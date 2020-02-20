खास बातें हेड‍िंग्‍ले के स्‍टेड‍ियम की क्षमता है 10 हजार दर्शक इस छोटे से स्‍टेड‍ियम से तुलना पर नाराज हो गए फैंस कहा-दैत्‍य की एक बौने से कैसी तुलना...

अहमदाबाद का मोटेरा स्‍थ‍ित सरदार पटेल स्टेडियम (Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera)जल्द ही दुनिया का सबसे बड़ा स्टेडियम (Largest Cricket Stadium In The World)बनने को तैयार है. इस व‍िशाल स्‍टेड‍ियम में 1 लाख 10 हजार लोगों के बैठने की क्षमता है और इसका उद्घाटन अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रम्प के हाथों किया जा सकता है. इस स्‍टेड‍ियम के आध‍िकार‍िक तौर पर शुभारंभ के साथ ही भारत का नाम दुन‍िया के सबसे व‍िशाल स्‍टेड‍ियम वाले देश के नाम पर दर्ज हो जाएगा. इस समय ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍िया के मेलबर्न क्र‍िकेट ग्राउंड को दुन‍िया के सबसे बड़ा स्‍टेड‍ियम होने का रुतबा हास‍िल है. मेलबर्न क्र‍िकेट ग्राउंड यानी MCG की क्षमता करीब एक लाख (1,00,024) दर्शक की है. भारतीय क्र‍िकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड (BCCI) ने हाल ही में इस व‍िशाल स्‍टेड‍ियम का फोटो ट्वीट क‍िया तो इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन (Michael Vaughan)ने इसकी तुलना हेड‍िंग्‍ले स्‍टेड‍ियम से कर डाली. हो सकता है क‍ि वॉन ने यह कमेंट मजाक में क‍िया हो लेक‍िन इस पर फैंस ने जमकर नाराजगी जताई. एक फैन ने वॉन को नसीहत देते हुए कहा-मत भूल‍िए, इसकी क्षमता हेड‍िंग्‍ले स्‍टेड‍ियम से करीब 10 गुना है.

गौरतलब है क‍ि हेड‍िंग्‍ले स्‍टेड‍ियम में करीब 18 हजार दर्शकों की क्षमता है. नजर डालते हैं मोटेरा स्‍टेड‍ियम को लेकर माइकल वॉन के कमेंट और इस पर क्र‍िकेटप्रेम‍ियों की तल्‍ख र‍िएक्‍शन पर..

Almost as good as Headingley !!!! https://t.co/zO4qvLPUar — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 19, 2020

Comparing Gaint to a Dwarf #MoteraStadium has 5 times the sitting capacity of #Headingley



Few more picturespic.twitter.com/7KuIafPRAe — Rihaan Ali (@rihaanali20) February 19, 2020

Just to remind Headingley has a amazing capacity of 18,350 and Motera stadium only 1,10,000. Headingley the stands are open so that spectators can enjoy the great English weather. Motera stadium is covered. Hence almost as good as ... — Shailesh Varudkar (@sbvarudkar) February 19, 2020

Is there any comparison between headingley and motera jealous pic.twitter.com/TJrUT3ZMJk — Akash Ashok Satpute (@AkashAshokSatp1) February 19, 2020

गौरतलब है क‍ि मोटेरा स्टेडियम का पुनर्न‍िर्माण किया गया है. सबसे पहले यह स्टेडियम 1982 में बना था. इसके लिए गुजरात सरकार ने 50 एकड़ जमीन दी थी. साल 1983 से इस स्टेडियम में अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैचों का आयोजन किया जाने लगा. अभी तक मोटेरा में एक टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय, 12 टेस्ट मैच और 24 वनडे आयोजित किए हैं. इस स्‍टेड‍ियम के आध‍िकार‍िक तौर पर शुभारंभ के साथ ही भारत का नाम दुन‍िया के सबसे व‍िशाल स्‍टेड‍ियम वाले देश के नाम पर दर्ज हो जाएगा.