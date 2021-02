विंडीज दौरे के लिए टीम में चुना गया यह श्रीलंकाई तेज गेंदबाज पाया गया कोविड-19 पॉजिटिव

चोपड़ा ने टी20 टीम में न चुने जाने के बाद इस बल्लेबाज के करियर पर उठाया सवाल

Official Statement of SLC !!!



Following PCR Tests carried out on the squad nominated to take part in the 'White Ball' segment of the Tour of West Indies, Lahiru Kumara has tested Positive for Covid- 19.



He was detected during a PCR Tests carried out yesterday. #WIvsSLpic.twitter.com/WvJeuWd0ci