ले के स्‍टेड‍ियम की क्षमता है 10 हजार दर्शक
  2. इस छोटे से स्‍टेड‍ियम से तुलना पर नाराज हो गए फैंस
  3. कहा-दैत्‍य की एक बौने से कैसी तुलना...

अहमदाबाद का मोटेरा स्‍थ‍ित सरदार पटेल स्टेडियम (Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera)जल्द ही दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा स्टेडियम (Largest Cricket Stadium In The World)बनने को तैयार है. इस व‍िशाल स्‍टेड‍ियम में 1 लाख 10 हजार लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है और इसका उद्घाटन अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के हाथों किया जा सकता है. इस स्‍टेड‍ियम के आध‍िकार‍िक तौर पर शुभारंभ के साथ ही भारत का नाम दुन‍िया के सबसे व‍िशाल स्‍टेड‍ियम वाले देश के नाम पर दर्ज हो जाएगा. इस समय ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के मेलबर्न क्र‍िकेट ग्राउंड को दुन‍िया के सबसे बड़ा स्‍टेड‍ियम होने का रुतबा हास‍िल है. मेलबर्न क्र‍िकेट ग्राउंड यानी MCG की क्षमता करीब एक लाख (1,00,024) दर्शक की है. भारतीय क्र‍िकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने हाल ही में इस व‍िशाल स्‍टेड‍ियम का फोटो ट्वीट क‍िया तो इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन (Michael Vaughan)ने इसकी तुलना हेड‍िंग्‍ले स्‍टेड‍ियम से कर डाली. हो सकता है क‍ि वॉन ने यह कमेंट मजाक में क‍िया हो लेक‍िन इस पर फैंस ने जमकर नाराजगी जताई. एक फैन ने वॉन को नसीहत देते हुए कहा-मत भूल‍िए, इसकी क्षमता हेड‍िंग्‍ले स्‍टेड‍ियम से करीब 10 गुना है.

शेन वॉटसन का खुलासा, इस बात के ल‍िए वसीम अकरम से मांगी थी माफी..


गौरतलब है क‍ि हेड‍िंग्‍ले स्‍टेड‍ियम में करीब 18 हजार दर्शकों की क्षमता है. नजर डालते हैं मोटेरा स्‍टेड‍ियम को लेकर माइकल वॉन के कमेंट और इस पर क्र‍िकेटप्रेम‍ियों की तल्‍ख र‍िएक्‍शन पर..

टिप्पणियां

गौरतलब है क‍ि मोटेरा स्टेडियम का पुनर्न‍िर्माण किया गया है. सबसे पहले यह स्टेडियम 1982 में बना था. इसके लिए गुजरात सरकार ने 50 एकड़ जमीन दी थी. साल 1983 से इस स्टेडियम में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैचों का आयोजन किया जाने लगा. अभी तक मोटेरा में एक टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय, 12 टेस्ट मैच और 24 वनडे आयोजित किए हैं. इस स्‍टेड‍ियम के आध‍िकार‍िक तौर पर शुभारंभ के साथ ही भारत का नाम दुन‍िया के सबसे व‍िशाल स्‍टेड‍ियम वाले देश के नाम पर दर्ज हो जाएगा.



Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें.


ट्रेंडिंग

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... युजवेंद्र चहल के पास आकर लड़की ने किया ऐसा डांस, देखते ही भागा क्रिकेटर, 30 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा गया Video
CricketMichael VaughanBoard of Control for Cricket in IndiaSardar Patel Stadium Motera Ahmedabad

Advertisement

 
 
 