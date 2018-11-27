खास बातें बोली, सत्ता में मौजूद कुछ लोग मुझे बर्बाद करने की कोशिश कर रहे 20 साल के करियर में पहली बार खुद को अपमानित महसूस किया भावुक होकर बोलीं, मैं देश के लिए वर्ल्‍डकप जीतना चाहती थी

Mithali Raj in a letter to BCCI: To him(coach Ramesh Powar) I didn't exist in the team. If I was around he would immediately move away from the scene, if I looked to wish him he would deliberately start looking in other direction. https://t.co/bjMZ25dwd6 — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

Mithali Raj in a letter to BCCI: My issues with the coach(Ramesh Powar) started immediately as we landed in the West Indies. At first there were small signs that his behaviour towards me was unfair and discriminatory but I did not bother much about it. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/nNOEuDrVKM — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

For the first time in a 20 year long career, I felt deflated, depressed and let down. I am forced to think if my services to my country are of any value to a few people in power who are out to destroy me and break my confidence: Mithali Raj in a letter to BCCI — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

Her(COA member Diana Edulji) brazen support in the press with regard to the decision of my benching in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup has left me deeply distressed, more because she knows the real facts having spoken to me: Mithali Raj in a letter to BCCI https://t.co/rKfx4xPApx — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

Always reposed faith in Diana Edulji and have always respected her and her position as a member of COA, Never did I think she will use her position against me, more after hearing what I had to go through in Caribbean as I had spoken to her about it:Mithali Raj to BCCI (file pic) pic.twitter.com/zJMGvys8mR — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2018

भारत की सीनियर महिला क्रिकेटर और वनडे टीम की कप्तान मिताली राज (Mithali Raj)ने प्रशासकों की समिति (COA) की सदस्य डायना एडुलजी (Diana Edulji)और कोच रमेश पोवार (Ramesh Powar) पर जमकर गुस्‍सा उतारा है. मिताली ने आरोप लगाया है किकि सत्ता में मौजूद कुछ लोग उन्हें बर्बाद करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं . इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टी20 वर्ल्‍डकप (Women World T20 ) सेमीफाइनल से बाहर करने पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए भारतीय महिला टीम की वरिष्‍ठ क्रिकेटर मिताली ने आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें बाहर करने का समर्थन करने वाली एडुलजी ने उनके खिलाफ अपने पद का फायदा उठाया. सेमीफाइनल में भारत को इंग्लैंड हाथों 8 विकेट की हार का सामना करना पड़ा था और इसके साथ ही टीम के अभियान पर विराम लग गया था.35 वर्ष की मिताली (Mithali Raj) ने ग्रुप चरण में दो अर्धशतक जमाये थे. उन्होंने बीसीसीआई (BCCI) सीईओ राहुल जोहरी और क्रिकेट संचालन महाप्रबंधक सबा करीम को लिखे पत्र में कहा ,‘मेरे 20 बरस के लंबे करियर में पहली बार मैने अपमानित महसूस किया. मुझे यह सोचने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा कि देश के लिये मेरी सेवाओं की अहमियत सत्ता में मौजूद कुछ लोगों के लिये है भी या नहीं या वे मेरा आत्मविश्वास खत्म करना चाहते हैं.'उन्‍होंने कहा,‘मैं टी20 कप्तान हरमनप्रीत के खिलाफ कुछ नहीं कहना चाहती लेकिन मुझे बाहर रखने के कोच के फैसले पर उसके समर्थन से मुझे दुख हुआ.' मिताली ने कहा,‘मैं देश के लिये वर्ल्‍डकप जीतना चाहती थी. मुझे दुख है कि हमने सुनहरा मौका गंवा दिया.'

वीडियो: महिला क्रिकेटर मिताली राज से खास बातचीतमिताली (Mithali Raj) ने भारत की पूर्व कप्तान एडुलजी को आड़े हाथों लिया जिन्होंने उसे बाहर रखने के फैसले का समर्थन किया था. उन्‍होंने कहा,‘मैंने हमेशा डायना एडुलजी पर भरोसा जताया ओर उनका सम्मान किया. मैंने कभी यह नहीं सोचा कि वह मेरे खिलाफ अपने पद का दुरुपयोग करेगी. खासकर तब जबकि वेस्टइंडीज में जो कुछ मेरे साथ हुआ, मैं उन्हें बता चुकी थी.'उन्‍होंने कहा,‘मुझे सेमीफाइनल से बाहर रखने के फैसले को उनके समर्थन से मैं काफी दुखी हूं क्योंकि उन्हें तो असलियत पता थी.' कोच रमेश पोवार के बारे में उसने कहा कि ऐसी कई घटनायें हुई जब उन्‍होंने (मिताली ने )अपमानित महसूस किया. उन्‍होंने कहा ,‘यदि मैं कहीं आसपास बैठी हूं तो वह निकल जाते थे या दूसरों को नेट पर बल्लेबाजी करते समय देखते थे लेकिन मैं बल्लेबाजी कर रही हूं तो नहीं रुकते थे. मैं उनसे बात करने जाती तो फोन देखने लगते या चले जाते.'मिताली ने कहा ,‘यह काफी अपमानजनक था और सभी को दिख रहा था कि मुझे अपमानित किया जा रहा है. इसके बावजूद मैने अपना आपा नहीं खोया.' (इनपुट: एजेंसी)