मिताली राज ने COA सदस्‍य डायना एडुलजी पर लगाया पक्षपात का आरोप, कहा-कोच रमेश पोवार ने मेरा अपमान किया

महिला क्रिकेटर मिताली राज (Mithali Raj)ने प्रशासकों की समिति (COA )की सदस्य डायना एडुलजी (Diana Edulji)और कोच रमेश पोवार (Ramesh Powar) के खिलाफ जमकर गुस्‍सा उतारा है.

,
मिताली राज को महिला वर्ल्‍ड टी20 की प्‍लेइंग इलेवन में स्‍थान नहीं मिला था (फाइल फोटो)

खास बातें

  1. बोली, सत्ता में मौजूद कुछ लोग मुझे बर्बाद करने की कोशिश कर रहे
  2. 20 साल के करियर में पहली बार खुद को अपमानित महसूस किया
  3. भावुक होकर बोलीं, मैं देश के लिए वर्ल्‍डकप जीतना चाहती थी
नई दिल्ली: भारत की सीनियर महिला क्रिकेटर और वनडे टीम की कप्तान मिताली राज (Mithali Raj)ने प्रशासकों की समिति (COA) की सदस्य डायना एडुलजी (Diana Edulji)और कोच रमेश पोवार (Ramesh Powar) पर जमकर गुस्‍सा उतारा है. मिताली ने आरोप लगाया है किकि सत्ता में मौजूद कुछ लोग उन्हें बर्बाद करने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं . इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ टी20 वर्ल्‍डकप (Women World T20 ) सेमीफाइनल से बाहर करने पर अपनी चुप्पी तोड़ते हुए भारतीय महिला टीम की वरिष्‍ठ क्रिकेटर मिताली ने आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें बाहर करने का समर्थन करने वाली एडुलजी ने उनके खिलाफ अपने पद का फायदा उठाया. सेमीफाइनल में भारत को इंग्लैंड हाथों 8 विकेट की हार का सामना करना पड़ा था और इसके साथ ही टीम के अभियान पर विराम लग गया था.

टिप्पणियां
डायना एडुलजी की दो-टूक, मिताली से जुड़े विवाद में खुद को शामिल नहीं करेगी COA
 


  35 वर्ष की मिताली (Mithali Raj) ने ग्रुप चरण में दो अर्धशतक जमाये थे. उन्होंने बीसीसीआई (BCCI) सीईओ राहुल जोहरी और क्रिकेट संचालन महाप्रबंधक सबा करीम को लिखे पत्र में कहा ,‘मेरे 20 बरस के लंबे करियर में पहली बार मैने अपमानित महसूस किया. मुझे यह सोचने पर मजबूर होना पड़ा कि देश के लिये मेरी सेवाओं की अहमियत सत्ता में मौजूद कुछ लोगों के लिये है भी या नहीं या वे मेरा आत्मविश्वास खत्म करना चाहते हैं.'उन्‍होंने कहा,‘मैं टी20 कप्तान हरमनप्रीत के खिलाफ कुछ नहीं कहना चाहती लेकिन मुझे बाहर रखने के कोच के फैसले पर उसके समर्थन से मुझे दुख हुआ.' मिताली ने कहा,‘मैं देश के लिये वर्ल्‍डकप जीतना चाहती थी. मुझे दुख है कि हमने सुनहरा मौका गंवा दिया.'

वीडियो: महिला क्रिकेटर मिताली राज से खास बातचीत मिताली (Mithali Raj) ने भारत की पूर्व कप्तान एडुलजी को आड़े हाथों लिया जिन्होंने उसे बाहर रखने के फैसले का समर्थन किया था. उन्‍होंने कहा,‘मैंने हमेशा डायना एडुलजी पर भरोसा जताया ओर उनका सम्मान किया. मैंने कभी यह नहीं सोचा कि वह मेरे खिलाफ अपने पद का दुरुपयोग करेगी. खासकर तब जबकि वेस्टइंडीज में जो कुछ मेरे साथ हुआ, मैं उन्हें बता चुकी थी.'उन्‍होंने कहा,‘मुझे सेमीफाइनल से बाहर रखने के फैसले को उनके समर्थन से मैं काफी दुखी हूं क्योंकि उन्हें तो असलियत पता थी.' कोच रमेश पोवार के बारे में उसने कहा कि ऐसी कई घटनायें हुई जब उन्‍होंने (मिताली ने )अपमानित महसूस किया. उन्‍होंने कहा ,‘यदि मैं कहीं आसपास बैठी हूं तो वह निकल जाते थे या दूसरों को नेट पर बल्लेबाजी करते समय देखते थे लेकिन मैं बल्लेबाजी कर रही हूं तो नहीं रुकते थे. मैं उनसे बात करने जाती तो फोन देखने लगते या चले जाते.'मिताली ने कहा ,‘यह काफी अपमानजनक था और सभी को दिख रहा था कि मुझे अपमानित किया जा रहा है. इसके बावजूद मैने अपना आपा नहीं खोया.' (इनपुट: एजेंसी)


