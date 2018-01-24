माइकल वॉन ने जब राय मांगी तो फैंस ने किया ट्रोल, कहा-धोनी भगवान हैं जबकि जोस बटलर इंसान

खास बातें बटलर से तुलना पर धोनी के फैंस के निशाने पर आए वॉन वॉन ने पूछा था, बटलर या धोनी में से आप किसे चुनना चाहेंगे एक फैन ने कहा, धोनी का दिमाग बहुत तेज चलता है

Intrigued what you all think...You are allowed 1 of these 2 now in your team... Who you going for on present form !?? — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) January 22, 2018

Dhoni is GOD. Jos is good but he is just a human. It will take him 7 more births to stump as fast as Dhoni and score over 15000 runs with almost 50 average — Sunderdeep Singh (@SSunderdeep) January 22, 2018

Talking about current form.

Jos might have scored a century recently but MS averages 60.62 in 2017. Hope that answers your “current form”. Let’s not talk about stumpings here. Before u blink your eye, he stumps the batsman on the field. — Jay Jadwani🏏 (@diehard_msdian) January 22, 2018

Here is one more poll for you sir. Who was a better batsman ? Hey India, please vote — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) January 23, 2018

Mate no offense to @josbuttler but @msdhoni is any day better. You are comparing chalk and cheese and yes Mr. Buttler is chalk. — Vishal (@WhoVishalsingh) January 23, 2018

If you will ask @josbuttler who he wanted in his dream team he would say @msdhoni but if you will ask other way around MSD might doesn’t even know who Jos butler is. — Sunny(@sunil_ss7) January 22, 2018

Butler is good but dhoni is legend. Butler bat may flow fast but Dhoni mind move rapidly — Salman Abdi (@SalmanAabdi) January 22, 2018

इंग्‍लैंड के पूर्व कप्‍तान माइकल वॉन सोशल मीडिया पर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के प्रशंसकों के निशाने पर हैं. दरअसल, वॉन ने एक ट्वीट करते हुए क्रिकेटप्रेमियों से इस बारे में राय मांगी थी कि टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्‍तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और इंग्‍लैंड के विकेटकीपर जोस बटलर में किसे टीम में (शॉर्टर फॉर्मेट की टीम) चुना जाए. वॉन ने दोनों विकेटकीपर बल्‍लेबाजों के मौजूदा फॉर्म के आधार पर इनमें से किसे चुना जाए, इस बारे में सलाह मांगी थी.इंग्‍लैंड के बेहतरीन बल्‍लेबाज रहे वॉन ने ट्वीट में लिखा था, 'आपकी राय जानना चाहता हूं. आपको अपनी टीम में इन दोनों में किसी एक को चुनना है...मौजूदा फॉर्म के आधार पर आप किसे चुनने जा रहे हैं! एमएस धोनी या जोस बटलर.'गौरतलब है कि ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ पांच वनडे मैचों की सीरीज के तीसरे मैच के बाद वॉन ने यह राय मांगी थी. सिडनी में हुए सीरीज के तीसरे मैच में बटलर ने शतक बनाया था. इस दौरान बटलर ने अपनी 83 गेंद की पारी में छह चौकों और चार छक्‍के लगाए थे. बहरहाल, दोनों खिलाड़ि‍यों की यह तुलना, महेंद्र सिंह धोनी के भारतीय प्रशंसकों को रास नहीं आया. उन्‍होंने रोचक कमेंट करते हुए वॉन को इसके लिए ट्रोल करना शुरू कर दिया.धोनी के एक धुर प्रशंसक ने लिखा, 'धोनी भगवान हैं. जोस बटलर अच्‍छे हैं लेकिन वे इंसान ही हैं. धोनी की तरह तेज गति से स्‍टंपिंग करने और लगभग 50 के औसत से 15 हजार रन बनाने के लिए उन्‍हें सात और जन्‍म लेने पड़ेंगे.' एक अन्‍य यूजर ने लिखा, 'अगर आप बटलर से भी पूछेंगे कि वे अपनी ड्रीम टीम में किसे लेना चाहते हैं तो वे भी एमएस धोनी का नाम लेंगे.' धोनी के एक प्रशंसक ने लिखा-बेशक बटलर अच्‍छे हैं लेकिन धोनी तो क्रिकेट के दिग्‍गज हैं. बटलर का बल्‍ला तेज चल सकता है लेकिन धोनी का दिमाग बहुत तेज चलता है.वैसे आंकड़ों की नजर से देखा जाए तो धोनी ने वर्ष 2017 में 60.61 के औसत से 29 वनडे में 788 रन बनाए हैं. अपनी कप्‍तानी में वे भारत को तीनों आईसीसी टूर्नामेंट, टी20 वर्ल्‍डकप 2007 , आईसीसी वर्ल्‍डकप 2011 और आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2013 में चैंपियन बना चुके हैं. उन्‍होंने पिछले साल एक शतक और छह अर्धशतक बनाए थे.दूसरी ओर बटलर ने 2017 में 28.80 के साधारण से औसत से केवल 288 रन बनाए थे इसमें केवल दो अर्धशतक थे. 312 वनडे मैचों के करियर में धोनी ने 10 शतक और 67 अर्धशतक बनाए हैं. यही नहीं, 293 कैच और 105 स्‍टंपिंग भी उनके नाम पर हैं.